ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Fire rips through church in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
DECATUR, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandy Springs, GA
Accidents
City
Sandy Springs, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Sandy Springs, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

I-285 blocked at South Cobb Drive due to multi-vehicle crash

ATLANTA — A crash was blocking all lanes of traffic on I-285 Sunday afternoon. Several vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, including one that was overturned in the roadway. It happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes at South Cobb Drive. By 1:45 p.m., all lanes...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Pedestrian struck in Marietta, police now investigating

MARIETTA, Ga. — A male pedestrian was struck at the intersection of North Marietta Parkway and Fairground Street Friday morning, according to Marietta Police. They add that the victim was transported to Kennestone Hospital conscious, alert, and breathing. However, he is in "serious condition." In the meantime, investigators are...
MARIETTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Georgia#Traffic Accident
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading to find out about three really great restaurants in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and tourists. All of them are known for serving truly delicious food and have excellent online reviews. No matter what kind of seafood your prefer, you will absolutely find something for your liking at any of these places. Las but not least, all of them are great options for both a casual dinner with a loved one as well as for celebrating some special occasions, so make sure to add these places to your list and pay them a visit.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Family wants answers after man brutally beaten in Roswell park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Roswell police are still searching for suspects after a young father was beaten and left for dead at the Roswell Area Park. Matt Donald is a big fan of taking walks, according to his father. “He walks more than anybody I’ve ever known. I mean he has...
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
11Alive

Metro Atlanta schools facing dangerous uptick in threats

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Schools all over metro Atlanta are dealing with an increase in threats, and it's leading one district to step up security in the midst of celebration. Brookwood High School in Snellville hosted homecoming Friday. Along with the excitement came a slight feeling of concern for some parents and students. The school had a threat made against it recently.
SNELLVILLE, GA
WMAZ

Apple picking in North Georgia 2022

ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy