Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmuscatine.com
Downriver boat launch dredging underway, boat harbor starts next week
Dredging of the downriver boat launch area in Riverside Park began Thursday, September 22, and the launch area is now closed for public use. The upriver boat launch is available for public use, however. Braun Excavating has begun removing mud and debris from the launch area with the piles of...
us1049quadcities.com
This QCA Italian Restaurant Will Close At The End Of The Month
A QCA pasta hub will be closing its doors at the end of September. Prairie Street Pasta in Galesburg announced on Facebook that it will close its doors permanently on September 30th. There wasn't an exact reason given in the Facebook post for the closure but they did say that...
ourquadcities.com
New Courtyard by Marriott in Bettendorf to be built
Another new hotel is coming to Bettendorf, as Courtyard by Marriott Bettendorf Quad Cities will break ground for their new facility at 907 Utica Ridge Place on Tuesday, Oct. 18th at 10 a.m. The new building will be located next to the Home2 Suites by Hilton, close to the I-74...
Top 10 Highest-Rated Restaurants In Davenport According To Yelp
Spooky season is here Quad Cities! Haunted houses are open and we know you want to get your scare on. We have the full list of Quad City haunted houses you need to visit before Halloween.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
977wmoi.com
The United Red Storm Fall to the Stark County Rebels in Their Week Five Matchup
Recap provided by Prairie Communications intern Elaina Allaman. The United Red Storm has faced some tough teams in the first half of this 2022 season. They stood at a 0-4 record going into week five. They have had to switch a lot of things up these last four weeks due to injuries but fought hard during last week’s game against the Knoxville Blue Bullets who are at the top of LTC standings. They fought hard and were ahead after the first half, but Knoxville ended up victorious. The Red Storm went against the Stark County Rebels this week in their week five matchup. The Rebels started the game off strong scoring a 15-yard run putting them ahead 7-0. They continued this with a second touchdown in the first quarter. It was a 4-yard run which put them ahead 13-0. The Rebels continued their momentum into the second quarter by scoring three touchdowns bringing them ahead 33-0 going into the second half. The Red Storm were able to hold the Rebels in the second half, but the Rebels also held the Red Storm. There was no scoring in the second half made by either team. The final score of Red Storm vs Rebels will be 33-0. The Red Storm leaves the week with an 0-5 record which puts them out of the running for playoffs this year. The Red Storm is set to face Walther Christian Academy Broncos for a Saturday game on Saturday, October 1st at the Home of the Red Storm. Pregame will start around 12:40 with kickoff following at 1:00.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville School District Sees Significant Increase in Bilingual and ESL Enrollment Since 2006
Every school year on the sixth day of attendance, schools report to the Illinois State Board of Education their current year enrollment numbers. Enrollment for the 2022 – 2023 school year in the Monmouth-Roseville school district, Superintendent Ed Fletcher reports it is lower from the previous year and 159 students less than the 2006 – 2007 year. As the overall student enrollment varies year to year, Superintendent Fletcher pointed out in his report the bilingual representation within in the district has significantly increased:
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
KWQC
RAYGUN to open store in Davenport in November
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - RAYGUNshirts is set to open a Davenport location in November. The store has taken to social media to ask for ideas to fill the store with from the Quad Cities area. If an idea is picked, that person will get six free shirts and three $50 gift cards, according to the store’s policy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pen City Current
Symphony is on its way to Fort Madison
FORT MADISON — American Cruise Lines proudly announces that American Symphony, the newest riverboat on the Mississippi, begins cruising the Upper River for the first time this week, arriving in Fort Madison, Iowa, on Sunday, September 25th. Christened in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 30th, 2022, the brand new riverboat is currently sailing the company’s longest river cruise itinerary, a 22-Day Complete Mississippi River Cruise from New Orleans, Louisiana, to St. Paul, Minnesota.
977wmoi.com
Lead Contractor Supervisor and Worker Initial Training
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is offering a free Lead Contractor Supervisor and Worker Initial Training in Galesburg at City Hall, 55 W. Tompkins Street the week of October 24 to 27, 2022. This training enables contractors to become approved Illinois Lead Abatement Contractors, making them eligible to bid on federally funded projects. All contractors are welcome to register for this important training.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine’s Grandview Ave. to close for two weeks
A full closure of Grandview Avenue in Muscatine, from Day Street to White Street, will begin at 7 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26) as reconstruction of Grandview Avenue on both sides of the Canadian Pacific Railroad (CP) crossing begins. The closure will last approximately two weeks, according to a city release...
977wmoi.com
United Red Storm vs. Stark County Rebels IHSA Football on 9-23-22
The United Red Storm host the Stark County Rebels for a Lincoln Trail Conference match up. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
977wmoi.com
PCSN Football Broadcast Schedule for Sept. 23, 2022
With Monmouth College football on their bye week, just two games on the PCSN this weekend, with both on the airwaves and online Friday night- On AM 1330/FM 94.1 WRAM, the United Red Storm will celebrate their Hall of Fame Night with a home game against Stark County at United High School. Pregame at 6:40, kickoff at 7:00.
Pen City Current
County to beef up ambulance service in wake of hospital closure
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Supervisors will be considering a move to add up to nine additional staff to the Lee County EMS staff on Monday. The move is in response to the pending closure of Blessing Keokuk Hospital on Oct. 1. With the closure of the hospital there will be no 24-hour emergency hospital services in Keokuk. The city will have medical clinics in operation, but they aren't open continuously.
Pen City Current
For the Record - Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
09/21/22 - 10:39 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 4500 block of Avenue O. 09/21/22 - 3:35 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the Fort Madison area. 09/21/22 - 6:48 p.m. - Fort Madison Police...
1 injured in semi crash on I-80 in Henry County
One person was taken to a regional hospital, but three people from LeClaire escaped injuries on Saturday afternoon after the minivan they were in was struck by debris from a fiery semi tractor trailer accident on I-80 in Henry County. On September 24 at about 1 p.m., Jose Guzman, a 66-year-old man from Naples, FL […]
Pen City Current
St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 accident
LEE COUNTY - A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after a collision that took place last March on U.S. 61 south near Fort Madison. Robert Lavern Keith, 27, of St. Paul, has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving, a class C Felony, for his involvement in the traffic accident that occurred on March 2, 2021 that claimed the life of Andy Joe Annegers, 62, of Gladstone, Illinois.
aledotimesrecord.com
Man asks for $25, later accused of breaking into home on East Fifth Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home Sunday night. Police were first called to the home, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street, at 3:48 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the resident, who explained that the suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg man, was not wanted. She told police that he had come over and asked for $25 from her. She said he made verbal threats to break her windows with a baseball bat. He was still sitting in the garage while officers were there, and according to the police report, the resident then convinced him to leave as he was uncooperative with officers.
ourquadcities.com
School threat on Friday unsubstantiated, says district spokesperson
UPDATE: Davenport Police say an incident involving a threat at West High School, Davenport, remains under investigation. Shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from Davenport Police, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information about a possible threat to students and staff at West High School. “To ensure...
KWQC
Police: Student injured after being hit by bus in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Police Department responded Wednesday to the report of a student hit by a bus. According to police, with the help of the Burlington school district, they found a student who got off the bus, bent down to tie his shoe and was hit by the back of the bus as it pulled away.
Comments / 0