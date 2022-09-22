ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Man killed in ATV crash near Comite River

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was killed in an ATV crash near the Comite River over the weekend, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the victim of the wreck was a 47-year-old man who was found in the 13000 block of Triple B Road in Greenwell Springs around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, September 24.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating deadly shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early in the morning on Sunday, Sept. 25. Police identified the victim as Kevin Johnson, 18, of Gonzales. Johnson was found with gunshot wounds around 5:30 a.m. on Avenue H near Woodcock Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man struck by pickup truck in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly motor vehicle crash. The police department says officers were called to the South Woodcrest Avenue area around 6:15 a.m. Saturday and learned a man was struck by a pickup truck. Police believe the man, now identified as 36-year-old Thomas Rocha from Denham Springs, was walking in the middle of the eastbound lane of US 190 when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police identify man killed in Avenue H shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) have identified the man who was killed in Sunday (September 25) morning shooting off Blount Road. Police say they were called to the 10000 block of Avenue H around 5:30 a.m., where they found 18-year-old Kevin...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD unit involved in accident on Goodwood Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving one of their own on Friday morning. The crash involved a BRPD unit and it took place in the 6100 block of Goodwood Blvd. At this time, BRPD believes that the driver of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man arrested for alleged ties to N. Ardenwood area shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were fired early Sunday (September 25) morning at a North Ardenwood area apartment complex and at least one suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, detectives say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 19-year-old Byron D. Newton has been...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO deputy sent to hospital after crash on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputy is in the hospital after getting hit on Airline Highway Friday morning. Officials say the EBRSO unit was hit around 11 a.m. on the corner of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. EBRSO says the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured. The deputy is in the hospital to be checked.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

One person grazed in shooting near Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was treated for minor injuries following a shooting overnight. A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 10000 block of Azalea Park Avenue, near Old Hammond Highway. Deputies confirmed one person...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Ascension Parish

DARROW, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Neptune Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the area around midnight on Friday and found a man that had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Brenden Washington.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Children hit by car on Joor Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two children were taken to a hospital after they were reportedly hit by a car. Emergency officials reported the incident happened on Joor Road, near Prescott Road, around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Officials say both children were under the age of ten years...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Tracking Tropical Storm Ian and a fall cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest check on the track of Tropical Storm Ian shows that it has finally taken more of a turn to the north, which is good for Louisiana. The storm is still expected to become a major hurricane at category three, possibly four strength as it moves into the Gulf.
BATON ROUGE, LA

