KSAT 12
‘The community is coming together’: Head for the Cure 5K in San Antonio brings in over $67K
Over $67,000 was raised Saturday morning in San Antonio to help find a cure for brain cancer. All the money was raised at the 9th annual Head for the Cure 5K event. KSAT 12 sponsors the run every year to honor our former news director Jim Boyle, who passed away from brain cancer.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Head for the Cure 5K returns to San Antonio for 9th year
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown San Antonio is buzzing Saturday morning for the 9th Annual Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk. Sky 12 is flying over the race — watch the stream in the video player above. The race, which raises funds and awareness for those in the community...
KSAT 12
Downtown streets filled with bike riders, dog walkers for 20th Síclovía
Thousands of people played on the streets of downtown San Antonio Sunday morning for the 20th Síclovía. Bikers, skaters and dog walkers all enjoyed a new route that goes through three downtown parks. One rider said she liked the new route because it passes through San Antonio’s gay...
KSAT 12
‘We do not have the capacity’: ACS looking to re-home 11 animals not chosen by transport shelters
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Care Services is asking anyone who is interested in fostering or adopting a new furry friend to do so, as time is of the essence for nearly 15 of its animals. “If you’ve been considering adopting a shelter pet or fostering a pet...
KSAT 12
KSAT to host phone bank Monday with Red Cross to support Hurricane Fiona relief efforts
SAN ANTONIO – The Red Cross is providing relief to the people of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona left a path of devastation and flooding. KSAT Community will host a phone bank on Monday to help support those relief efforts. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary...
KSAT 12
Haven for Hope brings in K9s to help with safety, security of campus
SAN ANTONIO – Haven for Hope aims to raise more than $75,000 through the Big Give to support safety and security on campus. The Big Give is a 24-hour fundraiser for more than 1,000 local nonprofits. This year, Haven for Hope is putting safety and security in the spotlight,...
San Antonio River Authority giving away free trees
SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 River Symposium is here! A free tree giveaway will be taking place at Confluence Park on Saturday, courtesy of the San Antonio River Authority. Those who want a tree can go pick up a young native tree and a one gallon pot to plant at home. The symposium also provides an opportunity to get delicious snacks from food trucks, participate in a paddling race and learn more about the local river basin.
San Antonio family created Fritos corn chip empire nearly a century ago
Is this why we love Frito pie?
KSAT 12
San Antonio florist finds healing through flowers after losing 5-month-old son
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother whose 5-month-old child passed away has found a way to heal and move forward with the help of making of flower arrangements for others. “If you don’t have hope, you have no peace,” Jessica Craven said about what it’s like when your child dies. “You simply, you just die in your grief.”
KSAT 12
San Antonio resident receives National Hispanic Heritage award as first Latina military pilot
SAN ANTONIO – The first Latina military pilot is receiving a huge honor at the National Hispanic Heritage Awards in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Olga Custodio, a pioneer in military and commercial aviation, has been a resident of San Antonio for many years after serving at Randolph Air Force Base.
KSAT 12
San Antonio NAACP branch leads voter registration effort ahead of midterm elections
San Antonio – The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People led a multi-organization voter registration drive at Chatman’s Chicken in San Antonio on Saturday. The National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc. San Antonio Chapter and The Links, Incorporated of San Antonio worked with the NAACP...
KSAT 12
Program provides free housing for former foster youth completing their college degree
SAN ANTONIO – For young adults who have aged out of the foster care system, it can be a challenge to finish college without the support and resources of a family. Now, three colleges in San Antonio are partnering with the THRU Project to break down the biggest barrier to higher education -- finding a place to live.
3 non-chain thrift stores that are making a difference in the Hill Country
One person's trash is another's treasure in the Hill Country.
megadoctornews.com
UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry Lab Leads with Digital Automation for Patient Care
SAN ANTONIO – A lab at the UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry is using leading computer-aided automation that includes a partnership with a major international digital prosthetics company to test cutting-edge milling equipment for making crowns and other dental restorations. The technology places the school ahead of...
KENS 5
San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest returns this fall at St. Paul Square
SAN ANTONIO — Calling all grilled cheese lovers: a festival dedicated to you is returning to the Alamo City. The SATX Grilled Cheese Fest will take place at the historic St. Paul Square from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. "Celebrate the fall weather with warm, gooey...
themercedesenterprise.com
Chicano leaders meet at San Antonio’s UTSA
SAN ANTONIO — If you thought the Raza Unida Party was dead, think again. “Nombre shuttup,” Nephtali de Leon said, a Chicano Literary poet who attended the National Raza Unida Party 5Oth Anniversary Reunion. The founding members of the Raza Unida Party may be older, but they are...
KSAT 12
Proposed change could mean more guest houses in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Prefabricated modular homes may soon be on the rise in San Antonio thanks in part to a proposed change to the city’s development code. Last month, the Business Journal wrote about a proposed amendment to the development code going before city council in October, which reduces restrictions for homeowners to build guest homes.
Several San Antonio roads closed for Siclovia
SAN ANTONIO — A number of streets near downtown San Antonio will be closed for much of the day Sunday as Síclovía brings people outside. The YMCA of Greater San Antonio organizes the event that turns city streets into a safe place for exercise and play. Participants will be enjoying walking, biking, exercise classes, activities for youth, treats for their pets, food trucks and more as part of the free event.
KSAT 12
SAISD to host teacher career fair on Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio ISD is looking to hire teachers passionate about educating students at all levels. An in-person educator career fair will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to fill needed positions. On-site interviews will be conducted throughout the event. Interested teachers...
San Antonio Current
25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio
South Texas may not get very much "fall weather," but we still can have plenty of fall fun. To that end, we rounded up pumpkin patches and corn mazes in San Antonio and the Hill Country that are perfect places to enjoy autumn — whether you road trip it to a farm for a big day of activities or just swing by a pumpkin patch for some gourds to liven up your seasonal home decor.
