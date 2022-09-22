ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Mayor Gorton against abortion amendment in mayoral campaign

By Kristina Rosen
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zru48_0i5p9fmJ00

Mayor Linda Gorton is taking a position against Amendment 2—the Abortion Amendment—in her latest campaign email.

Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2, known as the No Right to Abortion Constitution Amendment, is on the ballot November 8 in Kentucky. It has to do with the previous overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Gorton is a registered nurse and she takes her stance against the amendment with that perspective.

"It is sacred to me for a patient and a physician to go in the exam room together, close the door, and make those important health decisions. The government has no business in that exam room," Gorton said in a campaign video.

"That is why on November 8, I am voting no on Amendment 2 and I want you to do the same."

Comments / 1

Related
WTVQ

Mayor Linda Gorton urges ‘no’ vote on anti-abortion amendment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is urging Kentuckians to vote ‘no’ on Amendment 2, an anti-abortion amendment that will appear on the November ballot. In a one-minute video posted to her Facebook page Candidate Linda Gorton for Mayor, Gorton says she normally doesn’t weigh...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Elections
Local
Kentucky Government
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky leaders warn of tough times ahead for child care access without significant state investment

The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence and a team of statewide partners including Kentucky Youth Advocates, Metro United Way, United Way of Greater Cincinnati, United Way of Kentucky, Appalachian Early Childhood Network, Learning Grove, 4-C, EC LEARN, and others released their findings today from A Fragile Ecosystem IV: Will Kentucky Child Care Survive When The Dollars Run Out? The survey of Kentucky child care providers underscored how the sector will be impacted once federal American Rescue Plan COVID relief dollars run out.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Abortion Issues#Election State#Mayor#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Election Local
WTVQ

Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?

You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Ky Attorney General Urges Banks, Credit Card Companies Not to Track, Monitor Firearm and Ammunition Purchases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (September 21, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a 24-state coalition in urging banks and the chief executive officers of three major credit card companies, American Express, Mastercard, and Visa, to avoid tracking and monitoring firearms and ammunition purchases through Merchant Category Codes. The attorneys general warn that the use of these codes may violate consumer protection laws, anti-trust laws, and the privacy rights of Kentuckians.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Kentucky couple finds blue crayfish crawling in their garage

A couple in Kentucky made a recent colorful discovery when they found a blue crayfish crawling around in their garage. Crystal Hash said her husband, Allen, found the colorful crayfish crawling in their garage, saying he was surprised since they aren't near a creek or body of water. She said...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
linknky.com

NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son

Editor’s note: This story is written by LINK nky contributor Patricia A. Scheyer, who was once married to Bill Scheyer, a main subject in this story. Typically such a close connection would prohibit one of our journalists from writing on the topic, but given the nature of the article pertaining to family connections, we permitted it and are disclosing the connection here.
COVINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky Digital Archives offering public access to interviews with Historian For Life Dr. Thomas D. Clark

Never-released, digitized audio interviews with well-known Kentucky Historian Laureate Dr. Thomas D. Clark (1903-2005) are now available online to the public. Clark was the driving force behind the creation of what is now the Kentucky State Archives. Clark served as Kentucky Historian Laureate from 1990 until his death in 2005...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Ky. county unemployment data released for August

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, released its Aug. 2022 county unemployment data. The unemployment rate fell in 111 counties between Aug. 2021 and Aug. 2022. However, it also rose in six counties and stayed the same in three, according to a release.
KENTUCKY STATE
935wain.com

Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the creation of the Council for Community Recovery and Resiliency, Mountain Parkway expansion, eviction relief funding, orphan well capping progress, declining gas prices and COVID-19. He also named the 2023 Kentucky Teachers of the Year and Kentucky’s Blue Ribbon Schools as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
KENTUCKY STATE
seniorresource.com

Where Are The Best Places In Kentucky For Retirement?

Kentucky, nicknamed the Bluegrass State, is home to the world’s first KFC, the Kentucky Derby, and a growing number of retirees! This state boasts more than its fair share of tourist attractions, including Mammoth Cave, Cumberland Falls, and the Louisville Slugger Museum. The cost of living in Kentucky is...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy