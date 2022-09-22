ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

Valley Forge Casino Resort Partnership Raises FanDuel to Top Pa. Sportsbook in August

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TjKZX_0i5p37P400
FanDuel, partner with the Valley Forge Casino Resort, emerged as the top sportsbook in Pa. for Aug. 2022.Image via iStock.

Across Pa., retail and online betting rose 7.9 percent in Aug. 2022, amounting to a $363 million slight lift in activity above July results. FanDuel emerged as the top sportsbook in the state, attributable in part to its partnership with the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia. Geoff Zochodne reported the performance in Covers.com.

The data result from Pa. Gaming Control Board analysis on retail and online sport betting in the Commonwealth. It further revealed:

  • Gross revenue generated by the books in Pa. last month was about $42.2 million
  • Taxable revenue earned by the state’s legal sportsbooks netted nearly $34 million last month, an 88.6 percent increase from a year prior

FanDuel’s Aug. rise was particularly noticeable for occurring before the fall football season, which historically boosts interest among bettors.

That lift is already occurring.

GeoComply Solutions Inc., a Vancouver geolocation firm, noted a 29.7 percent increase in Pa. transactions (15.3 million) the first week of the NFL 2022 season.

“[Pennsylvania] moved up to second place in the U.S. market, with a 14.8 percent market share,” GeoComply noted. “It trailed New York by just 400,000 transactions.”

Data related to 3Q2022 FanDuel performance associated with the Valley Forge Casino Resort is at Covers.com.

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: David Zellers, Director of Commerce at Montgomery County

David Zellers, Director of Commerce for Montgomery County, spoke with MONTCO Today about growing up in Wernersville, Berks County, where he could walk to school, the playground, and his great-grandparents’ house. He also discussed the life lessons he learned from playing ice hockey and the work ethic he got from his dad, who worked his way up from a mill worker to an executive position at the same company.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Jenkintown Noncash Asset Advisor on Odd Donations: Army Tank, Quarter Horse, Adult Bookstores…

"My name is Noncash Asset"Image via iStock. As charitable donations, noncash assets such as possessions or property can be quite useful to their benefactors. When sold, the proceeds often support various causes of the donor’s choosing, which precipitates tax advantages to the donor. But as Karen DeMasters described in Financial Advisor Magazine some of those assets take a little creativity to market and convert.
JENKINTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Leadership: Lauren Wochok, Dean, Valley Forge Military Academy and College

Lauren Wochok.Image via Valley Forge Military Academy and College. Lauren Wochok, Dean of Valley Forge Military Academy and College, spoke with MONTCO Today about how her youth and experiences have enabled her to take the helm at Valley Forge Military Academy and how growing up in a diverse community in a multi-generational household grounded her, helping her to relate well among her students.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
