Charleston chefs finishing plates with rare greens grown in a shipping container

The Post and Courier
Crane purchase puts Charleston port's rail yard project on fast track
A North Charleston rail yard that will let the Port of Charleston move cargo containers to and from trains while reducing truck traffic on local roads is moving beyond the planning stages with the State Ports Authority spending nearly $47 million on heavy-lift cranes for the site adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal.
The Post and Courier
The estate where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh died is under contract. Is that creepy?
ISLANDTON — In a ditch opposite the entrance to the Murdaughs' gated rural estate, a smattering of trash speaks to the intense interest the place has inspired. A Pepsi can, a tall boy, a crushed Wendy's cup, the popped lens from a pair of sunglasses, a broken reflector: all suggest people milling about, taking pictures, looking.
idesignarch.com
Lowcountry Island Dream Home with Coastal Elegance
Located just steps from the ocean near Charleston, South Carolina, this luxury Lowcountry style home enjoys views of the iconic Charleston Lighthouse on Sullivan’s Island. A unique, two-story octagonal covered porch connects the side and the front via a wrap around porch. Designed by Swallowtail Architecture and built by...
charleston-rotary.org
9/20: Dave Sansom, Carolina One
Dave Sansom of Carolina One gave us an update on the current state of the residential housing market in the Charleston area. Reminder of a couple of events coming up: Trash Talkin’ Highway Clean up on Oct. 15 and October Social aboard the Palmetto Breeze on the 18th. Sign up info below.
charlestondaily.net
Tattooed Senorita Cantina on Folly Road Temporarily Closed
Ménage from Rick at Tattooed Senorita via Facebook. We had an unfortunate event happen to our restaurant last night. The flooring in the dining room caught on fire causing extensive damage. We are thankful that no one was injured. However, we will be closed until all repairs are made. We apologize for any inconvenience.
live5news.com
Inaugural ‘Getting Saucy’ BBQ Sauce Competition winner named
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds gathered at Firefly Distillery in North Charleston on Saturday for the inaugural “Getting Saucy” BBQ Sauce Competition. The proceeds from the event benefit the Arc of the Lowcountry. Its mission is to provide people and their families with programming and services for those with physical and intellectual disabilities. The organization has been in the Lowcountry for about three years.
The Post and Courier
Kiawah Island developer's owner plans new golf course in southern SC
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. South Street Partners to add new golf course at Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head. A real estate investment...
Animatronic dinosaurs to come roaring through North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A flock of life-sized, animatronic dinosaurs is set to come roaring through North Charleston next month. Jurassic Quest, the “largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America,” is stopping by the Charleston Area Convention Center from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. Guests will “saur” back more than 66 million […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston's four kinds of boaters and the differences between them
You might accuse me of oversimplification, but I wish to assert that, essentially, the waters around Charleston provide habitat for four kinds of boaters. Two kinds prefer power boats, and two kinds prefer sailboats. I know, I know, some people like parasailing or kayaking or zipping around on Jet Skis....
crbjbizwire.com
Fall Food Truck Festival at Firefly Distillery
Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, will host a new Fall Food Truck Festival taking place on Sunday, October 23 from 11 am to 5 pm. Free to attend, the popular outdoor event will feature around 20 local food trucks from vegan to seafood, barbecue and eclectic fare at Firefly Distillery located at 4201 Spruill Avenue in Park Circle.
The Post and Courier
Charleston’s tourism machine: Lack of scrutiny, accountability keeps public in dark about millions of taxpayer dollars spent every year
Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and they have no way to know exactly where the money went. That’s because the state and local governments that gave away that cash have failed to seek...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston preparing former dairy plant for possible commercial use
NORTH CHARLESTON — Months after a milk processing plant ceased production, the city is preparing the former Borden Dairy site for potential commercial use. North Charleston City Council voted Sept. 22 to rezone the old plant at 5001 LaCross Road that closed in May from light industrial to commercial redevelopment.
abcnews4.com
Goose Creek's Wide Awake Brewing Company shares unexpected news
UPDATE: The City of Goose Creek shared a statement today, on September 23rd. "The City remains committed to bringing great restaurants to Goose Creek, and our commitment to food and beverage has never been higher. That commitment is why we partnered with Cityvolve to turn our former fire station on Button Hall Avenue into the type of gathering place our residents want."
The Post and Courier
Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M
The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
The Post and Courier
4419 Mixedwood Drive Drive, Ladson, SC 29456
Great home in move in condition. Located on a large corner lot. This home is in excellent shape with beautiful hardwood floors in the family room and hall. There are tile floors in the spacious kitchen and carpet in the all bedrooms. This home has been updated inside. There is a 30 year architectural roof recently put on. Enjoy family and friends in this large back yard. There is a 5' high chain link fence to keep your kids and animals safe. The client is willing to include the water filter the market value is arround $6 000.A$1 000 Lender Credit is available and will be applied towards the buyer's closing cost and pre-paids if the buyer choose to use the seller's preferred lender. This credit is in addition to any negotiated seller concession.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Black Food Truck Festival returns for fall event
The Black Food Truck Festival is returning this fall to celebrate Black businesses and culture with food and family friendly entertainment. Tickets are on sale now for the two-day festival on Nov. 19-20 at the Exchange Park fairgrounds in Ladson. The springtime festival drew 15,000 people from all around the...
Revolutionary War fort in Moncks Corner now open to public
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Revolutionary War fort located in Monck Corner has opened to the public following years of conservation. Fort Fair Lawn, found at Old Santee Canal State Park, opened to the public on Friday. Fort Fair Lawn is a British Revolutionary War with a history that dates to 1780. According […]
Coastal Observer
Historic crops returns to the fields along the Pee Dee
After Don Quattlebaum bought White House Farms in 2011, he started growing rice to attract ducks for hunting. The rice grew so well that Quattlebaum turned it into a business venture: Andy’s Charleston Gold Rice. “The prices you can get for the heirloom varieties made it feasible,” Quattlebaum said....
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina City Is Among The Best For Country Music Lovers
If I had to guess which North or South Carolina city made the list for best country music fans, I probably would not have guessed this city. Don’t get me wrong, I LOVE this city and get there as often as I can but this was kind of a surprise (to me).
Home Team BBQ opens in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Mount Pleasant residents now have a new option for getting their barbecue fix. Home Team BBQ opened its doors Thursday at the former Rusty Rudder location on North Highway 17. The owners promise to bring the “slow-smoke meats, good tunes, and frozen cocktails” that locals and visitors have come to expect […]
