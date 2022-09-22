ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Miami New Times

Hocus Pocus Takes Over Factory Town for Three Days of Spooky Beats

Last year, Factory Town, the industrial warehouse lot operated by Club Space as a makeshift event space, made its debut during the Halloween weekend with Hocus Pocus. The three-day event, presented by Link Miami Rebels, hosted acts like Charlotte De Witte, Adam Beyer, Tiga, Chris Lake, Bob Moses, and Loco Dice.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
calleochonews.com

Meet Laura Chirino: A Miami artist making a name for herself!

The story of Laura Chirino’s passion for Cuban art and painting is presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple as part of its” Valiente y Fuerte” program. Laura Chirino, having grown up in Miami, Florida, now calls it home.Her passion for fine art was sparked when she was a young girl and was surrounded by the stunning scenery of the Southeast.
MIAMI, FL
InsideHook

The 5 Best New Restaurants That Opened in Miami This Month

For this month’s best restaurant openings, we have a familiar temple to steak — maybe you’ve already been to Fogo de Chão, but now it’s closer than ever to home — plus a pizza spot governed by an ultra-strong, free-from menu and a total revamp of a Fort Lauderdale stalwart. And if you’re looking for a date night spot — and your date likes their views expansive — we’ve got the spot. Go open up a Resy tab and get booking.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
State
Maine State
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Entertainment
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Society
cohaitungchi.com

15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids

Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
MIAMI, FL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Wellington, FL

Finding great restaurants while traveling or for special occasions brings such joy to our lives. Sharing a meal with others is one of the most rewarding experiences of being human. I’ve found the best restaurants in Wellington Fl, to share towards that goal. Cheers to life and these satisfying mouth-watering meals and joyful experiences these restaurants offer.
WELLINGTON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack White
Person
Steve Aoki
Miami New Times

New Times' Tacolandia: Get Your Tickets Before the Price Increases

Tacos may just be the perfect food. They're handheld, can be filled with just about anything from mushrooms to beef to ice cream, and can literally be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. If you love tacos, then you won't want to miss New TImes' Tacolandia. On Saturday, November 12,...
MIAMI, FL
bocaratonobserver.com

Stonebridge Country Club

For Executive Chef Javier Laurie, CEC, WCEC, creating enticing meals with a quality presentation is key to building lasting, memorable moments at Stonebridge Country Club. “We provide high-quality products and first-class service because to me and my culinary team, the members are like family and the club is an extension of their home. It’s the greatest compliment when I can interact with members and hear the shared memories they’ve made around the meals we’ve served,” says Laurie, the award-winning cuisine master.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Music Festival#Beach Park#Audacy#Ajr
Miami New Times

Miami Names Park After Cuban Militant Turned Business Magnate

Look around South Florida and you'll find no shortage of monuments to the late Jorge Mas Canosa: a middle school named after him in Country Walk, a youth center in Sweetwater, and soon, Jorge Mas Canosa Park in the City of Miami after a unanimous vote by the city commission on Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
fortlauderdale.gov

Updates on Response to Tropical Storm Ian

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to impact South Florida beginning Monday evening into Tuesday. The City of Fort Lauderdale and our emergency response partners continue to take pre-storm precautionary measures. Emergency Management personnel is enacting plans to ensure public safety and mitigate potential effects from Tropical Storm Ian. Below are updates of our operations.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Video Shows Miami Landlord Yelling Racial Slurs at Business Employee

No. 1 - A Florida Keys boat captain is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a May parasailing incident that left a woman dead. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was booked into jail Thursday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The victim, 33-year-old Alaparthi, was parasailing with her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew back on May 30 when the winds picked up and slammed them into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said. With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims, an FWC report said. They were dropped from an unknown height and were dragged through the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the bridge. An arrest warrant released Thursday said Couch and a crew member had tried to bring Alaparthi and the two kids down with the winch but couldn't due to the strong winds.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy