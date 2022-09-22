Tigre Sounds returns to Wynwood on Friday for the latest edition of the Smorgasburg Summer Nights series. This week's headliner is Afro-Cuban funk band Xperimento. The band members have been part of the local music scene since the early aughts and have jammed together off and on throughout the years. When you need a break of the band's fusion sound, gorge on the plentora of food vendors at Smogasburg Miami, including Yakitori Boyz 305, Cool & Creamy, and Arancinus. 6 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, at Smorgasburg Miami, 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; smorgasburgmiami.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.

