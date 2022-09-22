Read full article on original website
The Jacksonville Melanin Market: largest collection of Black-owned businesses in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Saturday, September 24 from 12 to 6 p.m. in Northwest Jacksonville, locals will show their appreciation for the community at the first Northside L.O.V.E. event in eight years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Jacksonville Melanin Market is the largest collection of Black-owned...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Capriotti’s approved for build-out in Crown Point Plaza
The city issued a permit Sept. 22 for Sierra Commercial Construction Inc. to build-out a restaurant for Las Vegas-based Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Crown Point Plaza in the Beauclerc area near Mandarin. Sierra Commercial Construction of Hialeah will renovate 1,600 square feet of space for Capriotti’s in an end...
INSIDE LOOK: USS Orleck to open to public in Jacksonville on Sept. 28
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck, a retired Navy warship, is just days away from its grand opening to the public. On Wednesday, September 28, community members will have the opportunity to experience the ship’s rich history up close in Downtown Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
New affordable housing for seniors at Hogan Creek Towers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are now new options for affordable housing in Jacksonville. Today was the grand opening of the newly renovated Hogan Creek Towers. Action News Jax was there for the ribbon cutting and according to The Jacksonville Housing Authority, the renovation benefits local seniors. Hogan Creek Towers...
Lawsuit aimed at Confederate monuments targets five counties’ names, including Baker and Bradford
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A new legal push could change the names of five Florida counties. The lawsuit, filed by Earl Johnson Jr., was filed over a year ago challenging the use of tax dollars to fund Confederate monuments in Jacksonville, but it was recently amended to encompass street names and counties named after Confederate figures.
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville wants to rein in panhandling
Jacksonville City Council is trying again to get panhandlers off the streets, but a new approach could stifle other fundraising in the process. Panhandling occurs in every large American city and increases during times of economic hardship. Many residents consider it a nuisance, and panhandling complaints to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office have increased the last few years, with over 2,500 in 2021.
News4Jax.com
John Gaughan: The latest on Ian and impacts on Jacksonville as of Sunday morning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clarity is still not there in the forecast models for Tropical Storm Ian, despite a plethora of higher density data by the Gulf Stream Hurricane Hunter. This high-flying aircraft reaches up to 45,000′ and samples the atmosphere by dropping instruments (sonobuoys) out the back of the plane. These parachute down to earth and take temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure along the way. Additionally, wind direction and speeds are calculated. All great information fills in the gaps in data over the broad open waters surrounding tropical storms and hurricanes.
'Be prepared, have a plan': Jacksonville Mayor Curry says city is monitoring Tropical Depression 9
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Emergency Operations Center says it's monitoring the tropics for local impacts of a developing storm in the Caribbean. The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane. Jacksonville Mayor...
First Coast News
Ride for Peace hits streets of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Motorcyclists, police, and community members spent Saturday morning taking part in this year's 14th annual Ride of Life. A police escort led the way as hundreds of bikers rode through the streets, going through neighbors impacted by violence. The family of two brothers murdered 97 days apart was expected to be one of many families impacted by violence taking part in Saturday event.
Cannabis coming to St. Johns Town Center by end of the year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The video above is from a previous story. The building that Black Creek Outfitters called home near St. Johns Town Center may be outfitting Jacksonville with cannabis by the end of the year. A cannabis company that began in Springfield, Massachusetts, called Insa, is wanting...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Wawa permit issued for Spring Park and Emerson
For those who have wondered for years when construction will start on Wawa at Spring Park and Emerson, it appears to be the time is now. The city issued a permit Sept. 22 for Triton Construction Group LLC of Tampa to build the 5,636-square-foot gas station and convenience store on 1.97 acres at 3560 Spring Park Road at a project cost of $915,400.
Financial assistance available to struggling Jacksonville residents
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Times are tough for many people around the First Coast. At the beginning of the week, roughly 45,000 customers were at risk for having their utilities disconnected due to overdue electric bills with JEA after it ended its summer 'grace period'. On Thursday, JEA says 1,055...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
City of Jacksonville, 11597 Harts Road, contractor is Playmore Recreational Products and Services, install new playground equipment at Eartha H. Napolean Park, $55,046. Pine Grove Apartments, 6610 Powers Ave., contractor is Summit Contracting Group Inc., 212,199 square feet, nine permits for apartment, clubhouse, trellis, garage and trash compactor buildings, $27.39 million.
One dead, several others rescued in severe rip current near Jacksonville Beach Pier
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A young woman is dead tonight after Jacksonville Ocean and Rescue says a rip current took her underwater and she never resurfaced. She is just one of the multiple people rescued today. Many Beachgoers tell Action News Jax that the victim was underwater for nearly...
Locals Bar owner in San Marco is fed up with high JEA bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sky high JEA bills are something that affects everybody and we know this because of the hundreds of comments on social media that keep flooding in from people all across Jacksonville about their high bills. Some bills are doubling, tripling or even worse. But it's not...
Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
All lanes of I-295 South open near Dames Point Bridge after Police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-295 Southbound have opened up near the Dames Point Bridge. ORIGINAL: Due to Police activity, the right Northbound lane of I-295 by the Dames Point Bridge has been closed. A crash has been reported on I-295 East South by the Dames Point...
News4Jax.com
John Gaughan: Jacksonville should go through basic hurricane preps for Ian this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center track still points to a Tampa Bay area strike, yet... “It ain’t easy” regarding hurricane track and intensity forecasting, but the NHC does it better than any forecast model. Keep that in mind when looking at the various forecast models, whether the Global models, like the GFS and the European, or the somewhat precise hurricane forecast models like the HMON and the HWRF. The NHC outperforms them over the long term.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville man fatally shot in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lake City, police said. According to officers, they heard shots ring out shortly before 1 a.m. while they working a traffic stop. When they arrived at North Marion Avenue, they...
JSO issues alert for missing man in Southwest Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: 10:45 a.m. 9/24/2022. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced that Curtis Thomas has been located safe!. JSO thanks everyone who assisted in the search and spreading the word. Original Story:. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing...
