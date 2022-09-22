ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greater Montco Chamber of Commerce Announces October Job Fair and Business Expo

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GFqf9_0i5pA0RV00
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County announces an Oct. 11 job fair.Image via iStock.

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Montgomery County is hosting a job fair and business expo on October 11 from 12–5 p.m.

The event at Plymouth Meeting Mall has been arranged in partnership with MontcoWorks, an organization devoted to stimulating economic development by strengthening the workforce.

MontcoWorks’ role in the job fair and business expo is to attract job recruiters and business exhibitors. It has already arranged more than 65 business entities seeking employees, including Comcast Business and My Benefit Advisor

The event has a three-fold benefit:

  • Participating recruiters can efficiently gain reach and visibility for positions and their brands, while meeting and surveying a wide array of candidates
  • Business exhibitors will be able to connect and build relationships with fellow exhibitors, as well as a concentrated and highly relevant audience of attendees
  • Job seekers will meet a variety of employers. Attendees are encouraged to dress as if they are going to an interview, with copies of résumés in hand

This is the second job fair the chamber has organized this year, differentiated by the addition of the business expo. 

The combined event is a unique opportunity for businesses and attendees to interact with each other and build a stronger workforce and business community.

The full list of participating exhibitors in both the job fair and business expo is on the chamber website.

