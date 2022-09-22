ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Local mom: 5-year-old's school bus drops him off over an hour late

By Faraz Javed, Jon Austin
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozAxB_0i5p9yIs00

Jasmine Bell lives in Pontiac and works as a pizza delivery driver.

The 32-year-old has six kids, one of them is Amari, who was diagnosed with autism last year.

"I switched to afternoons to go around all my children’s schedules, so for this to happen, this is devastating," Bell said.

Bell says her 5-year-old son Amari gets picked up and dropped off from school every day, but the problem is the bus is never on time. According to Bell, the school bus on average is late 30 minutes per day. But it became a huge problem when the bus arrived an hour and 15 minutes late.

"The bus is supposed to be here by 4:45 pm, no later than 5 p.m. At about 5:20 p.m., I get a text that the bus hasn’t arrived yet, can you call and find out? I’m calling the school, I’m calling Trinity Transportation, it's going straight to their voicemail," Bell said.

The security footage provided by Bell shows the bus arriving at 6 p.m.

"I just want answers as to why I’ve gotten excuses, (saying) oh they are short-staffed — we’re shot staffed at my job, this is every job in America after the pandemic. I get it, but in the same token, he is someone who can’t fight or defend for himself, so I have to do that for him," Bell said.

Bus blows by without dropping student off

To make matters worse, while 7 Action News and Bell were talking, Amari’s bus arrived, stoped for a second and drove off without dropping him off.

Seeing the bus headed in the opposite direction, Bell quickly calls Amari's school, Owen Elementary School.

Two minutes later, the bus turned around and dropped off Amari.

The School District of the City of Pontiac's Heidi Hedquist says driver shortage is to blame.

"We’ve had a lot of backup drivers coming in to assist us due to the shortages and we’ve had spare drivers covering routes from Detroit, they don’t know the area," said Hedquist, Pontiac school district's communications director.

As for why the school couldn’t notify Bell earlier, Hedquist said, "The school jumps on information as soon as they receive it. I don’t know where the disconnect was again. Perhaps, the driver was unable to get to an area where it was able to contact, perhaps there was a situation where multiple calls were being made."

Meanwhile, the Pontiac school district is actively looking to hire more bus drivers. They've even increased the pay and signing bonus. In the meantime, Hedquist says they are also exploring other options like introducing an app to track school buses.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mt. Clemens woman charged with attacking bike-riding teen with machete

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A woman accused of attacking a teenager with a machete-style weapon while he was riding his bike has been charged with assault in Macomb County. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday charged 28-year-old Michelle Thomas, of Mt. Clemens, with two felonies in connection with the non-fatal attack of a teen who was riding his bike to work last week.
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
fox2detroit.com

'Glad he didn't kill me:' 95-year-old fights carjacker, beaten and dumped a mile away

DETROIT (FOX 2) - For 95-year-old ‘Delores’, a trip to the park to relax turned into a life-threatening ride when a man carjacked her in the middle of a Detroit park. The woman, who we're not identifying but calling ‘Delores’, is 95 and this isn't something she should be worrying about. But a week ago, that's exactly what happened in the area of Woodward and Merrill Plaisance in the Palmer Park neighborhood.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Detroit, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Education
The Oakland Press

Police: Teen suspected of dying by suicide on railroad tracks

A young man found dead Saturday morning on railroad tracks in Birmingham has been identified as a 17-year-old from Beverly Hills, believed to have died by suicide. According to a news release from the Birmingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the train tracks near the Derby Bridge in Birmingham at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday on a report of someone being struck by a southbound train. The teen was located dead on the tracks, police said.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Trinity Transportation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Education
fox2detroit.com

Macomb County woman accused of stealing $100,000+ from vulnerable adult

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County woman is facing charges after officials allege that she stole more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult. According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, Lisa Ludy, 52, of Macomb, petitioned to have her company. Community Guardian Care Inc., appointed as the victim's guardian and conservator.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Florida woman still missing 52 years after she escaped a Michigan prison

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Sylvia Torgow was 18 years old when she escaped the Huron Valley Women’s Prison in 1970, officials still don’t know where she went. According to MDOC, Torgow escaped prison on Sept. 17, 1970. She had a scar on her forehead, a scar on her left arm and a tattoo on her right hand.
PLYMOUTH, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge: ‘Disagreement over Quarter Pounder’ leads to assault

A woman facing a misdemeanor assault and battery charge for allegedly throwing her keys at a fast food worker because she was upset about her order is prohibited from entering any McDonald’s restaurant for the time being, a Pontiac judge ruled. At her arraignment Monday before 50th District Judge...
PONTIAC, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy