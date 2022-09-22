Read full article on original website
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Miami HeatAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
The history of the first black millionaire in FloridaAlissa RoseMiami, FL
David Hogg on ending gun violence, building a movement and his future in activismThe Tufts DailyParkland, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Miami New Times
Hocus Pocus Takes Over Factory Town for Three Days of Spooky Beats
Last year, Factory Town, the industrial warehouse lot operated by Club Space as a makeshift event space, made its debut during the Halloween weekend with Hocus Pocus. The three-day event, presented by Link Miami Rebels, hosted acts like Charlotte De Witte, Adam Beyer, Tiga, Chris Lake, Bob Moses, and Loco Dice.
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
calleochonews.com
Meet Laura Chirino: A Miami artist making a name for herself!
The story of Laura Chirino’s passion for Cuban art and painting is presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple as part of its” Valiente y Fuerte” program. Laura Chirino, having grown up in Miami, Florida, now calls it home.Her passion for fine art was sparked when she was a young girl and was surrounded by the stunning scenery of the Southeast.
The 5 Best New Restaurants That Opened in Miami This Month
For this month’s best restaurant openings, we have a familiar temple to steak — maybe you’ve already been to Fogo de Chão, but now it’s closer than ever to home — plus a pizza spot governed by an ultra-strong, free-from menu and a total revamp of a Fort Lauderdale stalwart. And if you’re looking for a date night spot — and your date likes their views expansive — we’ve got the spot. Go open up a Resy tab and get booking.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids
Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
Miami New Times
Latin Restaurant Weeks Promotion Returns to Miami to Spotlight Regional Hispanic Cuisine
Passion fruit and condensed milk-flavored paletas from Morelia Gourmet Paletas. Ecuadorian-style ceviche from F&S Ghost Kitchen. A meat and seafood platter from Puerto Rican and Dominican fusion restaurant Limon y Cilantro. Or wood-fired Venezuelan-style barbecue from Carne en Vara Express. You can try them all as part of Latin Restaurant...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Wellington, FL
Finding great restaurants while traveling or for special occasions brings such joy to our lives. Sharing a meal with others is one of the most rewarding experiences of being human. I’ve found the best restaurants in Wellington Fl, to share towards that goal. Cheers to life and these satisfying mouth-watering meals and joyful experiences these restaurants offer.
fox35orlando.com
Two cruisers on Royal Caribbean ship taken to Florida hospitals following medical episodes
BOCA RATON, Fla. - Two guests of Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas ship were flown to hospitals in Florida Sunday after suffering medical episodes, according to the United States Coast Guard. A 77-year-old woman began suffering from chest pains while the cruise ship was located about 20 miles east...
Miami New Times
New Times' Tacolandia: Get Your Tickets Before the Price Increases
Tacos may just be the perfect food. They're handheld, can be filled with just about anything from mushrooms to beef to ice cream, and can literally be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. If you love tacos, then you won't want to miss New TImes' Tacolandia. On Saturday, November 12,...
islandernews.com
“Too soon to say if it's going to be a southeast Florida problem…,” Miami now out of the cone - but will it stay out?
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the track for Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecast to become a major – Cat-3 or more – shifted left, placing South Florida out of its direct path although uncertainty remains as to what part of Florida will get a direct hit. “Too...
bocaratonobserver.com
Stonebridge Country Club
For Executive Chef Javier Laurie, CEC, WCEC, creating enticing meals with a quality presentation is key to building lasting, memorable moments at Stonebridge Country Club. “We provide high-quality products and first-class service because to me and my culinary team, the members are like family and the club is an extension of their home. It’s the greatest compliment when I can interact with members and hear the shared memories they’ve made around the meals we’ve served,” says Laurie, the award-winning cuisine master.
Click10.com
Police: Woman stole $32K in jewelry, showed it off on TikTok after flying back to Colombia
MIAMI – A Colombian woman was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Wednesday after she was accused of stealing more than $32,000 worth of jewelry from a man she came to visit in Miami after the two had chatted online. According to a Miramar police report, the victim spent...
NBC Miami
South Florida Has a Renowned 100-Year-Old Castle That's Still a Mystery to Many
There's a historic landmark in Homestead that remains a mystery as visitors attempt to figure out how one man carved over 1,100 tons of coral rock into a castle that still stands today. Nestled between the Florida Keys and Miami is the astounding Coral Castle, a monument that is referred...
exoticspotter.com
Mclaren 675LT | Spotted in Boca Raton, Florida
Spotted a 675LT w/ the expensive roof scoop option parked in front of a store on Palmetto Park Rd in Boca. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Click10.com
Miami-Dade, Broward move out of cone as TS Ian continues strengthening
MIAMI – Tropical Storm Ian, poised to strengthen into a menacing hurricane for Florida, took a slight turn on Saturday morning that was enough to reduce the threat to Monroe, Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Ian turned from west-northwest to west-southwest, and although the clear shift westward has yet to...
Miami New Times
Miami Names Park After Cuban Militant Turned Business Magnate
Look around South Florida and you'll find no shortage of monuments to the late Jorge Mas Canosa: a middle school named after him in Country Walk, a youth center in Sweetwater, and soon, Jorge Mas Canosa Park in the City of Miami after a unanimous vote by the city commission on Thursday.
tamaractalk.com
Just Between Friends Consignment Event Returns October 6-9 in Coral Springs
Just Between Friends, a pop-up marketplace for families to buy and sell gently-used children, baby, and maternity clothing and gear, has announced dates and times for their fall consignment sale season. The event is held from Thursday, October 6 to Sunday, October 9, at the Coral Springs Gymnasium, at 2501...
fortlauderdale.gov
Updates on Response to Tropical Storm Ian
Tropical Storm Ian is expected to impact South Florida beginning Monday evening into Tuesday. The City of Fort Lauderdale and our emergency response partners continue to take pre-storm precautionary measures. Emergency Management personnel is enacting plans to ensure public safety and mitigate potential effects from Tropical Storm Ian. Below are updates of our operations.
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Video Shows Miami Landlord Yelling Racial Slurs at Business Employee
No. 1 - A Florida Keys boat captain is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a May parasailing incident that left a woman dead. Daniel Gavin Couch, 49, was booked into jail Thursday, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said. The victim, 33-year-old Alaparthi, was parasailing with her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old nephew back on May 30 when the winds picked up and slammed them into the old Seven Mile Bridge west of Marathon, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said. With the parasail pegged, the captain cut the line tethered to the three victims, an FWC report said. They were dropped from an unknown height and were dragged through the surface of the water until the parasail collided with the bridge. An arrest warrant released Thursday said Couch and a crew member had tried to bring Alaparthi and the two kids down with the winch but couldn't due to the strong winds.
Floyd Andrews remembered as much more than a legendary coach | D'Angelo
WEST PALM BEACH — The slideshow inside the Payne Chapel AME Church on Saturday honored Floyd Andrews' life. One after another, pictures of a man teaching and coaching; being a husband, father, grandfather and devoted friend filled the screens. But one, in particular, captured the essence of this man whose impact on our community transcended...
