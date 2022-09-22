Charleston chefs finishing plates with rare greens grown in a shipping container

Great home in move in condition. Located on a large corner lot. This home is in excellent shape with beautiful hardwood floors in the family room and hall. There are tile floors in the spacious kitchen and carpet in the all bedrooms. This home has been updated inside. There is a 30 year architectural roof recently put on. Enjoy family and friends in this large back yard. There is a 5' high chain link fence to keep your kids and animals safe. The client is willing to include the water filter the market value is arround $6 000.A$1 000 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing cost and pre-paids if the buyer choose to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concession.

LADSON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO