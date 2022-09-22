Cortland County’s included in $7.9 million worth of funding from New York State designed to benefit farms across the region. The Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program aids farms in reducing their environmental footprint and in preparing for extreme climate change-related weather events. The Cortland County Soil and Water Conservation District has received over $492,000 worth of these funds for various projects at three area farms. These endeavors include installing a stream corridor rehab plan along the east branch of Owego Creek, and implementing a 93-acre prescribed rotational grazing system.

