Man dies in ATV accident Saturday evening, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 47-year-old man has died following an ATV accident, according to officials. First responders were called out to the 12,000 block of Triple B Road near the Comite River on Saturday, Sept. 24. We’re told the accident happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. Multiple law...
brproud.com
Man killed in ATV crash near Comite River
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was killed in an ATV crash near the Comite River over the weekend, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the victim of the wreck was a 47-year-old man who was found in the 13000 block of Triple B Road in Greenwell Springs around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, September 24.
BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. Police identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Johnson was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near Woodcock Street.
brproud.com
Man struck by pickup truck in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly motor vehicle crash. The police department says officers were called to the South Woodcrest Avenue area around 6:15 a.m. Saturday and learned a man was struck by a pickup truck. Police believe the man, now identified as 36-year-old Thomas Rocha from Denham Springs, was walking in the middle of the eastbound lane of US 190 when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
17-year-old shot at barber shop in Breaux Bridge
Breaux Bridge Police are on the scene of a shooting.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with September 21 Homicide. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department reported on September 23, 2022, that investigators apprehended Alvin Allen III, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with the death of Keandre Williams, 25, of Baker, Louisiana. Around 11:30 p.m....
At least 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On Airline Highway (Baton Rouge, LA)
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Airline Highway at Siegen Lane around 1:41 p.m. According to the officials, at least one person was injured in [..]
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police identify man killed in Avenue H shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) have identified the man who was killed in Sunday (September 25) morning shooting off Blount Road. Police say they were called to the 10000 block of Avenue H around 5:30 a.m., where they found 18-year-old Kevin...
brproud.com
BRPD unit involved in accident on Goodwood Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving one of their own on Friday morning. The crash involved a BRPD unit and it took place in the 6100 block of Goodwood Blvd. At this time, BRPD believes that the driver of the...
Louisiana Avenue shut down as hundreds march for a change in violence
On Saturday, the organization set up a march down Louisiana Avenue from Carmel Drive down back to the ministry church. Hundreds of people were present and participated in the march. Highways and Hedges Lafayette director, Benjamin Rhodes, said this is a monumental moment for a community that has not seen anything like this before.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested for alleged ties to N. Ardenwood area shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were fired early Sunday (September 25) morning at a North Ardenwood area apartment complex and at least one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, detectives say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Byron D. Newton has been...
wbrz.com
Generational home faced with next-door eyesore amid city's blight initiative
BATON ROUGE - The city-parish held a "Blight Boot Camp" on Saturday to discuss problems and solutions with blight in the area. It comes amid an ongoing blight initiative that's been awarded $4.5 million thanks to the American Rescue Act. Mayor Broome says a new grant is also playing a role in what cleanup is yet to come.
wbrz.com
18-year-old from Gonzales died in hospital after shooting on Avenue H
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old from Gonzales died in the hospital Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times on Avenue H. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they found 18-year-old Kevin Johnson on Avenue H around 5:30 a.m. and rushed him to the hospital. No more information on the...
brproud.com
EBRSO deputy sent to hospital after crash on Airline Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputy is in the hospital after getting hit on Airline Highway Friday morning. Officials say the EBRSO unit was hit around 11 a.m. on the corner of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. EBRSO says the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. The deputy is in the hospital to be checked.
One person grazed in shooting near Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was treated for minor injuries following a shooting overnight. A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 10000 block of Azalea Park Avenue, near Old Hammond Highway. Deputies confirmed one person...
brproud.com
Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension Parish
DARROW, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Neptune Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area around midnight on Friday and found a man that had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Brenden Washington.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man, 22, found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension neighborhood Friday night
DARROW - Deputies are investigating after finding a 22-year-old man shot to death inside a vehicle in an Ascension neighborhood late Friday night. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow around 11:56 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim, later...
Children hit by car on Joor Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two children were taken to a hospital after they were reportedly hit by a car. Emergency officials reported the incident happened on Joor Road, near Prescott Road, around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Officials say both children were under the age of ten years...
Shooting in Opelousas leaves man in serious to life-threatening condition
A man is in serious to life-threatening condition after an early morning shooting in Opelousas.
Tracking Tropical Storm Ian and a fall cold front
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest check on the track of Tropical Storm Ian shows that it has finally taken more of a turn to the north, which is good for Louisiana. The storm is still expected to become a major hurricane at category three, possibly four strength as it moves into the Gulf.
