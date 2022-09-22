Read full article on original website
Related
positivelyosceola.com
National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane
With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
positivelyosceola.com
FWC reminds boaters to prepare vessels in case of severe weather
When a tropical storm or hurricane affects our state, Florida’s boat owners and operators have more to be concerned about than just their homes and families. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has gathered the following informational resources to help boaters prepare for storms and be better able to deal with the aftermath. Visit the BoatUS Hurricane Resource Center and University of Florida websites for additional resources.
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County, Cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud to Open Sandbag Distribution Site on Sunday
In preparation for potential severe weather conditions, Osceola County residents may fill and make sandbags at Osceola Heritage Park beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Supplies will be provided including bags and sand. Residents are allowed 25 sandbags per household and will need to bring their own...
positivelyosceola.com
Central Florida Hurricane Threat Possible after Tropical Depression Nine Forms In Caribbean
Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean Sea and may become a hurricane threat for the western Caribbean and Southeast U.S. next week, including the state of Florida. Tropical Depression Nine is located in the central Caribbean Sea and is moving west-northwest. It’s still battling wind shear, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
positivelyosceola.com
City of St. Cloud offers free ‘Growth Wheel’ one-on-one business help via UCF partnership
The City of St. Cloud has partnered with the Business Incubation Program at the University of Central Florida to offer Growth Wheel, free one-on-one counseling for local businesses. “Through this partnership, our local businesses can meet one on one with business coaches to talk specifically about their unique business situation,...
positivelyosceola.com
St. Cloud Bulldogs, Clukey ‘Snake’ Winter Springs 38-16
St. Cloud had to avoid the “snake” and then watched Joseph Clukey “snake” through the Winter Springs defense on two long touchdowns as the Bulldogs raced past the Bears, 38-16 on Friday night. Clukey’s touchdowns came on a 40-yard run and a 73-yard punt return to...
Comments / 0