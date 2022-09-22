Read full article on original website
Shakopee police calls, Sept. 13-19
The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 13-19. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Assault:. Sept. 13: A...
Paid letter: Atkinson has passion for community
I have learned the importance of education as a foundational cornerstone to success. It’s an investment in yourself that no one can steal from you. Education comes in many different forms, including the classrooms within the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District. For our students to be successful in a...
Remember When: Sept. 24, 2022
Jacob Gillen, the tailor recently removed here from St. Paul, narrowly missed being burned out last Monday noon, when some gasoline used for cleaning purposes was set too near a hot stove in the kitchen. The fluid exploded and made a lively blaze, but was pluckily thrown out of the house by Mr. Gillen before it had done much damage. A little son was badly burned on the face and hands, and the walls were scorched.
Structure fire in Louisville Township Thursday night
A structure fire was reported in Louisville Township Thursday night, Sept. 22. The Scott County 911 Dispatch received a call around 7:20 p.m. of a detached garage on fire at the 13000 block of Steve Drive in Louisville Township. Police and fire arrived at the scene to find the garage...
Shakopee High School students selected for 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program
Eight Shakopee High School students have been selected for the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. Seniors Nathan Tran and Ajay Inampudi were named 2023 National Merit Semifinalists. Agrim Joshi, Paul Kurtzweil, Shruthi Narayanan, Cayden Schaefer, Carter Smith and Vaishnavi Sudhahar were named 2023 National Merit Commended Students. This year’s scholarship...
