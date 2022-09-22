Read full article on original website
Related
‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable. Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, […]
Illegal drones in Ohio: Man faces prison time for flying into Cincinnati Bengals stadium
CINCINNATI (WCMH) - A Cincinnati man accused of flying into the Bengals' stadium mid-game is just one of two people facing prison time over illegal drone operations at sporting events.
Fox 19
Tri-State man sentenced in 2018 deadly swatting case
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A North College Hill man pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstructing justice following a swatting incident that led to the death of a man in Wichita, Kansas, said a news release from the Department of Justice, District of Kansas. On September...
WLWT 5
False calls of shooting threats hit schools in several Ohio cities, including Cincinnati area
Police agencies across Ohio responded to false reports of a shooting threat on Friday. Police have given the all clear at Princeton High School after the school was put on lockdown due to a report of an active shooter that was found to be a hoax, according to Sharonville police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put […]
Fox 19
Police: 1 dead in Millvale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a deadly shooting Friday night. It happened in the area of Millvale/South Cumminsville. CPD District Three units responded to Beekman Street near Moosewood Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. One adult man is dead. Police are looking for a white vehicle that left the...
Police ask for help identifying multiple theft suspects
KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is asking the public for help identifying three theft suspects. In a social media post KPD shows pictures of two women and a man at an area store. Police said the two women are suspected of stealing a credit card that the man then...
Fox 19
Cincinnati police bring ‘supercar therapy’ to children battling illness
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international supercar benefit returned to Cincinnati for the second consecutive year Sunday. Cincinnati police officers and Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson were on hand to welcome the Driven Project. The project offers “supercar therapy” for kids who are battling serious illnesses and significant life challenges....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Inmate escapes Brown County Jail through malfunctioning security door
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Brown County inmate is back in custody after he attempted to escape through a malfunctioning security door, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. Craig Senteney, 21, exited through the door, climbed a security fence and then fled from the jail at approximately...
Fox 19
Coroner, former BCI agent return to stand in Pike County massacre trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The forensic pathologist who performed autopsies on all eight of the Pike County massacre victims returned to the stand Friday as testimony resumes in George Wagner IV’s murder trial. Hamilton County Chief Deputy Coroner Dr. Karen Looman gave jurors details earlier this week about the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DAY 10: State goes over more autopsies and finishes crime scene 3 in Wagner trial
WAVERLY, Ohio — The tenth day of trial for George Wagner IV in Pike County was almost the final round of autopsies for victims in the Rhoden slayings. Only one remains — Kenneth Rhoden — that will be taken up next week. The day started with former...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Kemper Lane in Walnut Hills. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Blue Ash police trying to ID man who stole packages from retirement facility
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are trying to identify a suspect they say got inside a retirement home facility and stole packages from them. The person seen in photos from Blue Ash tried once to get inside the facility but was unsuccessful. Instead of leaving, police said he waited.
Dayton police pursuit ends with arrest
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken into custody after leading Dayton police on a pursuit Thursday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit started around 10:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Neal Ave and Grafton Ave in Dayton after reports of a stolen car. Police used stock sticks to stop the suspect’s […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
413 pounds of marijuana seized in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — United States Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati confiscated several hundred pounds of marijuana over the weekend. The agency said a narcotic detection dog, Bruno, alerted to a shipment of dehumidifiers from Canada that arrived in the city on Sept. 17. Officers inspected the first shipment...
Fox 19
‘He opened fire on the students’: 911 call leads to active shooter hoax at Princeton HS
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - Sharonville police say reports of an active shooter at Princeton High School are “false,” and they are investigating this now as possibly part of a bigger “hoax.”. Lt. Walter Cordes tells FOX19 NOW police they received reports of similar incidents in other districts...
WLWT 5
Full body camera footage released after police shoot stabbing suspect Thanksgiving Day
CINCINNATI — Ten months after a police shooting in Westwood, body camera footage is providing a closer view of the tense moments leading up to it. Cincinnati police typically release a portion of body camera footage within 24 hours of a critical incident. That was the case last November after police shot and used a Taser on a man in a Westwood apartment building.
WLWT 5
Inmate who escaped from River City Correctional back in custody
CINCINNATI — An inmate on the run for several months is back in custody. Danny Waters, 35, escaped from River City Correctional six months ago. Police said, on March 17, Waters was conducting cleaning duties in the facility's lobby, and while the staff wasn't looking, he left out the front doors.
WLWT 5
Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Fairview
CINCINNATI — Postal crimes continue to plague the Greater Cincinnati area. Investigators confirm to WLWT that a gun was pulled in the latest robbery Wednesday afternoon around 2500 Halstead Street in the Fairview neighborhood. According to postal inspector Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, postal assets were taken...
lovelandmagazine.com
Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission
According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
Comments / 0