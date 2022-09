The Florida Gators dropped an emotional game to the Tennessee Volunteers, losing 38-33 on Saturday night. It’s important to note that the Gators didn’t roll over and die, at least not offensively. The Gators fought until the clock hit zero; they were 39 yards away from an upset victory in Knoxville. This isn’t a team that gave up on their coaching staff or stopped fighting for each other. There’s a ton to take away from this game, but I’ve broken it down into four key takeaways.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO