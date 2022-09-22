Valley Forge Casino Resort Partnership Raises FanDuel to Top Pa. Sportsbook in August

FanDuel, partner with the Valley Forge Casino Resort, emerged as the top sportsbook in Pa. for Aug. 2022. Image via iStock.

Across Pa., retail and online betting rose 7.9 percent in Aug. 2022, amounting to a $363 million slight lift in activity above July results. FanDuel emerged as the top sportsbook in the state, attributable in part to its partnership with the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia. Geoff Zochodne reported the performance in Covers.com.

The data result from Pa. Gaming Control Board analysis on retail and online sport betting in the Commonwealth. It further revealed:

Gross revenue generated by the books in Pa. last month was about $42.2 million

Taxable revenue earned by the state’s legal sportsbooks netted nearly $34 million last month, an 88.6 percent increase from a year prior

FanDuel’s Aug. rise was particularly noticeable for occurring before the fall football season, which historically boosts interest among bettors.

That lift is already occurring.

GeoComply Solutions Inc., a Vancouver geolocation firm, noted a 29.7 percent increase in Pa. transactions (15.3 million) the first week of the NFL 2022 season.

“[Pennsylvania] moved up to second place in the U.S. market, with a 14.8 percent market share,” GeoComply noted. “It trailed New York by just 400,000 transactions.”