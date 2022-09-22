ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Refs walk off field, ending game early after high school football fight

Referees at a high school football game walked off the field after players engaged in a fight, effectively ending the game before the first half even ended.The fight happened with about a minute left of the Pueblo South Colts versus the Pueblo East Eagles game.East High School was leading 23-0 at the time of the fight and was considered the winner after South was disqualified over the fight.Referees in the game walked off the field, apparently frustrated over the incident.The fight starts around the 26:20 mark of this video:The fight did not appear as serious as the recent brawl at a high school football game in Aurora but was reminiscent of that fight, which spurred an investigation into allegations that even coaches threw fists.RELATED: Football field fight spurs Aurora Public Schools investigation
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 4

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following Week 4 of the 2022 regular season. Week 4 was another eventful one, with several notable results taking place, including Oklahoma's stunning upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday night. ESPN's computer model has updated its...
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

Two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban's team entered as the heavy favorite, but the Longhorns gave the Tide everything they could handle. In the end, Alabama won the game 20-19 thanks to an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision

Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
Lou Holtz names his most disappointing teams of the season so far…and yes, Notre Dame is on the list

It has been a relatively steady college football season to date, even with such seismic moments as Texas A&M losing to Appalachian State and Auburn getting routed at home this past weekend. With that being said, there has been a few shockers this year and some teams that are vastly underperforming expectations. Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz talked about the programs that have surprised him the most to start the season. He said that Kansas, off to a 3-0 start, has been a pleasant surprise. He also rattled off several other programs including Kentucky, Minnesota and Rutgers as teams...
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight

It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
College Football World Concerned For Lee Corso

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Knoxville ahead of a showdown between Tennessee and Florida. Before the game kicked off, though, the GameDay crew broke down a huge slate of games. Once again, beloved analyst Lee Corso was in the headlines. At 87 years old, some fans...
Arkansas kicker misses winning field goal in most ridiculous fashion

Arkansas lost to Texas A&M 23-21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night in absolutely brutal fashion. The Razorbacks were down 23-14 and scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it 23-21. The Aggies drove in response but missed a 53-yard kick, giving the Hogs good field position. Arkansas drove down to the 16 and looked to be in position to take the lead with a field goal, but things didn’t go as they hoped.
What Neal Brown said after the win over Virginia Tech

West Virginia went down to Blacksburg on Thursday night and will return home early Friday morning with The Black Diamond Trophy still in tow after a 33-10 victory over rival Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers were fairly dominant right from the outset, topping the Hokies in yards and points and doubling up in first downs in the first quarter. Things tilted even more towards WVU in the second quarter, when the Mountaineers doubled up the Hokies in yardage and had three times as many first downs.
SCOREBOARD: Texas High School Football Week 5

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Teams across the Rio Grande Valley will face off in the fifth week of the high school football season. The undefeated PSJA North will face off against the Edinburg Vela Sabercats. This week will also feature a matchup between 4-0 Brownsville Porter and Roma, who are on a two-game win streak. […]
