Read full article on original website
Related
whopam.com
Colonels Get 2nd Win on the Season at the Best Time
For the first time since 2018 Christian County has won two games in the regular season. They defeat Murray at the Stadium of Champions 34-20 on Friday Night behind a massive performance from Jordan Miles. He threw for 161 yards and rushed for 201 on the day. First time he...
WBKO
Football Friday Night, 9-23-22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are already halfway through the season as Lauren Floyd and Ana Medina show off some outstanding wins and tough matchups for Week Six.
Home Team Friday: Owensboro vs. Ohio County
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Ohio County – 7 Owensboro – 56
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Christian County vs Murray
The Christian County Colonels hosted the Murray Tigers Friday night at the Stadium of Champions. YourSportsEdge.Com was there and got these pics from the game. Take a look.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky
As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
wcluradio.com
Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees announced
GLASGOW — Four individuals and one group of athletes will be inducted into the Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame on Dec. 2. Warren Cunningham, athletic director at Barren County High, said in a news release that the school system will continue this year honoring former athletes, coaches, teams and contributors to Barren County athletics. These groups were either athletes at Barren County High or one of the “heritage schools,” which included Austin Tracy High School, Hiseville High School, Park City High School, and Temple Hill High School.
wcluradio.com
South Central Bank’s Bale named chairwoman of Kentucky Bankers Association
GLASGOW — The Kentucky Bankers Association has named Ruthie Bale, South Central Bancshares of Kentucky, Inc. board chairwoman, as the 2022 chairwoman of its association. “These are some of the most challenging times our industry has ever faced. We’ll need our best ‘boots under the table’ in the coming year,” said Ballard Cassady, president and CEO of the Kentucky Bankers Association. “We have a very strong board and with that comes a need for strong leadership to meet these challenges, and that is exactly what Ruthie will provide. Her experience has prepared her for this important position for our Kentucky banking industry and I look forward to working with her in service to Kentucky’s banks and Kentucky’s communities.”
wnky.com
Bowling Green hosts 32nd Annual International Festival
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Bowling Green hosted the 32nd annual International Festival at Circus Square Park on Saturday. The festival welcomed a variety of booths, vendors, and food trucks. Stages and performance areas were set around the park featuring a variety of music and dance. There were all kinds...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBKO
Breezy and Warm for Sunday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Saturday started gloomy with a few showers, but the afternoon wound up sunny and warm. Sunday looks warm as well before another shot of cool, autumn air arrives Monday!. Bowling Green 3 day forecast:. SUNDAY: Stray shower possible early, then mostly sunny. Breezy and warm....
WBKO
A Chilly Start to Fall!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Welcome to Fall! With the passage of this morning’s front, much cooler air was transported into South Central Ky. Highs today reached 80 degrees early, but will fall short of that tomorrow. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. High’s Friday will top out in the lower 70s. A slight look at rain exists Saturday and Sunday, as a week disturbance moves through. Otherwise look for Partly Sunny Skies and slightly warmer temps in the lower 80s. A reinforcing shot of cooler and dry air moves in next week. Look for Sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s!
wnky.com
New trolley experience coming to Bowling Green in the next month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A new hop-on, hop-off trolley tourism experience is coming to Bowling Green. “I mean it’s gonna be huge,” said Bobby Rabold, board member for the Historic Railpark & Train Museum. The project is four years in the making. In 2018 a trolley was brought to Bowling...
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
WTVQ
Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
whopam.com
Two arrested in connection with Logan County murder
Two Clarksville residents have been arrested in connection with a murder that took place in August in Logan County. According to Kentucky State Police, warrants were served against 24-year-old Maleek Goodson and 36-year-old Elizabeth Ford, both of Clarksville, in relation to the August 11 murder of Ronald Cable in the Lewisburg community of Logan County.
Kentucky woman killed when car hit tree, flips and catches fire
A Kentucky woman was killed last week after her car struck a tree, flipped and caught fire, state troopers reported. On Wednesday, just before 2 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers were called by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Hart County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 4700 block of North Dixie Highway (US 31-W) in the Bonnieville community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
clayconews.com
KSP Investigating Multiple Fatality Crash Involving Tractor Trailer on KY HWY 90 in Barren County, Kentucky
Cave City, KY - On Tuesday, September 20th, 2022, just after 8:00 p.m., Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 3, Bowling Green, was requested by the Barren County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Barren County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located near the 8100 block of Happy Valley Road (KY 90) in the Cave City community.
wvih.com
Checks Stolen From Bowling Green Church
Bowling Green Police are investigating the theft of several checks from a local church. Police say after the checks were stolen, several of them were altered and fraudulently cashed. Surveillance footage from August 1, 2022 shows a silver Honda Odyssey enter the church parking lot and pull up to the...
clarksvillenow.com
Just Plane Fun Days shows off aircraft at Clarksville Regional Airport | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Regional Airport hosted a new event for the community on Saturday: their first Just Plane Fun Day. A number of different types of airplanes and helicopters were stretched across the area of Outlaw Field just outside the airport’s terminal. The event featured local vendors, food trucks, inflatables, and, for a fee, visitors could take a ride in an airplane or helicopter.
WBKO
Police: Local IT specialist arrested for stealing clients’ information
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have arrested a local business owner for allegedly stealing clients’ information. Matthew Burns owns and operates a computer services company and may have provided IT support for many companies in the area. Following an investigation, police say Burns stole or compromised several businesses’ information.
Comments / 0