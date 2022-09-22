ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Capriotti’s approved for build-out in Crown Point Plaza

The city issued a permit Sept. 22 for Sierra Commercial Construction Inc. to build-out a restaurant for Las Vegas-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Crown Point Plaza in the Beauclerc area near Mandarin. Sierra Commercial Construction of Hialeah will renovate 1,600 square feet of space for Capriotti’s in an end...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Jacksonville wants to rein in panhandling

Jacksonville City Council is trying again to get panhandlers off the streets, but a new approach could stifle other fundraising in the process. Panhandling occurs in every large American city and increases during times of economic hardship. Many residents consider it a nuisance, and panhandling complaints to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have increased the last few years, with over 2,500 in 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

John Gaughan: The latest on Ian and impacts on Jacksonville as of Sunday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clarity is still not there in the forecast models for Tropical Storm Ian, despite a plethora of higher density data by the Gulf Stream Hurricane Hunter. This high-flying aircraft reaches up to 45,000′ and samples the atmosphere by dropping instruments (sonobuoys) out the back of the plane. These parachute down to earth and take temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure along the way. Additionally, wind direction and speeds are calculated. All great information fills in the gaps in data over the broad open waters surrounding tropical storms and hurricanes.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'Be prepared, have a plan': Jacksonville Mayor Curry says city is monitoring Tropical Depression 9

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Emergency Operations Center says it's monitoring the tropics for local impacts of a developing storm in the Caribbean. The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane. Jacksonville Mayor...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life. A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Wawa permit issued for Spring Park and Emerson

For those who have wondered for years when construction will start on Wawa at Spring Park and Emerson, it appears to be the time is now. The city issued a permit Sept. 22 for Triton Construction Group LLC of Tampa to build the 5,636-square-foot gas station and convenience store on 1.97 acres at 3560 Spring Park Road at a project cost of $915,400.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

City of Jacksonville, 11597 Harts Road, contractor is Playmore Recreational Products and Services, install new playground equipment at Eartha H. Napolean Park, $55,046. Pine Grove Apartments, 6610 Powers Ave., contractor is Summit Contracting Group Inc., 212,199 square feet, nine permits for apartment, clubhouse, trellis, garage and trash compactor buildings, $27.39 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

John Gaughan: Jacksonville should go through basic hurricane preps for Ian this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center track still points to a Tampa Bay area strike, yet... “It ain’t easy” regarding hurricane track and intensity forecasting, but the NHC does it better than any forecast model. Keep that in mind when looking at the various forecast models, whether the Global models, like the GFS and the European, or the somewhat precise hurricane forecast models like the HMON and the HWRF. The NHC outperforms them over the long term.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
LAKE CITY, FL

