DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly motor vehicle crash. The police department says officers were called to the South Woodcrest Avenue area around 6:15 a.m. Saturday and learned a man was struck by a pickup truck. Police believe the man, now identified as 36-year-old Thomas Rocha from Denham Springs, was walking in the middle of the eastbound lane of US 190 when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO