Police arrested and charged a man for shooting during an argument with a group of people in Silver Spring. Elliott George Patterson, 34, of Silver Spring was charged for the Sept. 6 incident, according to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). At about 4:12 p.m. that day, officers responded to the 1900 block of Treetop Lane for a reported shooting. They talked to a witness who said they heard arguing. According to police, the witness said they looked out their window and saw a white Infiniti SUV and a group of young males and females standing around the SUV. The witness said they saw a male suspect—later identified as Patterson—and a female arguing with the group. Patterson pulled a gun out of his bag and the female intervened and “smacked the gun” out of his hand, police wrote. Patterson picked it up and fired a round toward the group of people.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO