Adam Levine Cheating Scandal: Maroon 5 Frontman Allegedly Wants To Spend A Day 'Naked' With Former Yoga Instructor

Another woman came forward to call out Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 frontman's former yoga instructor, Alanna Zabel, claimed she also received flirtatious texts from the husband of Behati Prinsloo, who's pregnant with their third child.

Zabel is the fourth woman who has spoken out against Levine. In her Instagram Story posted on Tuesday, September 20, she "let it all out," adding it was "long overdue."

Zabel used the hashtag #ExposeAdamLevine as she detailed her story. She revealed they worked together for three years from 2007 to 2010-and at the time, the musician told his friends she had the "best ass in town, and it was cute."