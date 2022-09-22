Read full article on original website
Houston police have arrested and charged a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man and his two-year-old son who was found in a vehicle hours later. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence in the 482nd State District Court.
Authorities said the child's grandfather pulled the boy out of the bathtub when he found him unconscious.
A 9-year-old Texas boy reportedly drowned while taking a shower, police told local media outlets. The boy's grandfather found him in the bathtub around 10 p.m. Saturday night in Houston. Police told KHOU that when they arrived, they found the boy's grandfather giving him CPR. The boy was rushed to...
A Texas town is mourning the loss of a firefighter who was found dead hours after responding to a call. The Alvin Volunteer Fire Department announced on Facebook that Capt. Charles Krampota died in the line of duty on Friday after fighting a fire earlier in the day. Krampota was...
A Houston man accused of "bank jugging," a new crime trend in which thieves observe their victims inside a bank and then follow them to commit a robbery or to break into their vehicle, has been arrested, police said. Terrence Thompson, 59, was spotted on security video on June 15...
On Sunday, crime victim advocates and murder victims' loved ones will gather in Houston for Crime Stoppers' annual "Day of Remembrance" as violence continues to grip cities around the country. This year's ceremony, however, will be different from years past. Officials with Crime Stoppers of Houston said they expect a...
A mix of surging crime rates, unprecedented officer attrition, and weak prosecution of violent crime have imperiled the largest police departments in Texas over the last few years, the police chiefs of Houston, San Antonio, and Austin said at the Texas Tribune Festival on Saturday. "There's a lack of value...
Two volunteers for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign were assaulted while knocking on doors in a Houston suburb on Saturday, Harris County law enforcement officials said. A suspect chased the two volunteers through a neighborhood in Humble, ripped off the sideview mirrors of the car they were in and...
A 17-year-old was at a Channelview, Texas, residence when three armed men wearing masks forced their way into the home. The teen subsequently grabbed a shotgun and shot at the men, hitting and killing two of them, authorities said Saturday.Another 17-year-old, a 12-year old and an adult woman were also in the home during the Friday night incident, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The two men were declared dead at the scene, and the third man fled in what authorities described as a dark-colored, four-door sedan. No one else was injured, police said.Gonzalez said the case will be presented to a grand jury.Channelview, a suburb of Houston, is home to about 45,000 people. Texas ranked No. 1 in gun ownership last year, according to data from the Rand Corporation. The state issued more than 1 million gun licenses in 2021, and 45.7% of adults say they live in homes with guns.Earlier this year, a Houston homeowner shot and killed an alleged home invader and a man shot and killed a man who allegedly forced his way into his mother's Houston home.
In January 1981, a young couple was discovered murdered in a wooded area near Houston, Texas. The couple had no identification; after much investigation, they were classified as John and Jane Doe. Their identity was a mystery, so was the family that may be missing them.
Roquan Smith set up Cairo Santos’ game-ending field goal when he intercepted Davis Mills deep in Houston territory, and the Chicago Bears beat former coach Lovie Smith and the Texans 23-20 on Sunday. Khalil Herbert ran for a career-high 157 yards and two touchdowns for Chicago. The Texans had...
