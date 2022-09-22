ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

Liberty football having "fun" vs. Park Hill South

LIBERTY — Liberty football is having a good time notching wins and scoring touchdowns. The Blue Jays (3-2) defeated Park Hill South (2-3) 35-13 on Friday, Sept. 23. The Blue Jays were led by star running back Anthony Wenson, who shared thoughts on his feelings of the football team.
Highways 33/92 intersection closes early Sept. 26

KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close the intersections of Missouri Highways 33 and 92 in Kearney from 1 to 4:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, for crosswalk replacement. All work is weather dependent.
Weekend events include festivals, fundraisers

CLAY COUNTY — There's no excuse for anyone to say they are bored during the early fall in Clay County because there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy on Saturday, Sept. 24. First, it's the big weekend for Liberty as Liberty Fall Festival takes over the historic downtown....
‘Driving Culture’ business workshop Sept. 28

KEARNEY — The Kearney Chamber of Commerce will partner with Mayor and local bank leader randy Pogue for an empowering business workshop called “Driving Culture” from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday Sept. 28, at the chamber office. The workshop is open to chamber members. “I guarantee when...
