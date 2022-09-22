JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clarity is still not there in the forecast models for Tropical Storm Ian, despite a plethora of higher density data by the Gulf Stream Hurricane Hunter. This high-flying aircraft reaches up to 45,000′ and samples the atmosphere by dropping instruments (sonobuoys) out the back of the plane. These parachute down to earth and take temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure along the way. Additionally, wind direction and speeds are calculated. All great information fills in the gaps in data over the broad open waters surrounding tropical storms and hurricanes.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO