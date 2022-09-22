ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

calleochonews.com

Meet Laura Chirino: A Miami artist making a name for herself!

The story of Laura Chirino’s passion for Cuban art and painting is presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple as part of its” Valiente y Fuerte” program. Laura Chirino, having grown up in Miami, Florida, now calls it home.Her passion for fine art was sparked when she was a young girl and was surrounded by the stunning scenery of the Southeast.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Jamaica's National Dance Theater Company Brings Show to South Florida Next Weekend

South Florida arts enthusiasts will soon be able to take a trip to Jamaica without getting on a boat or plane. Jamaica’s National Dance Theater Company will be transporting local audiences to the island with the sounds, movements and cultural history of Jamaica. The NDTC is a world renowned dance company, and buying a ticket to one of the shows will help raise money for the arts in South Florida.
MIRAMAR, FL
Miami New Times

Hocus Pocus Takes Over Factory Town for Three Days of Spooky Beats

Last year, Factory Town, the industrial warehouse lot operated by Club Space as a makeshift event space, made its debut during the Halloween weekend with Hocus Pocus. The three-day event, presented by Link Miami Rebels, hosted acts like Charlotte De Witte, Adam Beyer, Tiga, Chris Lake, Bob Moses, and Loco Dice.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

New Times' Tacolandia: Get Your Tickets Before the Price Increases

Tacos may just be the perfect food. They're handheld, can be filled with just about anything from mushrooms to beef to ice cream, and can literally be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. If you love tacos, then you won't want to miss New TImes' Tacolandia. On Saturday, November 12,...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids

Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami New Drama’s Upcoming Season Packs a Punch

The theater is a magical space, and no one knows that better than Miami New Drama’s artistic director, Michel Hausmann. He opens the doors to the Colony Theater’s main stage and flips the switch to turn on the lights. All 417 seats are empty, and the area is set for the closing night performance of Papá Cuatro. In the center of the stage is a single lightbulb attached to the top of a tall, black stand. The ghost light is an old theater tradition that some say is meant to protect the stage against — you guessed it — ghosts. Others say it’s for safety purposes.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission

On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
SUNRISE, FL
thecomeback.com

College football world as Miami fans tailgate through tropical storm

There might not be a better tailgate destination in the world than a parking lot before a college football game. That’s true unless you’re in Miami in the middle of hurricane season as a tropical storm is making landfall, and potentially turning into a full-blown Hurricane. On Saturday,...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Names Park After Cuban Militant Turned Business Magnate

Look around South Florida and you'll find no shortage of monuments to the late Jorge Mas Canosa: a middle school named after him in Country Walk, a youth center in Sweetwater, and soon, Jorge Mas Canosa Park in the City of Miami after a unanimous vote by the city commission on Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will be looking to remain a playoff contender this upcoming season after losing Game 7 to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat had one draft pick in this year's NBA Draft that will allow for them to increase their depth.
MIAMI, FL

