Jacob Gillen, the tailor recently removed here from St. Paul, narrowly missed being burned out last Monday noon, when some gasoline used for cleaning purposes was set too near a hot stove in the kitchen. The fluid exploded and made a lively blaze, but was pluckily thrown out of the house by Mr. Gillen before it had done much damage. A little son was badly burned on the face and hands, and the walls were scorched.

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO