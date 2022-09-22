ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

WSLS

Revamped Detroit auto show now also features new flying tech

DETROIT – The Detroit auto show has returned after a three-year absence with a roar. And a soar. Visitors to the prestigious North American International Auto Show, which kicked off last week, can lay eyes on the latest offerings from some of the world's biggest automakers, as they've been able to in years past.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Lapeer Is Getting A New Sign – Like The One In Flint

A landmark sign is in the works for the city of Lapeer. The question is - where it be set up?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick is working on the giant sign now in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint.
LAPEER, MI
Lifestyle
1470 WFNT

Flint Makes List with Two Other Michigan Cities As Most Rat Infested

Some lists are great to make, others, not so much. The latest list to feature Flint, Michigan isn't one anyone wants to be on. Orkin released its Top 50 Most Rat-Infested Cities List a few months ago and three Michigan cities found themselves high on the list of rodent issues. According to CBS News, the well-known pest control company compiled the list from data collected from September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Watch history come alive at Bay City’s River of Time this weekend

BAY CITY, MI - Campfire smoke is beginning to waft in the air and the sound of wooden instruments is echoing across the Saginaw River in Bay City, harkening back to a different time. Bay City’s annual River of Time has returned after a two-year hiatus and historical reenactors have setup camps along the Saginaw River, ready to take visitors on an educational trip through the ages.
BAY CITY, MI
CBS Detroit

Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought

(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches,  a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
DETROIT, MI
thecentersquare.com

Saginaw, MI Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

New owner of Fashion Square Mall near Saginaw revealed

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The new new owners of Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township have been revealed. Kohan Retail Investment Group of New York purchased the mall for $10.8 million through an online auction in August. The company owns several other retail properties, including the Midland Mall and Lansing Mall.
SAGINAW, MI
TMZ.com

Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide

A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval

FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
FLINT, MI

