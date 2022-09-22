Almost a year after Xavier Prather became Big Brother‘s first-ever Black winner, the opportunity for another franchise milestone awaited on Sunday night. Taylor Hale’s presence in the Final 3 of Season 24 meant she could potentially become the first Black woman to ever win Big Brother — while wearing the bedazzled jumpsuit for which she was mocked in Week 1, no less! But Sunday’s two-hour conclusion put a few more obstacles in the houseguests’ way as they each tried to clinch the $750,000 grand prize. Did Taylor get the big win, or did one of her fellow competitors triumph? Read on for the...

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO