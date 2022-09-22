The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Albert Motroni 98 Years Ago Today

STOUGHTON -- An internal affairs investigation into three former Stoughton police officers uncovered a "deeply disturbing pattern of behavior" toward a young woman who took her own life. The pregnant 23-year-old was found dead in her Canton apartment on February 4, 2021. In a news conference Friday, Police Chief Donna McNamara revealed details of the 19-month-long investigation.She described the woman as a "vulnerable person" who deeply admired others who served in uniform. "I am here to talk about today is her life and how she was failed by, manipulated by, and used by people of authority that she admired and trusted right...

STOUGHTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO