The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Officer Albert Motroni 98 Years Ago Today

Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
bpdnews.com
BPD Remembers: On This Day 52 Years Ago, Officer Walter A. Schroeder Died in the Line-of-Duty
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Walter A. Schroeder: Today, September 24, 2022, the men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Patrolman Walter A. Schroeder who was killed in the line of duty 52 years ago today in 1970. Patrolman Walter Schroeder was shot and killed...
newbedfordguide.com
Boston Police arrest Ethiopian national, extradite him to Massachusetts to answer shooting charges
“Following an eight-year Fugitive Unit investigation, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, placed Diriye Bile, 26, of Ethiopia, was placed under arrest after landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, IL. Bile was wanted on a Suffolk...
bpdnews.com
Boston 24 and Public Journal for Saturday, September 24, 2022
Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Friday@ 10 AM through Saturday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three Stoughton, Massachusetts police officers who have since resigned from their roles with the department engaged in inappropriate relationships with a teenage girl who died by suicide years later, the town’s police chief said. According to WFXT-TV, Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra on Friday announced...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Roxbury
At about 7:20 PM, on Saturday, September 24, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), responded to a radio call for a suspicious person in the area of 128 Ruthven Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Donyeea Henderson, 21, of Dorchester. Upon arrival, officers entered the common area...
liveboston617.org
Boston Police and EOD Respond to Children’s Hospital Overnight as Staff Remain on High Alert for Threats
On Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 00:00 hours, Boston Police officers assigned to District B-2 and the Bomb Squad responded to a 911 call reporting a suspicious package in the Children’s Hospital parking garage. When they arrived, the Bomb Squad immediately canvassing the garage for anything else that...
Framingham Police: Thief Breaks Into Framingham Garage
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering on Parker Road on Wednesday, September 21. The theft was reported at 22 Parker Road 6:45 a.m. “Two speakers were taken,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “Entry was made through a garage door,” said Lt. Mickens....
nbcboston.com
Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response
Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
Providence Police respond to Car in Water
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders in Providence had a busy morning, searching for a man who witnesses initially thought may be in the water. Early Sunday morning, Providence Police say officers received reports of a car in the water near Gano Park Boat Launch. Upon investigating, officers found a woman in wet clothing who said […]
140 MPH Speeder, Drunk Driver Crash Keep NH State Police Busy
It's like Speed Racer paid a visit to the Seacoast region in one of two incidents that kept State Police busy on Satuday night. A New Hampshire State Police trooper stopped a driver of a 2010 Infiniti sedan after it allegedly blew past him heading west on Route 101 in Epping at an estimated 140 mph around 10:20 p.m.
3 former Stoughton police officers accused of inappropriate relationship with young woman
STOUGHTON -- An internal affairs investigation into three former Stoughton police officers uncovered a "deeply disturbing pattern of behavior" toward a young woman who took her own life. The pregnant 23-year-old was found dead in her Canton apartment on February 4, 2021. In a news conference Friday, Police Chief Donna McNamara revealed details of the 19-month-long investigation.She described the woman as a "vulnerable person" who deeply admired others who served in uniform. "I am here to talk about today is her life and how she was failed by, manipulated by, and used by people of authority that she admired and trusted right...
WCVB
nbcboston.com
3 Ex-Stoughton Officers Had ‘Deeply Troubling' Relationships With Woman Who Later Died
Three former Stoughton police officers had inappropriate sexual relationships with a young woman who died by suicide last year after becoming pregnant, the department's chief said Friday after a lengthy internal investigation revealed the "serious misconduct." Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara said the information was "deeply troubling as a human...
homenewshere.com
Two men with the same name: Bill Hen One and Two
In the late 1800s, there were two men in Wilmington each named William Henry Carter. Both were prominent men. One lived on High Street and was an officer of the Boston and Maine Railroad. He was town clerk for many years around the time of the Civil War, and also served as selectman and on the school committee.
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Family of six t-boned by drunk driver, cops say…
MARSTONS MILLS – A male driver, described as being in his late 20s/early 30s, was arrested for drunk driving after he allegedly ran a stop sign and rammed into the side of a SUV carrying a family of six early this morning. The crash happened shortly after midnight –...
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: New Details Emerge Following Car Crash Into Seekonk River Off Fox Point Park
A car went off a boat ramp into the Seekonk River in Providence overnight — and more details are emerging as to what transpired. As GoLocal first reported, a woman told police Sunday morning she was the passenger in the vehicle that went into the water, after being able to escape the submerged car.
25 Investigates: Mail stolen from collection box outside local post office
NEEDHAM, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that Needham Police are investigating mail theft from a blue collection box located right outside the US Post Office on Great Plain Ave. Several people who mailed checks from the box in late August have already reported check fraud. A Needham woman,...
nbcboston.com
Woman, 21, Killed in Early Morning North Andover Crash
One person was killed Sunday in an early morning head-on crash involving an SUV and a pickup truck in North Andover, Massachusetts. Police were called to Great Pond Road for a reported serious crash just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a Chevy pickup and a Honda Pilot had collided head on, injuring multiple people.
whdh.com
Woman accused in January death of Boston Police officer appears in court
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mansfield woman accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend and killing him was back in court on Thursday. Defense attorneys for Karen Read asked a judge in Dedham to have evidence in the case preserved for independent, forensic testing. Read has pled not guilty...
WMUR.com
Massachusetts man arrested for DWI after crash on I-95 in Seabrook
SEABROOK, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash Saturday night on I-95 in Seabrook, according to authorities. New Hampshire State Police said around 8:40 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on I-95 involving two vehicles, one that reportedly rolled over.
