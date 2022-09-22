Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Miami HeatAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
The history of the first black millionaire in FloridaAlissa RoseMiami, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle Just Getting Started Following Historic PerformanceAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
calleochonews.com
Meet Laura Chirino: A Miami artist making a name for herself!
The story of Laura Chirino’s passion for Cuban art and painting is presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple as part of its” Valiente y Fuerte” program. Laura Chirino, having grown up in Miami, Florida, now calls it home.Her passion for fine art was sparked when she was a young girl and was surrounded by the stunning scenery of the Southeast.
NBC Miami
Jamaica's National Dance Theater Company Brings Show to South Florida Next Weekend
South Florida arts enthusiasts will soon be able to take a trip to Jamaica without getting on a boat or plane. Jamaica’s National Dance Theater Company will be transporting local audiences to the island with the sounds, movements and cultural history of Jamaica. The NDTC is a world renowned dance company, and buying a ticket to one of the shows will help raise money for the arts in South Florida.
Miami New Times
Hocus Pocus Takes Over Factory Town for Three Days of Spooky Beats
Last year, Factory Town, the industrial warehouse lot operated by Club Space as a makeshift event space, made its debut during the Halloween weekend with Hocus Pocus. The three-day event, presented by Link Miami Rebels, hosted acts like Charlotte De Witte, Adam Beyer, Tiga, Chris Lake, Bob Moses, and Loco Dice.
Click10.com
3-time Grammy winner Maxwell brings ‘The Night Tour’ to South Florida
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – One of the artists credited with bringing neo-soul music to life will be performing live at the Hard Rock with an American idol. Three-time Grammy award winning singer Maxwell will make a stop with Fantasia at Hard Rock Live on Oct. 1. as part of “The Night Tour.”
Miami New Times
New Times' Tacolandia: Get Your Tickets Before the Price Increases
Tacos may just be the perfect food. They're handheld, can be filled with just about anything from mushrooms to beef to ice cream, and can literally be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. If you love tacos, then you won't want to miss New TImes' Tacolandia. On Saturday, November 12,...
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids
Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
Miami New Times
Miami New Drama’s Upcoming Season Packs a Punch
The theater is a magical space, and no one knows that better than Miami New Drama’s artistic director, Michel Hausmann. He opens the doors to the Colony Theater’s main stage and flips the switch to turn on the lights. All 417 seats are empty, and the area is set for the closing night performance of Papá Cuatro. In the center of the stage is a single lightbulb attached to the top of a tall, black stand. The ghost light is an old theater tradition that some say is meant to protect the stage against — you guessed it — ghosts. Others say it’s for safety purposes.
FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission
On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
NBC Miami
Ian Likely to Become Formidable Hurricane But Track for South Florida Improves
Tropical Storm Ian was expected to ramp up in intensity by Sunday over the warm waters of the western Caribbean. But from a South Florida perspective, the forecast track for the future hurricane was trending in a better direction. Ian is expected to become a formidable hurricane, and no one...
islandernews.com
“Too soon to say if it's going to be a southeast Florida problem…,” Miami now out of the cone - but will it stay out?
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the track for Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major – Cat-3 or more – shifted left, placing South Florida out of its direct path although uncertainty remains as to what part of Florida will get a direct hit. “Too...
WSVN-TV
Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosts food distribution in Miami ahead of Rosh Hashanah
MIAMI (WSVN) - A local nonprofit organization helped feed a need in Miami days days before a Jewish holiday. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosted a food distribution event on Friday. Organizers focused on the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday. Volunteers handed out bags with food items related to the Jewish...
thecomeback.com
College football world as Miami fans tailgate through tropical storm
There might not be a better tailgate destination in the world than a parking lot before a college football game. That’s true unless you’re in Miami in the middle of hurricane season as a tropical storm is making landfall, and potentially turning into a full-blown Hurricane. On Saturday,...
Click10.com
Police: Woman stole $32K in jewelry, showed it off on TikTok after flying back to Colombia
MIAMI – A Colombian woman was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday after she was accused of stealing more than $32,000 worth of jewelry from a man she came to visit in Miami after the two had chatted online. According to a Miramar police report, the victim spent...
WSVN-TV
‘It’s crazy’: South Florida shoppers swarm supermarkets, wholesale stores amid storm preps
MIAMI (WSVN) - Many South Floridians are not waiting until Tropical Depression 9 strengthens into a stronger system to make a grocery run. 7News cameras on Friday evening captured customers as they wheeled carts filled with groceries out of the Publix on Southwest Seventh Street in Miami. While it’s still...
Miami New Times
Miami Names Park After Cuban Militant Turned Business Magnate
Look around South Florida and you'll find no shortage of monuments to the late Jorge Mas Canosa: a middle school named after him in Country Walk, a youth center in Sweetwater, and soon, Jorge Mas Canosa Park in the City of Miami after a unanimous vote by the city commission on Thursday.
NBC Miami
South Florida Has a Renowned 100-Year-Old Castle That's Still a Mystery to Many
There's a historic landmark in Homestead that remains a mystery as visitors attempt to figure out how one man carved over 1,100 tons of coral rock into a castle that still stands today. Nestled between the Florida Keys and Miami is the astounding Coral Castle, a monument that is referred...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade, Broward move out of cone as TS Ian continues strengthening
MIAMI – Tropical Storm Ian, poised to strengthen into a menacing hurricane for Florida, took a slight turn on Saturday morning that was enough to reduce the threat to Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Ian turned from west-northwest to west-southwest, and although the clear shift westward has yet to...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Miami Heat
The Miami Heat will be looking to remain a playoff contender this upcoming season after losing Game 7 to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat had one draft pick in this year's NBA Draft that will allow for them to increase their depth.
Miami entices teachers with luxury condos at a low cost
A groundbreaking event for a now under-construction development that will include apartments specifically for Miami-Dade School District teachers was held Wednesday.
