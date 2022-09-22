ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Tri-State man sentenced in 2018 deadly swatting case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A North College Hill man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstructing justice following a swatting incident that led to the death of a man in Wichita, Kansas, said a news release from the Department of Justice, District of Kansas. On September...
WICHITA, KS
WDTN

Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police: 1 dead in Millvale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday night. It happened in the area of Millvale/South Cumminsville. CPD District Three units responded to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. One adult man is dead. Police are looking for a white vehicle that left the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati police bring ‘supercar therapy’ to children battling illness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international supercar benefit returned to Cincinnati for the second consecutive year Sunday. Cincinnati police officers and Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson were on hand to welcome the Driven Project. The project offers “supercar therapy” for kids who are battling serious illnesses and significant life challenges....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Coroner, former BCI agent return to stand in Pike County massacre trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The forensic pathologist who performed autopsies on all eight of the Pike County massacre victims returned to the stand Friday as testimony resumes in George Wagner IV’s murder trial. Hamilton County Chief Deputy Coroner Dr. Karen Looman gave jurors details earlier this week about the...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton police pursuit ends with arrest

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken into custody after leading Dayton police on a pursuit Thursday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit started around 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Neal Ave and Grafton Ave in Dayton after reports of a stolen car. Police used stock sticks to stop the suspect’s […]
DAYTON, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

413 pounds of marijuana seized in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — United States Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati confiscated several hundred pounds of marijuana over the weekend. The agency said a narcotic detection dog, Bruno, alerted to a shipment of dehumidifiers from Canada that arrived in the city on Sept. 17. Officers inspected the first shipment...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Inmate who escaped from River City Correctional back in custody

CINCINNATI — An inmate on the run for several months is back in custody. Danny Waters, 35, escaped from River City Correctional six months ago. Police said, on March 17, Waters was conducting cleaning duties in the facility's lobby, and while the staff wasn't looking, he left out the front doors.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Fairview

CINCINNATI — Postal crimes continue to plague the Greater Cincinnati area. Investigators confirm to WLWT that a gun was pulled in the latest robbery Wednesday afternoon around 2500 Halstead Street in the Fairview neighborhood. According to postal inspector Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, postal assets were taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission

According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

