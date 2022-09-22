GLASGOW — The Kentucky Bankers Association has named Ruthie Bale, South Central Bancshares of Kentucky, Inc. board chairwoman, as the 2022 chairwoman of its association. “These are some of the most challenging times our industry has ever faced. We’ll need our best ‘boots under the table’ in the coming year,” said Ballard Cassady, president and CEO of the Kentucky Bankers Association. “We have a very strong board and with that comes a need for strong leadership to meet these challenges, and that is exactly what Ruthie will provide. Her experience has prepared her for this important position for our Kentucky banking industry and I look forward to working with her in service to Kentucky’s banks and Kentucky’s communities.”

