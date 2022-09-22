ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Comments / 0

Related
chschipper.com

New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow

Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Floyd County Board of Commissioners to meet Tuesday morning

The Floyd County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday morning at the County Administration building located at 12 East 4th Avenue, Rome. Caucus will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Caucus Room (Suite 204), followed by the Board Meeting at 12:00 p.m. in the Community Room (Suite 206). The meeting is open to the public.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Mayor of White (GA) passes away in Motocross Accident

According to a report from WBHF Radio, the Mayor of White Georgia passed away in a motocross accident on Saturday. Mayor Pro Tem Gary Crisp reported that Mayor Perry Bell died in an accident while competing in an event at Lazy River Motocross in Murray County. Crisp confirmed that Bell...
WHITE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Rome, GA
Business
City
Rome, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
weisradio.com

“Finster Fest” Set for this Saturday and Sunday in Summerville, Georgia

Featuring more than 60 regional artists, live music, and food vendors – “Finster Fest” returns to Paradise Garden in Summerville, Georgia this Saturday and Sunday. Artists from Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia and Kentucky will be displaying work including paintings, wooden cutout figures, stained glass, found object cart, pottery, toys, metal work and textiles.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
wbhfradio.org

Four Bartow County Residents Take Home Prize Money from The Arts Festival at Rose Lawn

September 22, 2022. Cartersville, Georgia. – Cash prizes totaling $1,000 were awarded to seven juried artists at the 47th Annual Arts Festival held this past weekend in Cartersville, Georgia. Four of the winning artists, Sharon Camp, Kristina Rhodes, Ed Bryant, and Mia Koerner, live in Bartow County. Awards were presented in two categories, Fine Arts and Heritage Crafts, with the Best in Show chosen as the overall winner regardless of the art medium.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, September 24th

Anthony Williams, age 31 of Anniston – UPOCS, UPODP and UPOM 2nd Degree;. James Moyer, age 32 of Piedmont – Probation Revocation;. Hank Rumley, Rising Fawn, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Attempting to Elude, Tampering with Evidence, UPOCS x3 and UPODOP x3;. Spencer Rodgers, age 29...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Butler
weisradio.com

Northwest Georgia Man Still Missing After More Than a Year

Caleb Wells, known to his friends and family simply as “Corey”, hasn’t been in contact with his family since July of last year. Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader told media outlets on Tuesday, that Wells went to California and his family hasn’t heard from him since. Sheriff Schrader said, “I have spoken with someone who saw him in California, but he hasn’t contacted any family since he went out there.”
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Two 18-Wheeler Accidents in DeKalb County on Friday

A logging truck overturned onto its side Friday afternoon in Ft Payne. That accident took place at Third Street NE and Tyler Avenue, ejecting the driver, the condition of the individual has yet to be released,. The DeKalb County EMA and a variety of emergency agencies responded to the scene...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
daystech.org

Local man arrested for vandalizing VR businesses | Local News

A Douglasville man is suspected of damaging a number of companies in Villa Rica on Sunday night time, together with autos parked at one of many institutions. During the night time of Sept. 18, a suspect allegedly spray painted a number of Villa Rica companies with a “five-point star with a circle around it.”
VILLA RICA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Unemployment#Linus Business#Business Economics#Georgia Labor
wrganews.com

Rome man arrested for Battery

A Rome man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly attacking a woman during a disagreement. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 27-year-old Gary Ashtian Barner was arrested by the Rome Police Department at a Brookwood Avenue address because he struck a woman in the face during an argument, which left visible injuries.
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, September 22nd

Jeffrey Sims, age 50 of Leesburg – DUI/Controlled Substance;. Michael Cox, age 21 of Centre – Failure to Appear (three counts) and a Bond Revocation;. Byron Young, 52 of Cedar Bluff – Court Order and Probation Reocation:. Star Maloof, age 43 of Piedmont – Failure to Appear...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
fox5atlanta.com

Officials identify teens killed in Paulding County house fire

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County Fire Rescue on Saturday named the two boys who died from injuries in a devastating house fire on Friday afternoon. "Our units went in rescue mode, and they went through the window, and they located two victims upstairs," said Paulding County Fire Chief Joey Pelfrey.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy