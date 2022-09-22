Long-Employed Fire Truck ‘Retires’ from Pottstown Service, Transitions to New Teaching Career

Students at the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center, Limerick, line up to meet their new teaching tool. Image via WFMZ 69 News.

Rather than allowing its career to be snuffed out, the Empire Hook and Ladder Co. donated a used fire truck to the Western Montgomery County Career and Technology Center in Limerick. Karin Mallett rolled out this story for WFMZ 69 News.

Fire station crew members, keenly aware of the value of real-life equipment training, saw the aging piece of equipment as a valuable educational tool. Saving it from a fate that may have involved scrapping it, they opted instead to give it to the vo-tech school.

It was welcomed on campus, where it will be used as part of the protective services curriculum.

Empire Hook and Ladder — now encompassed by the Pottstown Fire Department — bought the emergency vehicle in 1984. It served for nearly 40 years, only retiring in 2021.

The students are excited to interact with this large-scale version of object-based learning.

“Before we had this truck, we learned everything out of a textbook, and some of us didn’t really understand everything.

“But now that it’s here, we can do more hands-on activities, and we could learn more,” said Pamela Petion, student.