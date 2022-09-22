ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

NECN

Charter Bus Catches Fire in Worcester Shopping Center Parking Lot

A charter bus full of people from New York experienced an emergency evacuation when the vehicle caught fire Saturday in Worcester, Massachusetts. Flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring out of the bus in the parking lot of a Madison Street shopping Center. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames by 1:20 p.m. and they eventually spread.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Woman Flips Car Onto Commuter Rail Tracks, Unscathed from Accident

A woman says she lost control of her car, which caused her to flip upside-down onto commuter rail tracks near Sherman Street in Boston at 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to police. Police say the woman wasn't injured when she flipped her car. The car was towed from the tracks,...
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

140 MPH Speeder, Drunk Driver Crash Keep NH State Police Busy

It's like Speed Racer paid a visit to the Seacoast region in one of two incidents that kept State Police busy on Satuday night. A New Hampshire State Police trooper stopped a driver of a 2010 Infiniti sedan after it allegedly blew past him heading west on Route 101 in Epping at an estimated 140 mph around 10:20 p.m.
EPPING, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Two 25-year-olds from Massachusetts killed in multi-vehicle wrong-way highway crash

A 25-year-old man and woman from Massachusetts were both killed in a serious wrong-way highway crash on Friday. According to Connecticut State Police, a Florida man was driving a business truck that was traveling on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Windsor, south of Exit 38, in the center lane. At the same time, Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was driving and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 Northbound, traveling south in the northbound lanes. Loiselle was also traveling in the center lane when her vehicle struck the truck head-on.
WINDSOR, CT
NECN

Expect Delays on Mass. Pike in Westborough Due to Fiery Rollover Crash

Delays are expected after a serious crash Friday night on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westborough. The Westborough Fire Department and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed Interstate 90 westbound was closed at mile marker 107 after the fiery rollover crash. Westborough Fire later said one lane had been opened for...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman, 21, Killed in Early Morning North Andover Crash

One person was killed Sunday in an early morning head-on crash involving an SUV and a pickup truck in North Andover, Massachusetts. Police were called to Great Pond Road for a reported serious crash just before 7 a.m. Responding officers found a Chevy pickup and a Honda Pilot had collided head on, injuring multiple people.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
NECN

New Traffic-Blocking Climate Protest Held in Boston Friday

The group behind the protest that disrupted rush hour traffic in Boston's Seaport Wednesday morning held another event Friday afternoon in the heart of the city. Extinction Rebellion organized a slow, 10-mile group bike ride that travels from Copley Square to Boston Common Friday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. The riders plan to take up one lane of traffic.
BOSTON, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike

The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
STURBRIDGE, MA
NECN

Barnes & Noble Opening Stores in Boston Area

Barnes & Noble is reportedly opening two new locations in the Boston area. According to the Boston Business Journal, the new stores will be taking over former Amazon Books locations. One store is at legacy place in Dedham, Massachusetts, and the other is at the Market Street Mall in Lynnfield,...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Found Dead in Brighton

A man was found unresponsive early Sunday morning in Boston's Brighton neighborhood, police announced. Boston officers responded to a Kinross Road home around 6:25 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead on scene. Homicide detectives with the Boston Police Department are investigating until a cause of death is determined, police...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Boxford town administrator charged after crash

IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of liquor, negligent operation, and driving without a license after a midnight crash on September 2. The charges were filed against Matthew Coogan, 39, of Nabby’s Point Road and became public this week in Ipswich...
IPSWICH, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

D'Errico's Market Closes Cambridge Street Location

WORCESTER - D'Errico's Market is closing its Cambridge Street location, the local meat market and deli chain announced on social media on Friday. The location at 127 Cambridge St. opened in August 2020. It was D'Errico's second old-fashioned butcher shop and specialty market location. The original D'Errico's Market on East...
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Boston City Leaders Join Dozens in Dorchester to Commemorate Homicide Victims

Boston leaders attended a ceremony on Sunday honoring the city's homicide victims and surviving family members. The local commemoration was part of a National Day of Remembrance for murder victims. The ceremony was held 2:30 p.m. at Pope John Paul II Park in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Mayor Michelle Wu was...
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Town still debating ice rink plans, future

WILMINGTON — More than 30 Wilmington Youth Hockey parents and community members attended the Wilmington Ice Rink and Recreation Facility Committee meeting this past Monday night to show support around a potential ice rink facility in Wilmington. The main topic of discussion for the committee regarded an update after...
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

A Nantucket Cottage With Ocean Views Is on the Market for $4.7M

A four bedroom cottage just outside the village of Siasconset is on the market for $4.695 million. The home, which was originally built in 1983 as a classic 'Sconset cottage, was renovated in 2004. The owners, who declined to be identified, also added a second building with a garage and a one-bedroom apartment at that time.
NANTUCKET, MA
WNAW 94.7

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.

