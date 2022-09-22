Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Georgia Hotel Donates Money to PAWS AtlantaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Adairsville, GA
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to hold national meeting in Atlanta on October 4D.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Fire rips through church in Decatur
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
Gridlock Guy: Another fierce week on the Atlanta roads
Another week in the autumn semester, and one containing the first day of fall, saw trip times do anything but fall. ...
Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
Georgia mayor dies in motorcycle accident, officials say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — A mayor of a small Georgia city died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday morning, according to officials. Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton, according to interim Mayor Gary Crisp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 dead in I-285 crash in Sandy Springs
One person died Saturday afternoon after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs, police...
WXIA 11 Alive
I-285 blocked at South Cobb Drive due to multi-vehicle crash
ATLANTA — A crash was blocking all lanes of traffic on I-285 Sunday afternoon. Several vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, including one that was overturned in the roadway. It happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes at South Cobb Drive. By 1:45 p.m., all lanes...
Mattie’s Call issued for 13-year-old boy in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Duluth police are asking for your help in locating a missing boy out of Gwinnett County. Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for 13-year-old Sean Joel Ayling. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say Ayling was last seen September...
Pedestrian struck in Marietta, police now investigating
MARIETTA, Ga. — A male pedestrian was struck at the intersection of North Marietta Parkway and Fairground Street Friday morning, according to Marietta Police. They add that the victim was transported to Kennestone Hospital conscious, alert, and breathing. However, he is in "serious condition." In the meantime, investigators are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
Early Sunday morning fire destroys church in Decatur
Firefighters with DeKalb County Fire Rescue said they responded to a fire early Sunday that engulfed a Decatur church....
CBS 46
Family wants answers after man brutally beaten in Roswell park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Roswell police are still searching for suspects after a young father was beaten and left for dead at the Roswell Area Park. Matt Donald is a big fan of taking walks, according to his father. “He walks more than anybody I’ve ever known. I mean he has...
fox5atlanta.com
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot overnight along Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating to determine what led to a shooting on Edgewood Avenue early Sunday morning. APD officers responded to a location at on Edgewood Avenue, in response to a person shot. When they got there, it was determined that the victim was self-transported to the hospital.
CBS 46
Community rallies for the family of two teens who died in Paulding County fire
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - In wake of the devastating loss of two teenage boys in a Paulding County house fire, a community has rallied together to help support the family. On Friday afternoon, two teenagers died after a massive fire at their home on Baskin Road in Paulding County.
Metro Atlanta schools facing dangerous uptick in threats
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Schools all over metro Atlanta are dealing with an increase in threats, and it's leading one district to step up security in the midst of celebration. Brookwood High School in Snellville hosted homecoming Friday. Along with the excitement came a slight feeling of concern for some parents and students. The school had a threat made against it recently.
Fatal crash on I-285 near Roswell Road involving a semi-truck, officials say
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — One person has died after a crash involving a semi-truck on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs, according to the police department. Three of the four lanes are still blocked on I-285 eastbound near Roswell Road at exit 25, and GDOT expects lanes to be open by 4:30 p.m.
APS superintendent rescinds Midtown elementary principal recommendation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the principal selected to lead the new Midtown elementary school on Wednesday.
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials,...
CBS 46
Duluth police asking for tips to find 13-year-old autistic boy last seen Wednesday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Have you seen Sean Ayling? The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the 13-year-old boy with autism, who went missing Wednesday. According to police, Sean Joel Ayling was seen walking near 2635 Pleasant Hill Road at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Sean...
WMAZ
Apple picking in North Georgia 2022
ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 1