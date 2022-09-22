Read full article on original website
Georgia mayor dies in motorcycle accident, officials say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — A mayor of a small Georgia city died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday morning, according to officials. Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton, according to interim Mayor Gary Crisp.
chschipper.com
New Distribution Center Comes to Bartow
Economic development in Bartow County will receive a noticeable boost in early 2023 with the opening of a distribution center in Adairsville. The location will serve Wisconsin-based retailer Duluth Trading Company and employ 350 people from North Georgia. The site will serve as a southern hub for Duluth, a company...
wrganews.com
Floyd County Board of Commissioners to meet Tuesday morning
The Floyd County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday morning at the County Administration building located at 12 East 4th Avenue, Rome. Caucus will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Caucus Room (Suite 204), followed by the Board Meeting at 12:00 p.m. in the Community Room (Suite 206). The meeting is open to the public.
wrganews.com
Mayor of White (GA) passes away in Motocross Accident
According to a report from WBHF Radio, the Mayor of White Georgia passed away in a motocross accident on Saturday. Mayor Pro Tem Gary Crisp reported that Mayor Perry Bell died in an accident while competing in an event at Lazy River Motocross in Murray County. Crisp confirmed that Bell...
weisradio.com
“Finster Fest” Set for this Saturday and Sunday in Summerville, Georgia
Featuring more than 60 regional artists, live music, and food vendors – “Finster Fest” returns to Paradise Garden in Summerville, Georgia this Saturday and Sunday. Artists from Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Illinois, Virginia and Kentucky will be displaying work including paintings, wooden cutout figures, stained glass, found object cart, pottery, toys, metal work and textiles.
wbhfradio.org
Four Bartow County Residents Take Home Prize Money from The Arts Festival at Rose Lawn
September 22, 2022. Cartersville, Georgia. – Cash prizes totaling $1,000 were awarded to seven juried artists at the 47th Annual Arts Festival held this past weekend in Cartersville, Georgia. Four of the winning artists, Sharon Camp, Kristina Rhodes, Ed Bryant, and Mia Koerner, live in Bartow County. Awards were presented in two categories, Fine Arts and Heritage Crafts, with the Best in Show chosen as the overall winner regardless of the art medium.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, September 24th
Anthony Williams, age 31 of Anniston – UPOCS, UPODP and UPOM 2nd Degree;. James Moyer, age 32 of Piedmont – Probation Revocation;. Hank Rumley, Rising Fawn, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Fentanyl, Attempting to Elude, Tampering with Evidence, UPOCS x3 and UPODOP x3;. Spencer Rodgers, age 29...
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Three times in Jim Crow era, Georgia sharecropper Clarence Henderson was convicted of the same murder. Three times, the Georgia Supreme Court intervened. Seven decades later, a local district attorney is revisiting the case.
wrganews.com
Pedestrian killed crossing Hwy 27 near Dot Johnson Drive in Chattooga County
WZQZ Radio reported that a pedestrian in Chattooga County was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle around 7 AM on Friday. Sheriff Mark Schrader confirmed that the victim, 57-year-old William Lee of Summerville, was struck and killed as he was crossing Hwy 27 near Dot Johnson Drive. The Georgia...
weisradio.com
Northwest Georgia Man Still Missing After More Than a Year
Caleb Wells, known to his friends and family simply as “Corey”, hasn’t been in contact with his family since July of last year. Chattooga County, Georgia Sheriff Mark Schrader told media outlets on Tuesday, that Wells went to California and his family hasn’t heard from him since. Sheriff Schrader said, “I have spoken with someone who saw him in California, but he hasn’t contacted any family since he went out there.”
weisradio.com
Two 18-Wheeler Accidents in DeKalb County on Friday
A logging truck overturned onto its side Friday afternoon in Ft Payne. That accident took place at Third Street NE and Tyler Avenue, ejecting the driver, the condition of the individual has yet to be released,. The DeKalb County EMA and a variety of emergency agencies responded to the scene...
daystech.org
Local man arrested for vandalizing VR businesses | Local News
A Douglasville man is suspected of damaging a number of companies in Villa Rica on Sunday night time, together with autos parked at one of many institutions. During the night time of Sept. 18, a suspect allegedly spray painted a number of Villa Rica companies with a “five-point star with a circle around it.”
71-year-old Alabama man arrested after Georgia gas station shooting
A 71-year-old Alabama man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting at a Dade County gas station. Dade County Deputies were dispatched to a gas station on Deer Head Cove Road on Thursday after a person was shot in the parking lot of the gas station. According to the...
wrganews.com
Rome man arrested for Battery
A Rome man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly attacking a woman during a disagreement. According to Floyd County Jail Records, 27-year-old Gary Ashtian Barner was arrested by the Rome Police Department at a Brookwood Avenue address because he struck a woman in the face during an argument, which left visible injuries.
67th Annual DeKalb County VFW Fair returns to Fort Payne
The fair is coming back to town! The DeKalb County VFW Fair will return for its 67th year in Fort Payne next week.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Thursday, September 22nd
Jeffrey Sims, age 50 of Leesburg – DUI/Controlled Substance;. Michael Cox, age 21 of Centre – Failure to Appear (three counts) and a Bond Revocation;. Byron Young, 52 of Cedar Bluff – Court Order and Probation Reocation:. Star Maloof, age 43 of Piedmont – Failure to Appear...
fox5atlanta.com
Officials identify teens killed in Paulding County house fire
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County Fire Rescue on Saturday named the two boys who died from injuries in a devastating house fire on Friday afternoon. "Our units went in rescue mode, and they went through the window, and they located two victims upstairs," said Paulding County Fire Chief Joey Pelfrey.
Police find 150 pounds of cannabis, other drugs and money | Stolen APD laptop tip
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Police in South Fulton recovered over 150 pounds of cannabis, other drugs, money and weapons after following a tip from Atlanta Police about a laptop stolen from them, according to a Facebook post. APD called the City of South Fulton Police on Sept. 7, saying...
‘Incident’ between 3 Fulton County inmates leaves 1 dead, deputies say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate in the Fulton County Jail is dead after being involved in “an incident” with several others, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say that three inmates became involved in an incident inside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. When...
Crash closes DeKalb County highway for several hours
An early morning car accident shut down a DeKalb County highway for hours on Thursday.
