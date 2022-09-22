ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
positivelyosceola.com

National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 9 could hit Florida as category 3 hurricane

With a tropical system approaching the state of Florida, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared. Fortunately, Kissimmee Utility Authority released its 2022 Osceola Hurricane Handbook at the beginning of the hurricane season, a free, bilingual, comprehensive preparedness guide offered annually to Osceola County residents. A partnership between...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

FWC reminds boaters to prepare vessels in case of severe weather

When a tropical storm or hurricane affects our state, Florida’s boat owners and operators have more to be concerned about than just their homes and families. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has gathered the following informational resources to help boaters prepare for storms and be better able to deal with the aftermath. Visit the BoatUS Hurricane Resource Center and University of Florida websites for additional resources.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
positivelyosceola.com

St. Cloud Bulldogs, Clukey ‘Snake’ Winter Springs 38-16

St. Cloud had to avoid the “snake” and then watched Joseph Clukey “snake” through the Winter Springs defense on two long touchdowns as the Bulldogs raced past the Bears, 38-16 on Friday night. Clukey’s touchdowns came on a 40-yard run and a 73-yard punt return to...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy