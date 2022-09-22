Read full article on original website
Braves have no one but themselves to blame for Ronald Acuña Jr. issues
The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players in the lineup. The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players to an injury. Slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the third game in a row, and the Braves are to blame for bringing him back before he was fully healed.
Alex Verdugo’s comments prove Gerrit Cole’s outbursts make mockery of Yankees
In the end, the joke is actually on Alex Verdugo. He’s an average Major League Baseball player on a below-average team that’s set to finish under .500 and miss the playoffs. But the New York Yankees don’t need to expose themselves to the point where the young Red Sox slugger has any right to direct a disparaging comment their way.
