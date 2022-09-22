Jake Tapper to Anchor CNN's 9 pm Hour — Will the Move Be Made Permanent?

Jake Tapper is headed to primetime.

CNN announced Thursday that Tapper will anchor the 9 pm hour, which was previously occupied by Chris Cuomo . The move will go into effect on Monday, Oct. 10 and continue through (at least) the week of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Additionally, CNN Newsroom anchor Alisyn Camerota and CNN Senior Legal Analyst Laura Coates will share anchor responsibilities from 10 pm-12 am, replacing AM-bound Don Lemon , whose 10 pm program will end on Friday, Oct. 7.

“The world has come to rely on Jake’s no-nonsense approach to covering the news, especially during high-stakes election cycles,” CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht said in a statement. “This move will showcase his tough reporting, smart analysis and consequential interviews as our audiences navigate the myriad of issues at stake in the midterms. By adding the insights, experience and strong voices of Alisyn and Laura, we will advance and expand on that coverage, creating something complimentary and compelling in primetime.”

As a result of Tapper’s big move, John Berman and Brianna Keilar — who will no longer host New Day — will each fill in for Tapper on The Lead , from 4-5 pm. Meanwhile, The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer will expand to two hours and air from 5-7 pm.

All told, CNN’s new schedule, which takes effect Monday, Oct. 10, looks like this:

4 pm The Lead , anchored by John Berman and Brianna Keilar

5 pm The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer

7 pm Erin Burnett OutFront

8 pm Anderson Cooper 360

9 pm CNN Tonight , anchored by Jake Tapper

10 pm CNN Tonight , anchored by Alisyn Camerota and Laura Coates

