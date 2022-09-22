ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

By KAREL JANICEK and STEPHEN WHYNO
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gps8Z_0i5p6RuA00

PRAGUE — (AP) — The war in Ukraine threw a wrinkle into the National Hockey League's planned return to Europe next month to play its first games outside North America since the start of the pandemic.

The Czech Foreign Ministry told two NHL teams opening their seasons in Prague that any Russian players would not be welcome because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It may not amount to an outright ban and league officials downplayed the potential impact, but it added a layer of uncertainty to a Global Series the NHL is proud of.

The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are set to play regular-season games Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena as part of the series that is intended to put the world's top players on display, primarily in Europe. There are not many Russians on the two rosters: Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has Alexander Barabanov, along with Evgeny Svechnikov, who is in training camp on a tryout agreement.

"We can confirm that the Czech Foreign Ministry has sent a letter to the NHL to point out that, at this moment, the Czech Republic or any other state in the (visa free) Schengen zone should not issue visas to the Russian players to enter our territory," Deputy Foreign Minister Martin Smolek said in a statement.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Thursday he has “no concern” with players either traveling to Prague or suiting up to take the ice. He added that players have appropriate visas.

Neither Daly nor the ministry would say if the league replied to the letter.

Agent Shumi Babaev, who represents Trenin, echoed Daly's sentiment that he did not foresee any problems. Agent Dan Milstein, who represents Barabanov and Svechnikov, declined comment.

“We’re a team, so if they say some guys can’t go, either we all go or no one goes,” San Jose general manager Mike Grier said. “We’re a group. It’s not the players’ fault. They didn’t do anything wrong. I don’t think they should be punished for it. We stand with them, and we’re all together as one in here.”

While the Predators deferred to the league, Sharks captain Logan Couturier echoed Grier.

“My view is we’re a team in here and if we go over there, we want everyone on our team to be there,” Couture said. "All the guys that are going to make the team are a part of our team.”

The ministry said it informed the league “about ongoing negotiations about banning entry for those citizens of the Russian Federation who already had received valid visas before.” One wrinkle involves passports from other countries or visas issued by other European countries.

The Czech ministry said a ban on Russian athletes in sports events in European Union countries was also recommended by EU sports ministers.

The Czech Republic was one of the first EU countries to stop issuing visas to Russian nationals following the February invasion of Ukraine. Exceptions include humanitarian cases and people persecuted by Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.

The NHL never considered banning Russians, many of whom are some of the most skilled hockey players in the world. Commissioner Gary Bettman told The AP during the spring Russians "are performing in the NHL for their NHL team for NHL fans."

The league did bar players from taking the Stanley Cup from going to Russia or closely allied Belarus this summer because of their roles in the invasion of Ukraine. Valeri Nichushkin was the only Russian player on the Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

The NHL is returning to Europe for its first games outside of North America since 2019. After the two games in Prague, the Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets will play twice in Tampere, Finland, on Nov. 4-5. The Finnish government's position on Russian players was not immediately clear.

Czech NHL great Dominik Hasek has led the opposition to Russian players coming to Prague since the games were announced in April. Hasek approached the the upper house of Parliament, the Senate, the government and the Foreign Ministry about the issue.

“It’s very important for the support of our Ukrainian ally and safety of our citizens,” Hasek said in an interview for a Russian broadcaster. After it was not aired in Russia, he published it in Czech media.

“Yes, we don’t want any promotion of the Russian aggression here,” Hasek posted on Twitter after the ministry’s move. “We’re guarding our lives and the lives of our allies in the first place.”

In Washington, Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, who is Russian, was asked Thursday about the latest developments in the war, including protests in his home country.

Ovechkin, who has previously supported Russian President Vladimir Putin but also expressed his general desire for peace after the war began, said he would need to get more information, adding, "We'll see what's going to happen."

___

Whyno reported from Washington. AP Sports Writers Teresa M. Walker in Nashville and Josh Dubow in San Jose contributed.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Why are Russians Googling ‘how to break your arm at home’?

Russia attacks Ukraine: What you need to know Ukraine’s counteroffensive advanced swiftly through the northeastern region of Kharkiv. Russia announced it was relocating its troops in the Donetsk region. (NCD) Millions of Russians woke up on Wednesday to the news that President Vladimir Putin was mobilizing the military in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Guardian

Kazakhstan at a crossroads – photo essay

Shaped in the crucible of central Asia, Kazakhstan, the largest landlocked country in the world, remains for most foreigners a huge void on the map, somewhere between Russia and China. With a surface area five times the size of France, it has long sailed along with history and the great empires.
WORLD
960 The Ref

Belarus opposition says fate of country, Ukraine intertwined

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The fate of Belarus and Ukraine are “interconnected,” and both countries must fight together to safeguard their very existence because Russia doesn’t view them as independent sovereign states, Belarus' opposition leader said Friday. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania after...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

US has record performance in 145-69 rout of South Korea

SYDNEY (AP) — Brionna Jones scored 24 points, A’ja Wilson added 20 and the U.S. used a dominant inside effort for a record performance in a 145-69 win over South Korea on Monday in the World Cup. It broke the highest scoring game in World Cup history, surpassing the 143 points Brazil had in 1990. It also shattered the previous U.S. mark of 119 points achieved against Angola in 2014 and China in 2006. The scoring margin was also the biggest in U.S. history as well. The win was also the 26th in a row in World Cup play for the Americans, who haven’t lost since the 2006 semifinals when they fell to Russia. The U.S. also won 26 in a row from 1994-2006. The Soviet Union holds the World Cup record with 56 straight wins from 1959-1986. What started with Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Sylvia Fowles has now been passed on to Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson. A legacy of excellence that doesn’t look like it’s ending anytime soon.
BASKETBALL
960 The Ref

Russians strike Ukraine as Kremlin-staged votes continue

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes continued in occupied regions of Ukraine to pave the way for their annexation by Moscow. Zaporizhzhia Gov. Oleksandr Starukh said the Russians targeted infrastructure facilities in the Dnieper River city, and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Grier
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Evgeny Svechnikov
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Yakov Trenin
960 The Ref

Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia’s rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its “army is not able to fight,” Ukraine’s president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up. Speaking to U.S. broadcaster CBS, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said he's bracing for more Russian strikes on Ukraine's electrical infrastructure, as the Kremlin seeks to ramp up the pressure on Ukraine and its Western backers as the weather gets colder. Zelenskyy warned that this winter “will be very difficult.”
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Jewish pilgrims gather in Ukraine despite the perils of war

UMAN, Ukraine — (AP) — Thousands of Hasidic Jewish pilgrims flocked to central Ukraine to mark the Jewish new year Sunday, ignoring international travel warnings as Russia struck more targets from the air and mobilized its citizens to stem losses in the war that has entered its eighth month.
RELIGION
960 The Ref

Russia shells Ukrainian cities amid Kremlin-staged votes

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities Saturday as Kremlin-orchestrated votes took place in occupied regions to create a pretext for their annexation by Moscow, while hundreds of people were arrested in Russia for trying to protest a mobilization order that commits more troops to the fight in Ukraine.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Russia's unsustainable equipment losses in Ukraine

You could pick almost any military in the world — including the U.K., France and Germany — and these losses would exceed their total inventories. According to the open-source database Oryx, Russia has lost 1,183 tanks and 1,304 infantry fighting vehicles since its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Even more extraordinary is that Ukraine has captured a good percentage of them: 389 tanks and 415 infantry fighting vehicles, many of which, in both categories, have already been repurposed for combat against their former owners. These numbers are just the Russian losses that have been visually confirmed; the actual figures are probably much higher.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prague#European Union#Czech#O2 Arena#Russians#The Associated Press
960 The Ref

After days focused on Ukraine, other concerns emerge at UN

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — After three days in which the war in Ukraine consumed world leaders at the United Nations, other conflicts and concerns are beginning to emerge. Some are long-simmering ones with global reach that have receded from the public's attention recently. Israel’s prime minister called for the establishment of a Palestinian state in a speech Thursday that focused on that conflict. The Palestinian president speaks on Friday.
WORLD
960 The Ref

Japanese leader's trip to China in '72 was diplomatic gamble

TOKYO — (AP) — The Japanese leader who normalized relations with China 50 years ago feared for his life when he flew to Beijing for the high-stakes negotiations at the height of the Cold War, according to his daughter, a former Japanese foreign minister. Kakuei Tanaka's mission to...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
81K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy