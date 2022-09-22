Read full article on original website
Ferrell Hospital Welcomes Dr. Clay Ford to Harrisburg Family Medicine
HARRISBURG – Ferrell Hospital welcomes family medicine physician, Dr. Clay Ford, to Harrisburg Family Medicine. Dr. Ford will be joining Leslie Ferrell, FNP. Dr. Ford received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine, Rockford. He completed residency in Family Medicine at Deaconess Health Systems located in Evansville, IN. He is board certified in family medicine.
What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?
CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
Granny Puckett's Cupcakes opening Marion location
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A popular bakery in Herrin will soon be moving their business to Marion's Tower Square Plaza. Tammy Chandler, owner of Granny Puckett's Cupcakes, says the decision is a big move for her business after seeing lots of success in Herrin. "The main thing I will miss about...
Carbondale, IL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Superintendent of the Year awarded to Christopher superintendent
FRANKLIN COUNTY - The Superintendent of Christopher CUSD #99 has been named as Superintendent of the Year by the Egyptian Division of the Illinois Association of School Administrators. Christopher Unit School District No. 99 Superintendent Richard Towers has served as Christopher’s superintendent for sixteen years, and will represent school superintendents...
Rare, white hummingbird spotted in Carmi yard
CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - A rare, white hummingbird has seemingly set up shop in the yard of a Carmi, Illinois, family. Stephanie Penrod sent us photos and a video of the bird. She says it showed up Thursday, but has seemed to claim one of their 11 hummingbird feeders for its own.
Williamson County Board Approves Radio Upgrade for Sheriff’s Office
MARION – The Williamson County Board of Commissioners Wednesday approved the purchase of a much needed radio upgrade for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. The funds were approved through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) that the county received from the Federal Government in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new Motorola Digital Radio system will cost $173,296.10.
Benton, IL. Public Safety Commissioner Charged With Carrying Concealed Firearm In Government Building –
On August 29, 2022, Donald Storey, former Illinois Department of Transportation (“IDOT”) employee, and current elected Public Health and Safety Commissioner for the City of Benton, Illinois, was charged with a Class B Misdemeanor of carrying a concealed firearm in a government building. This is Franklin County, IL....
Schwartz Orchard ribbon cutting marks beginning of new ownership
Last night marked a new beginning for Schwartz Orchard as Adam and Gina Smith, who purchased the orchard from Adam’s uncle Tom Schwartz, cut the ribbon to usher in a new era for the orchard. The festivities included a fine meal, plenty of delicious apple pie, and a drawing for an assortment of prizes.
Barbecue on the River road closures negatively affect small businesses
PADUCAH — Nice weather is bringing thousands of people out to Barbecue on the River in Paducah. Businesses in downtown Paducah were hoping those visitors would make an appearance in their shops, too, like in previous years. But, businesses are saying they've barely seen any traffic all week. Business...
Human remains found near hotel in Illinois
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Human remains were found early Sunday morning in a wooded area near a hotel in West City, Illinois, according to a WCFN News report. The West City Police Department responded to the 900 block of West Washington Street, near the Country Garden & Suites, at 7:34 a.m., where unidentified human remains were later located, according to the report.
St. Louis pair charged in Paducah theft investigation
A theft investigation in Reidland sent a St. Louis pair to jail this week. McCracken County deputies said it was discovered on Tuesday that a 1998 Jeep Cherokee and two electric bikes had been stolen from the parking lot of a local business. The business owner additionally told deputies someone...
Suspect in custody in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — One person was killed in a shooting in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Friday evening. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday on William Street in Cape Girardeau, the Southeast Missourian newspaper reports. A suspect was arrested in connection with the incident, the newspaper reports. A photo...
Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in Metropolis, Ill.
MATROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A late night shooting in Metropolis left both the victim and the offender hospitalized. According to a release from the Metropolis Police Department, officers received a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the 400 block of W 20th Street. An...
Police Beat for Saturday, September 24th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 33-year-old Travis Cooksey of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and deceptive practice. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on outstanding Marion and Fayette County felony failure...
Centralia woman injured when pickup overturns on Green Street Road
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries following a single vehicle crash on Green Street Road just south of the Scout Road intersection late Wednesday night. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Amber Juday of Bond Street apparently ran...
17-year-old cited after 3 other injured in Franklin County crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A 17-year-old faces several charges after a crash on Sept. 21 injured three people. He faces charges of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an injury accident and illegal possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor. The teen was...
Brookport Fire Department Responds to RV Fire
On Wednesday afternoon the Brookport Fire Department responded to Plant street shortly after 5:30pm for an RV fire. Prior to arrival the fire had spread to the garage and surrounding grass. Brookport Fire Department and Massac County Fire Protection District were able to gain control. County Fire then used foam...
Massac County woman shoots man as he was leaving her residence, police say
METROPOLIS, IL — A 59-year-old Massac County woman allegedly shot a man after an altercation occurred near her residence, police say. Metropolis Police were notified of a gunshot victim arriving at Massac Memorial Hospital as they were responding to the scene, according to a Metropolis Police Department news release.
Northbound lanes of I-69 open again following SEMI crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Marshall County Emergency Management reports lanes are now clear after a crash blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 49 mile marker in Marshall County around the middle of the day Saturday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported I-69 cleared at 4:52 p.m. Saturday.
