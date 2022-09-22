ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Buccaneers add Tom Brady to injury report amid potential controversy

It had been suggested that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had allegedly violated NFL rules as it pertains to disclosing injuries among players for at least the second time since the 2020 season when they failed to add star quarterback Tom Brady to their official injury report even though he admitted on Monday he hurt the ring finger on his throwing hand at some point during last Sunday's 20-10 win at the New Orleans Saints.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers 2023 HOF Hopeful Hines Ward Labeled as “Dirty Player” by Obnoxious Baltimore Ravens Legend Ed Reed

Pittsburgh Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward is an enigma. During his playing career, he was beloved by his teammates, broadcasters and most importantly Steeler Nation. He played with a gritty edge and is commonly referred to as the best blocking wide receiver of all-time. Opposing players and fans do not always echo the sentiment and when Ed Reed appeared on The Dan Patrick Show, he had quite a bit to say about the current state of football and the black and gold.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Steelers were wrong to believe in QB Mitchell Trubisky

Once quarterbacks get past the developmental stage of their career, they rarely morph into something brand new overnight. While a Ryan Tannehill comes around every so often, Mitchell Trubisky's teetering stint with the Steelers is the latest example that a leopard usually doesn't change its spots. The Steelers didn't expect...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Experts predicting Colts to upset Chiefs in Week 3?

On paper, the Week 3 matchup between the 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs and 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts held at Lucas Oil Stadium seems to be a mismatch in favor of the visitors. Per ESPN stats, the Chiefs will enter the weekend tied for second in the NFL in scoring and averaging 35.5 points per game. The Colts, meanwhile, are dead last and averaging 10.0 points coming off last Sunday's 24-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Florida HC Billy Napier restrained from going after referees

Billy Napier had to be restrained from going after the referees in Saturday’s game at Tennessee. Tennessee had the ball at the Florida 1-yard line late in the third quarter while leading the Gators 24-21. The Vols ran the ball on 2nd-and-goal for what appeared to be a touchdown, but Jabari Small was marked down inside the one.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Georgia Arrest News

A member of the Georgia Bulldogs secondary had a run-in with the law early Sunday morning. Per The Athletic's Seth Emerson, "sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard [was] arrested early this morning on a misdemeanor DUI and six other misdemeanor traffic related charges." The college football world reacted to the arrest...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Watch: Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy have animated discussion

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was visibly frustrated with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy over how the team ran its final drive of the first half against the Indianapolis Colts. The Chiefs took a conservative approach to end the half after getting the ball at their own 46 with just...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Georgia football releases hype trailer for Kent State game

ATHENS, Ga. -- It's the eve of the third non-conference game for Georgia and the team released its fourth hype trailer of the season. As the Bulldogs ready themselves to take on Kent State at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium, the official Twitter account of Georgia Football posted a 62-second feature titled 'Mean Machine,' narrated by sophomore linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson.
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo is 'one of the better throwers on this planet'

Throughout the offseason, all signs pointed toward the San Francisco 49ers trading away or releasing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ahead of the 2022 season. With the future of their franchise, Trey Lance, ready to take the reins, parting ways with Garoppolo seemed like a no-brainer. However, the Niners decided to hold onto Garoppolo as an insurance policy, and boy, is it paying off now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown goes after Bruce Arians on Twitter in wake of Bucs-Saints brawl: 'He still causing problems'

It's been almost nine months since Brown's wild exit from the Bucs in the middle of last season's Week 17 contest against the New York Jets, when he stripped off his jersey, shoulder pads, gloves and undershirt on the sideline, threw many of the items to fans in the crowd and shuffled across the end zone while throwing up "peace" signs to the audience before leaving the field and in the process, ended his career in Tampa Bay (and possibly his NFL days). The former All-Pro was released four days later and the entire situation put his relationship with Arians -- then the Bucs head coach -- under a microscope and further reports showed that the duo had quite a tense dynamic.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Texas Tech fan goes viral for ‘Horns Down’ video

One Texas Tech fan may have delivered the most vicious “Horns Down” gesture ever. Barstool Sports personality Dana Beers is making trips around the country in search of a college program to support. On Saturday, he visited Lubbock to test out how he would like things if he were a Texas Tech fan. He caught on pretty quickly and seemed to have a blast.
LUBBOCK, TX
Yardbarker

Will Rogers throws six touchdowns in Miss. State's win over Bowling Green

Will Rogers threw for 406 yards and six touchdowns as host Mississippi State routed Bowling Green, 45-14, in a nonconference game Saturday afternoon. Rogers, who completed 38 of 49 passes and tied his school record for single-game touchdown throws, connected with five different receivers for scores as the Bulldogs (3-1) bounced back from a 31-16 loss at LSU in their SEC opener.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Yardbarker

Watch: Iowa State HC Matt Campbell calls timeout to berate referee

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell was so furious with a targeting call on Saturday that he burned a timeout just to let the referee know about it. Campbell was fuming over the officiating in the first half of Saturday’s game against Baylor. The Cyclones were hit with a controversial targeting ejection on their first defensive series, and things did not get better. Campbell finally blew his top after his team was penalized for a block below the waist on this play.
AMES, IA
