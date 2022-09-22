Read full article on original website
Related
Americas Oldest 5 and Dime Store Is Right Here In the Capital Region?
Next time you have some time off from work to spend time with family and friends you should take a ride and explore New York State. There are so many amazing places to discover and you don't even have to leave the Capital Region. About a year ago at this...
Price Reduced! Stunning Jaw-Dropping Stillwater Mansion on 15 Acres
This stunning mansion has been on the market for a while and now the price has been reduced. It was $8.9 million and then $7 million. Now it's $6.47 million. When looking through the pictures of this gorgeous mansion my jaw was on the floor. There is so much attention to detail and elegance throughout this home. It sits on 15 acres with breathtaking views of Saratoga Lake. Check out the outdoor patio complete with a pool house that actually I would be happy calling my home. There is a built-in barbeque and the pool has a beautiful stone waterfall!
WNYT
Saratoga County to host vaccine clinic for seniors
Saratoga County will be hosting vaccine clinics for seniors in Clifton Park. There will be a Moderna bivalent booster clinic at the Clifton Park Senior Community Center on September 29 with a second one being held on October 6th. Appointments are required. To make an appointment, seniors can call 518-693-1075...
WNYT
Adirondack hot air balloon festival concludes in Glens Falls
It’s the last day of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. This morning, we’re getting a new look at what’s going up in the air this weekend in Warren County. Our Rachel Tiede sent us these photos and videos from last night’s festivities. Weather scrapped Thursday’s launch but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whimsical Catskills Cottage on Market! It’s Like Living In Storytown!
Do you love memories of Storytown U.S.A. as much as I do? I think most of us from the Capital Region, Adirondacks and beyond hold a fond place in our hearts for our visits to the legendary amusement park in Lake George. How would you like to live in Storytown every day?
glensfallschronicle.com
Queensbury native buys land in Fort Ann, launching haunts ‘Boo Town’ & ‘Ghoul Town’
Queensbury native Mary Ryther is betting that people who love Halloween just can’t get enough of it. After working in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles, she’s bought six-and-half acres in Fort Ann and is building a Halloween “haunt” due to open on Sept. 30 and operate weekends through Halloween this year and future years.
Nearly 30 properties to be auctioned in Warren County
More than two dozen properties will be available for purchase when the Warren County Real Property Tax Services Office holds its annual live auction of tax-foreclosed property on Saturday, October 15, at the Warren County Courthouse.
Troy and Saratoga Springs fire departments receive $8M in funding
The Troy City Fire Department and Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive nearly $8M in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. The Troy Fire Department will receive $3,688,160, while the Saratoga Springs Fire Department will receive $4,154,523.52. The grants will be put toward staffing more firefighters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Adirondack Balloon Festival organizers hope wind won’t ground launch
The Adirondack Balloon Festival was set to continue Saturday dark and early at around 4:30 a.m., at the Warren County Airport in Queensbury. It was questionable Friday whether balloons would take flight. NewsChannel 13 spoke to balloon festival president, who told us if it’s too windy to fly, they still...
SPCA looking for owner of dog found abandoned in Washington County
The SPCA of Upstate New York is looking for any information to help identify the owner of a dog that was found in Washington County. The SPCA named the Saint Bernard “Baloo."
New Jersey pair accused of drug possession in Clifton Park
State Police arrested two New Jersey men in Clifton Park on September 19 for allegedly possessing a "large quantity" of cannabis and cocaine. Luis Laboy, 30, and Joel Cruz, 29, were reportedly taken to Clifton Park State Police for processing, were arraigned before the Clifton Park Town Court, and remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility without bail.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs host 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest
The first weekend of fall welcomed in the kick-off to a hugely popular annual event in Saratoga. Huge gourds were brought in for the 8th Annual Giant Pumpkin Fest. Organizers say it’s a kickoff to the fall season, and a way to celebrate local and regional growers. Andy Wolf,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Casting call for commercial filming in Lake George
Cocca Casting is looking for individuals and real couples for a commercial shoot in Lake George. The roles are non-speaking and no experience is necessary.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
New Brewery and Bar to Open in Ballston Spa
BALLSTON SPA — What was once an eyesore in the town of Ballston Spa has been transformed into a space to eat, drink and be merry. Located at 11 Washington Street, the two-story 6,000 square foot building once served as a dress factory and a storage-unit space. However, that was decades ago, and the building had been unoccupied for nearly 30 years, much to the dismay of village residents.
Two COVID deaths in Warren County this week
COVID-19 cases have continued to show up around local communities and counties. This week, two cases resulted in the deaths of residents in Warren County.
Saratoga’s Broadway Deli reopening Saturday nights for ‘Deli After Dark’
Saratoga's Broadway Deli will be reopening on Saturday nights for "Deli After Dark." Owner Daniel Chessare said this is to cater to people who work in the industry.
Haunted Tours Have Started In Saratoga
I can't believe it is late August, and I am looking into things to do this Halloween season! I do not want to rush the summer away, but it seems like you need to make reservations for many events, so now would be the time to open up the calendar and start planning.
WNYT
Saratoga Springs mom still has no closure in daughter’s 1986 disappearance
For 36 years, Tammie McCormick’s family has wondered what happened to her. Just 13 years old, the young teenager from Saratoga Springs disappeared in 1986. For decades, her mom, Nancy Hieber has stayed away from news cameras. Now she’s agreed to talk with NewsChannel 13 about her daughter.
Target worker allegedly steals from Wilton warehouse
A Moreau man was cited to court on Wednesday after Troopers said he stole from the Target Distribution Center in Wilton.
Moreau Man Arrested Accused of Stealing from Target! How Much Did He Take?
So many New York residents and businesses were hit hard during the pandemic. People lost jobs, restaurants reduced hours or closed altogether and some never opened again. Same can be said for local and national retail shops. Then a weird trend started to happen. Have you seen the shoplifting videos?...
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0