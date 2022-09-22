ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Jake Tapper to Anchor CNN's 9 pm Hour — Will the Move Be Made Permanent?

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eeq6k_0i5p5yjO00

Jake Tapper is headed to primetime.

CNN announced Thursday that Tapper will anchor the 9 pm hour, which was previously occupied by Chris Cuomo . The move will go into effect on Monday, Oct. 10 and continue through (at least) the week of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Additionally, CNN Newsroom anchor Alisyn Camerota and CNN Senior Legal Analyst Laura Coates will share anchor responsibilities from 10 pm-12 am, replacing AM-bound Don Lemon , whose 10 pm program will end on Friday, Oct. 7.

“The world has come to rely on Jake’s no-nonsense approach to covering the news, especially during high-stakes election cycles,” CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht said in a statement. “This move will showcase his tough reporting, smart analysis and consequential interviews as our audiences navigate the myriad of issues at stake in the midterms. By adding the insights, experience and strong voices of Alisyn and Laura, we will advance and expand on that coverage, creating something complimentary and compelling in primetime.”

As a result of Tapper’s big move, John Berman and Brianna Keilar — who will no longer host New Day — will each fill in for Tapper on The Lead , from 4-5 pm. Meanwhile, The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer will expand to two hours and air from 5-7 pm.

All told, CNN’s new schedule, which takes effect Monday, Oct. 10, looks like this:

4 pm The Lead , anchored by John Berman and Brianna Keilar
5 pm The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer
7 pm Erin Burnett OutFront
8 pm Anderson Cooper 360
9 pm CNN Tonight , anchored by Jake Tapper
10 pm CNN Tonight , anchored by Alisyn Camerota and Laura Coates

Do you think Tapper will be a good fit for CNN’s 9 pm hour? Sound off in Comments.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 4

Related
TVLine

Big Brother Finale Poll: Who Will Win Season 24? And Who Should Win?

Three houseguests remain on Big Brother‘s 24th season… but that $750,000 check can only be made out to one of them. Monte Taylor, Taylor Hale and Matthew “Turner” Turner have successfully schemed their way to this season’s long-awaited finale, airing Sunday at 8/7c on CBS. And this particular trio is one of the show’s most stacked Final Threes in recent memory: No one here is a floater or perpetual competition dud, dragged along by stronger players to ensure an easy win on finale night. Rather, Monte, Taylor and Turner all have compelling cases they could make to the jury on Sunday,...
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere

The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Masked Singer Unveils New Format in Season 8 Premiere: Find Out Which Two Performers Were Unmasked

The Masked Singer‘s Season 8 premiere boldly went where the Fox reality show hadn’t gone before: It moved to having only one performer from the episode move on to the next round. The remaining three saw their Masked dreams die by the end of the hour — a major change from former iterations, in which most of the players were around for multiple episodes as the season progressed. But did you like this new, different Masked Singer? In a moment, we’ll want to hear what you thought. But first, a quick recap. The premiere’s four contestants were: HARP | A powerhouse female vocalist who performed Pink’s...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

CNN host under fire for saying Trump should be invited to Queen’s funeral: ‘Stop normalising treason’

CNN host Jake Tapper’s suggestion that President Joe Biden invite Donald Trump to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been met with an outpouring of online fury. The comment, which the primetime host made during a Friday night panel discussing the state funeral scheduled for 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London, drew the ire of individuals who described themselves as longtime viewers of his program. It even led to the hashtag #boycottCNN to begin trending over the weekend.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alisyn Camerota
Person
Wolf Blitzer
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Brianna Keilar
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Erin Burnett
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Brian Stelter
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
John Berman
Person
Jason Katims
Person
Anne Heche
RadarOnline

NBC's $10 Million Dollar Mistake: Under Siege 'Meet The Press' Moderator Chuck Todd Set To Land Massive Golden Handshake If Fired

NBC will have to pay more than $10 million dollars if it decides to jettison embattled Meet The Press host Chuck Todd, Radar has learned.Peacock’s top brass recently re-signed Todd, 50, to a multi-year multi-million-dollar contract — meaning if it’s decided that a new moderator is needed for the ailing show, the embarrassing U-turn would also deliver colossal egg on the face.“Chuck only recently put pen to paper on a new contract,” a source close to the situation said.The goateed anchor agreed to a two-year contract extension in a deal worth at least $10 million dollars, the insider added.As RadarOnline.com...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn Tonight#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Cnn Newsroom#Erin Burnett Outfront
AdWeek

Zerlina Maxwell to Leave MSNBC Sept. 15

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Zerlina Maxwell, on Tuesday, announced on Twitter that she will be leaving MSNBC once her streaming show ends September 15. Maxwell has...
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

Chelsea Clinton Says She Was Friends With Ivanka Trump Until ‘She Went to the Dark Side’

Chelsea Clinton made it very clear she’s no longer cool with Ivanka Trump. During Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Chelsea was asked about Jared Kushner’s new book, Breaking History, in which he claimed Ivanka had reached out to Chelsea shortly after the 2016 presidential election. Kushner, who married Ivanka in 2009, said the former first daughter called Chelsea in an effort to arrange a dinner between the two families. Chelsea confirmed she spoke to Ivanka after Election Day, but didn’t recall any dinner invitation.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton, who was investigated for using a private email server, says Trump should be held accountable as DOJ looks into classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

Hillary Clinton said on CNN Sunday that Trump should be investigated and tried like a regular citizen. "If there is evidence, that evidence should be pursued," Clinton said. Clinton on Wednesday said that she also didn't want to pre-judge the Mar-a-Lago investigation. As the investigation into classified documents found at...
POTUS
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
POTUS
HollywoodLife

Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent

Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Rumors Are Swirling That CNN Correspondent Carl Azuz Is Dead, but Is He Really?

It never gets any easier to report the news of a public figure passing. However, since many people are obsessed with being the first to report news, sometimes they can miss the mark. For example, in November 2020, Twitter users spread the hashtag #RIPDrake, but the hitmaker has been alive and kicking. Not to mention, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Queen Elizabeth passed away in late February 2022. However, the Queen didn’t pass until Sept. 8, 2022. Now, many people are having a hard time believing that CNN10 anchor Carl Azuz died.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

TVLine

52K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy