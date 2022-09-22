ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: San Diego needs an ambulance service it can count on

By U-T Letters
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Re “ San Diego’s ambulance provider faces steep fines for slow response times. Here’s how it plans to improve them ” (Sept. 17): When the San Diego City Council chose Falck USA to be the city’s new ambulance provider, it did so because Falck promised a significantly higher level of service.

However, since taking over last November, Falck has struggled to meet response time requirements, and now it is blaming just about everything and everyone for its troubles.

The bottom line is this is a matter of public safety. If Falck cannot deliver on its commitments, Mayor Todd Gloria and the City Council need to step in and switch out Falck for an ambulance company that can.

Bill Lietzow

Point Loma

San Diego Union-Tribune

