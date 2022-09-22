The theater is a magical space, and no one knows that better than Miami New Drama’s artistic director, Michel Hausmann. He opens the doors to the Colony Theater’s main stage and flips the switch to turn on the lights. All 417 seats are empty, and the area is set for the closing night performance of Papá Cuatro. In the center of the stage is a single lightbulb attached to the top of a tall, black stand. The ghost light is an old theater tradition that some say is meant to protect the stage against — you guessed it — ghosts. Others say it’s for safety purposes.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO