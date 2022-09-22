Read full article on original website
A rare look onboard the ghostly Boblo Boat and when you could step inside
DETROIT - They took countless passengers to and from Boblo Island over the course of the amusement park’s more than 100 years of existence. Now, new memories will be made as progress continues restoring the Boblo Boat. MLive has been updating you over the years on the restoration efforts...
WSLS
Revamped Detroit auto show now also features new flying tech
DETROIT – The Detroit auto show has returned after a three-year absence with a roar. And a soar. Visitors to the prestigious North American International Auto Show, which kicked off last week, can lay eyes on the latest offerings from some of the world's biggest automakers, as they've been able to in years past.
Lapeer Is Getting A New Sign – Like The One In Flint
A landmark sign is in the works for the city of Lapeer. The question is - where it be set up?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick is working on the giant sign now in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint.
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
Police find Michigan radio anchor dead, kids injured, suspected killer overdosed: officials
Police found a radio anchor dead, his kids hurt and the suspected killer overdosed, authorities said.
Flint Makes List with Two Other Michigan Cities As Most Rat Infested
Some lists are great to make, others, not so much. The latest list to feature Flint, Michigan isn't one anyone wants to be on. Orkin released its Top 50 Most Rat-Infested Cities List a few months ago and three Michigan cities found themselves high on the list of rodent issues. According to CBS News, the well-known pest control company compiled the list from data collected from September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021.
abc12.com
Decision on Flint water credit for residents with delinquent bills expected Monday
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A major decision on water credits for Flint residents is happening tomorrow after being delayed again last week. It's a measure the city council has been discussing since June that would bring $300 to Flint residents with delinquent water bills. Council members say the credit does...
Watch history come alive at Bay City’s River of Time this weekend
BAY CITY, MI - Campfire smoke is beginning to waft in the air and the sound of wooden instruments is echoing across the Saginaw River in Bay City, harkening back to a different time. Bay City’s annual River of Time has returned after a two-year hiatus and historical reenactors have setup camps along the Saginaw River, ready to take visitors on an educational trip through the ages.
Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought
(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches, a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
thecentersquare.com
Saginaw, MI Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Buick City buyer tells Flint it’s planning 3.5M square-foot industrial park
FLINT, MI -- A company that’s contracted to buy the 350-acre Buick City site in Flint says its plans for the massive property include the construction of 3.5-million square feet of new industrial park space. In paperwork filed with the city, a subsidiary of Ashley Capital spelled out the...
Crain's Detroit Business
Power Home Solar laying off hundreds in Troy amid customer complaints, legal fight
Power Home Solar LLC has shut off its lights amid an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, a litany of customer complaints and a legal battle with a generator manufacturer. Want the. competitive edge?. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
abc12.com
New owner of Fashion Square Mall near Saginaw revealed
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new new owners of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township have been revealed. Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York purchased the mall for $10.8 million through an online auction in August. The company owns several other retail properties, including the Midland Mall and Lansing Mall.
Meet Karima Amlani: A Flint community leader, activist and role model
FLINT, MI - Karima Amlani has tried a few different things in her life. But her calling card has always been giving back to the community. For that reason, Amlani has earned a spot on the Flint and Genesee Group’s first “40 under 40″ recognition program. Amlani...
Mix 106.3 FM switching to rock, alternative station The Core
SAGINAW, MI— When you hop in your vehicle or tell your smart speaker you want to listen to some rockin’ tunes, a new option has been made available for listeners throughout the Great Lakes Bay Region and beyond. The Core (106.3 FM), formerly known as Mix, will be...
Decomposed body falls out of trash bin during garbage truck pickup in Michigan
DETROIT — A decomposed body fell out of a trash bin during a garbage truck pickup in Detroit, Michigan. According to WJBK, a body was found by a garbage truck worker who was picking up trash Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. Police told WJBK that the worker was emptying...
TMZ.com
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval
FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
Michigan’s Largest Utility Faces Pushback on Debt Sales and Shut-Offs as Company Asks for Rate Hike
As DTE Energy pushes for a rate increase, the state is taking a closer look at its sale of customer debt to collection agencies. The company’s use of shut-offs and response to outages are also drawing criticism.
