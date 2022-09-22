Read full article on original website
Liberty football having "fun" vs. Park Hill South
LIBERTY — Liberty football is having a good time notching wins and scoring touchdowns. The Blue Jays (3-2) defeated Park Hill South (2-3) 35-13 on Friday, Sept. 23. The Blue Jays were led by star running back Anthony Wenson, who shared thoughts on his feelings of the football team.
Jewell beats Kentucky Wesleyan to snap 27-game losing streak
LIBERTY — William Jewell snapped their 27-game losing streak on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Cardinals (1-3) defeated Kentucky Wesleyan 24-17. It wasn’t easy, but the Cardinals were able to get the job done.
Anthony Wenson's touchdown vs. Park Hill South prove it's his 'time'
Liberty's Anthony Wenson scores the final touchdown of the game over Park Hill South. "It's my time," he shouted after rushing in the score Friday, Sept. 23.
Highways 33/92 intersection closes early Sept. 26
KEARNEY — Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close the intersections of Missouri Highways 33 and 92 in Kearney from 1 to 4:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, for crosswalk replacement. All work is weather dependent.
Weekend events include festivals, fundraisers
CLAY COUNTY — There's no excuse for anyone to say they are bored during the early fall in Clay County because there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy on Saturday, Sept. 24. First, it's the big weekend for Liberty as Liberty Fall Festival takes over the historic downtown....
The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour
Members of Stand Up KC, an organization of fast-food and retail workers advocating for their rights, supported the employee walkout at the Taco Bell on Wornall Road on Sept. 1. The organization has been fighting to increase the minimum wage (Dominick Williams/ The Beacon).
‘Driving Culture’ business workshop Sept. 28
KEARNEY — The Kearney Chamber of Commerce will partner with Mayor and local bank leader randy Pogue for an empowering business workshop called “Driving Culture” from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday Sept. 28, at the chamber office. The workshop is open to chamber members. “I guarantee when...
Jackson County pays $405,000 in settlement where bras set off metal detectors
(The Center Square) – Jackson County taxpayers will pay $405,000 to settle two sex discrimination lawsuits stemming from womens' undergarments setting off metal detectors at a detention center. The sheriff at the center of the suit says there's more to the story than a settlement. The Jackson County Legislature...
