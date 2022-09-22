ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found in overturned SUV near I-295 after shooting in DC dies

Editor’s Note: Some of the initial information from police changed, and the story has been updated to reflect those changes. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the death of a man whom officers found in an overturned SUV after a shooting. MPD said that late Thursday night, […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
fox5dc.com

Man killed after shooting in Prince George's County

SUITLAND, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting on Sunday in the Suitland area of Prince George's County, according to police. Prince George's County Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Silver Hill Road around 12 p.m. on Sunday. The scene was located...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Man stabbed at DC homeless shelter

WASHINGTON - Police say a man suffered minor injuries after he was stabbed early Friday morning at a D.C. homeless shelter. The stabbing happened just after 2:15 a.m. in a shelter in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in the southeast. The man was transported to the...
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Man found dead in overturned, bullet-riddled car in northeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police said a man found dead in a bullet-riddled car early Friday morning appeared to have died as a result of a crash. Just after midnight, officers responded to Kenilworth Avenue Northeast at Interstate 295 for reports of shots fired, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say a witness saw occupants of one vehicle shoot at another.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In 2021 Homicide in P.G. County

CHILLUM, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in November 2021. The suspect is 27-year-old Beran Samuels of Chillum. He is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Oshane Davis of Greenbelt. On November 3, 2021,...
CHILLUM, MD
sungazette.news

Police: Smash-and-grab artists targeting jewelry stores

Fairfax County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying men who have conducted a series of smash-and-grab robberies at local shopping malls. On Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tysons Corner Center, destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry. On...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Police Searching For P.G. County Murder Suspect; Offering A $40,000 Reward

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department is working closely with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest the suspect wanted in a fatal shooting at a mall in the city of Hyattsville last month. The suspect is 33-year-old Stephon Edward Jones of Washington, DC. He’s charged with the murder of 20-year-old Darrion Herring of Hyattsville.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center

Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Man Arrested for Shooting During Argument in Silver Spring

Police arrested and charged a man for shooting during an argument with a group of people in Silver Spring. Elliott George Patterson, 34, of Silver Spring was charged for the Sept. 6 incident, according to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). At about 4:12 p.m. that day, officers responded to the 1900 block of Treetop Lane for a reported shooting. They talked to a witness who said they heard arguing. According to police, the witness said they looked out their window and saw a white Infiniti SUV and a group of young males and females standing around the SUV. The witness said they saw a male suspect—later identified as Patterson—and a female arguing with the group. Patterson pulled a gun out of his bag and the female intervened and “smacked the gun” out of his hand, police wrote. Patterson picked it up and fired a round toward the group of people.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Person dead after shooting in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were on the scene of a shooting in Northeast that left a person dead Thursday afternoon. The police department tweeted about the shooting in the 3000 block of Adams St. NE at 1:06 p.m. In the tweet, it said MPD was looking for […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Guests robbed at gunpoint, assaulted at hotel near BWI airport: police

LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities say three guests were robbed and one was assaulted by a person armed with a gun Thursday night at a hotel near the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Officers say the attack happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Comfort Inn & Suites BWI Airport in the...
BALTIMORE, MD

