Dekalb County, AL

Crash closes DeKalb County highway for several hours

By Kait Newsum
 3 days ago

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A car accident shut down a DeKalb County highway for hours on Thursday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says that a single-vehicle wreck happened around 1 a.m. on Alabama 68 near DeKalb County 57.

Around 4:30 p.m., News 19 received an update that Alabama State Troopers opened both lanes were re-opened.

The original press release received around 8 a.m. said that the highways would be closed for an “undetermined” amount of time while emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division say they will provide updates as the situation progresses, but drivers are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes.

ALEA officials said they cannot comment on the condition of those in the vehicle at this time.

