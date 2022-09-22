ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Albert Motroni 98 Years Ago Today

By Boston Police
bpdnews.com
 3 days ago
bpdnews.com

Boston 24 and Public Journal for Saturday, September 24, 2022

Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Friday@ 10 AM through Saturday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Roxbury

At about 7:20 PM, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a radio call for a suspicious person in the area of 128 Ruthven Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Donyeea Henderson, 21, of Dorchester. Upon arrival, officers entered the common area...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Thief Breaks Into Framingham Garage

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering on Parker Road on Wednesday, September 21. The theft was reported at 22 Parker Road 6:45 a.m. “Two speakers were taken,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “Entry was made through a garage door,” said Lt. Mickens....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response

Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Providence Police respond to Car in Water

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water.   Early Sunday morning, Providence Police say officers received reports of a car in the water near Gano Park Boat Launch.  Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
97.5 WOKQ

140 MPH Speeder, Drunk Driver Crash Keep NH State Police Busy

It's like Speed Racer paid a visit to the Seacoast region in one of two incidents that kept State Police busy on Satuday night. A New Hampshire State Police trooper stopped a driver of a 2010 Infiniti sedan after it allegedly blew past him heading west on Route 101 in Epping at an estimated 140 mph around 10:20 p.m.
EPPING, NH
CBS Boston

3 former Stoughton police officers accused of inappropriate relationship with young woman

STOUGHTON -- An internal affairs investigation into three former Stoughton police officers uncovered a "deeply disturbing pattern of behavior" toward a young woman who took her own life. The pregnant 23-year-old was found dead in her Canton apartment on February 4, 2021. In a news conference Friday, Police Chief Donna McNamara revealed details of the 19-month-long investigation.She described the woman as a "vulnerable person" who deeply admired others who served in uniform. "I am here to talk about today is her life and how she was failed by, manipulated by, and used by people of authority that she admired and trusted right...
STOUGHTON, MA
nbcboston.com

3 Ex-Stoughton Officers Had ‘Deeply Troubling' Relationships With Woman Who Later Died

Three former Stoughton police officers had inappropriate sexual relationships with a young woman who died by suicide last year after becoming pregnant, the department's chief said Friday after a lengthy internal investigation revealed the "serious misconduct." Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara said the information was "deeply troubling as a human...
homenewshere.com

Two men with the same name: Bill Hen One and Two

In the late 1800s, there were two men in Wilmington each named William Henry Carter. Both were prominent men. One lived on High Street and was an officer of the Boston and Maine Railroad. He was town clerk for many years around the time of the Civil War, and also served as selectman and on the school committee.
WILMINGTON, MA
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTOS: Family of six t-boned by drunk driver, cops say…

MARSTONS MILLS – A male driver, described as being in his late 20s/early 30s, was arrested for drunk driving after he allegedly ran a stop sign and rammed into the side of a SUV carrying a family of six early this morning. The crash happened shortly after midnight –...
BARNSTABLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman, 21, Killed in Early Morning North Andover Crash

One person was killed Sunday in an early morning head-on crash involving an SUV and a pickup truck in North Andover, Massachusetts. Police were called to Great Pond Road for a reported serious crash just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a Chevy pickup and a Honda Pilot had collided head on, injuring multiple people.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
WMUR.com

Massachusetts man arrested for DWI after crash on I-95 in Seabrook

SEABROOK, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash Saturday night on I-95 in Seabrook, according to authorities. New Hampshire State Police said around 8:40 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on I-95 involving two vehicles, one that reportedly rolled over.
SEABROOK, NH

