Read full article on original website
Related
wxhc.com
Cortland County Sheriff Hosting Open House Tomorrow
Sheriff’s week runs through tomorrow, September 24th and the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting an open house tomorrow from 11am to 3pm at the department headquarters at 54 Greenbush st. in the City of Cortland. The open house will include displays of police equipment, tours of...
wxhc.com
Cortland County Receives Funding for Environmental Protection Efforts
Cortland County’s included in $7.9 million worth of funding from New York State designed to benefit farms across the region. The Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program aids farms in reducing their environmental footprint and in preparing for extreme climate change-related weather events. The Cortland County Soil and Water Conservation District has received over $492,000 worth of these funds for various projects at three area farms. These endeavors include installing a stream corridor rehab plan along the east branch of Owego Creek, and implementing a 93-acre prescribed rotational grazing system.
wxhc.com
Meet Cortland County Discusses the Return of Great Cortland Pumpkinfest
The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest is making its return October 1st and 2nd following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gathering’s comeback emerges just as the festival is slated to celebrate its 25th year in operation. X101’s own Jack Eves sat down with Pumpkinfest organizer Patty Dawson for this edition of Meet Cortland County to discuss various details on the approaching event.
waer.org
Vehicles top the list of Onondaga County Sheriff's budget needs
Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway is asking the county to allocate around just more than $600,000 so the Sheriff’s Department can purchase more patrol vehicles. Conway detailed the ask during the Onondaga County Legislature's week-long review of the county executive's proposed budget for 2023. At a review of public...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsChannel 36
Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding
(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
Multiple departments battle Elbridge barn fire
JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fully involved barn fire in Elbridge, N.Y. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 8:15 p.m. along Campbell Road near Mead Road. As of now, there’s no word on if there are any injuries or what may have sparked the […]
City, Cornell, County, reach TCAT agreement, board approves with deadline close
ITHACA, N.Y.—Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit’s (TCAT) Board of Directors approved the Transportation Agreement. The contract binds Cornell, the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County as the bus service’s financial underwriters. And just in time, too. The agreement was set to expire on Oct. 9. The urgency of...
waer.org
Onondaga health department ready to shift focus from COVID
Addressing the opioid crisis and lead poisoning will be top prioirities for the Onondaga County Health Department this upcoming year. Health officials outlined their objects to county lawmakers on Thursday during the legislature's week-long review of County Executive Ryan McMahon's proposed budget. The spending plan calls for a $2 million boost to the agency.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NYS designed the disastrous Chenango St. arch
NewsChannel 34 has learned that the failed Chenango Street arch that has cut Binghamton's Northside in two, was designed by New York State.
spectrumlocalnews.com
911 emergency employees recognized in Onondaga County for answering call of duty
Several 911 emergency center employees were honored with awards at the Department of Emergency Services. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, former County Executive Nicholas Pirro and other local officials attended the event. “It definitely feels amazing to be recognized by my co-workers, so I’m just happy that I could be...
City of Syracuse says recycling bins can now be picked up at 8 locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The City of Syracuse is increasing the number of places where residents can pick up recycling bins, easing the burden of having to travel to the Department of Public Works or City Hall. The city will allow recycling bins to be picked up at eight locations across...
Multiple departments swarm Solvay neighborhood after reported shooting
Solvay, N.Y. -- Five local law enforcement agencies Swarmed a Solvay neighborhood after they received reports of a shooting with injuries Saturday morning. Around 11:34 a.m., police were notified of a possible shooting with injuries at 313 Charles Ave., according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Around 11:57 a.m., an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: September 4-10
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 4 to 10. Four food services failed their inspections: Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater, Syracuse Chili’s Grill & Bar, Liverpool Lakeside Vista, Marietta Longhorn Steakhouse, Camillus Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater was the only restaurant with a critical […]
WKTV
Frankfort hosts 2nd annual Harbor Fest
FRANKFORT, NY – A beautiful day Saturday, for the 2nd annual Frankfort Harbor Fest. Hundreds of people showed up at the Frankfort Marina to get a taste of what Frankfort and the surrounding area has to offer. There were a wide variety of food trucks and vendors available for people to check out. Not to mention live music, a car show, and new this year, vintage snowmobiles.
localsyr.com
Manlius Police investigating social media threat towards ES-M
MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- After numerous inquiries regarding a social media post regarding a threat against ES-M High School, the Town of Manlius Police Department is taking action. On September 25, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the Town of Manlius Police Department was made aware of a social media post threatening violence...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police, school district investigating after child returned home with bruises
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A mother is seeking answers after she says her daughter returned home from school with bruises on Tuesday, September 20. Deborah Cruz says her 4-year-old daughter has autism and is non-verbal. She has not been her usual self and has not been to school since the incident.
$5 million sale in Skaneateles: See 164 home sales in Onondaga County
164 home sales were registered this week at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Sep. 12 and Sep. 16. The most expensive sale was a multi-property home sale which included a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath waterfront Colonial (See photos); a 2-bedroom, 2-bath cottage (See photos) and vacant land. The total price for the three properties in the Town of Skaneateles was $5 million, according to Onondaga County real estate records.
14850.com
Fall Creek and Northside host the 14th annual Porchfest, after a two-year delay
“It’s been three years since the last Porchfest in Ithaca, and we’ve all been through some stuff,” said organizers of the annual neighborhood music festival as they announced last month that Porchfest would return on Sunday, September 25th. “It feels like we need a nice, big, outdoor community celebration more than ever before.”
whcuradio.com
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
WKTV
Fire officials: Fatal medical emergency appears to have led to crash in Rome
Officials at Rome Fire Department say a fatal medical emergency likely led to a crash on North Madison Street Thursday morning. Emergency responders were called to the scene on the 1600 block around 6:40 a.m. No official cause of death has been determined, but fire officials say it appears the...
Comments / 0