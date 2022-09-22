ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
calleochonews.com

Meet Laura Chirino: A Miami artist making a name for herself!

The story of Laura Chirino’s passion for Cuban art and painting is presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple as part of its” Valiente y Fuerte” program. Laura Chirino, having grown up in Miami, Florida, now calls it home.Her passion for fine art was sparked when she was a young girl and was surrounded by the stunning scenery of the Southeast.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
InsideHook

The 5 Best New Restaurants That Opened in Miami This Month

For this month’s best restaurant openings, we have a familiar temple to steak — maybe you’ve already been to Fogo de Chão, but now it’s closer than ever to home — plus a pizza spot governed by an ultra-strong, free-from menu and a total revamp of a Fort Lauderdale stalwart. And if you’re looking for a date night spot — and your date likes their views expansive — we’ve got the spot. Go open up a Resy tab and get booking.
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Tigre Sounds returns to Wynwood on Friday for the latest edition of the Smorgasburg Summer Nights series. This week's headliner is Afro-Cuban funk band Xperimento. The band members have been part of the local music scene since the early aughts and have jammed together off and on throughout the years. When you need a break of the band's fusion sound, gorge on the plentora of food vendors at Smogasburg Miami, including Yakitori Boyz 305, Cool & Creamy, and Arancinus. 6 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, at Smorgasburg Miami, 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; smorgasburgmiami.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden.
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Miami

Sip poolside cocktails, see high-octane drag shows, or join thumping parties that pulse until dawn. Magic City is a rainbow of queer revelry with a little something for all tastes. It might seem strange, then, that there’s only a handful of gay bars in Miami. This is the town...
islandernews.com

Village real estate sales catches fire as home sales nationally fluctuate

The Key Biscayne residential market was on fire during the period from Sept. 12 to 16, with eight transactions totaling $14.829 million. Nationwide, home sales and home prices dropped in August as the mortgage rate increased. Then in mid-September, applications for mortgages picked up. Over in Brickell, a Colorado developer...
cohaitungchi.com

15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids

Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
Miami New Times

Hocus Pocus Takes Over Factory Town for Three Days of Spooky Beats

Last year, Factory Town, the industrial warehouse lot operated by Club Space as a makeshift event space, made its debut during the Halloween weekend with Hocus Pocus. The three-day event, presented by Link Miami Rebels, hosted acts like Charlotte De Witte, Adam Beyer, Tiga, Chris Lake, Bob Moses, and Loco Dice.
insideedition.com

Couple Weds 3 Decades After Meeting in School and Other Homecoming Stories

In 2020, Greg and Janet Dabice got married after first meeting in college in 1992 when they were nominated for homecoming king and queen. In 2021, Principal Marie Hautigan made a surprise appearance at Piper High School's big homecoming game in Sunrise, Florida. In 2018, Brandon Allen accepted the honor of Homecoming royalty from his Memphis, Tennessee, high school wearing a dress. Inside Edition’s Andrea Swindall has more.
Miami New Times

New Times' Tacolandia: Get Your Tickets Before the Price Increases

Tacos may just be the perfect food. They're handheld, can be filled with just about anything from mushrooms to beef to ice cream, and can literally be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. If you love tacos, then you won't want to miss New TImes' Tacolandia. On Saturday, November 12,...
Miami New Times

Miami Names Park After Cuban Militant Turned Business Magnate

Look around South Florida and you'll find no shortage of monuments to the late Jorge Mas Canosa: a middle school named after him in Country Walk, a youth center in Sweetwater, and soon, Jorge Mas Canosa Park in the City of Miami after a unanimous vote by the city commission on Thursday.
pointpubs.com

New Luxury Pet Hotel Planned for Pompano Beach

A K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, which provides dog boarding and daycare services, is planned for the vacant former Wells Fargo Bank building located at 3885 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The project is being developed by Boca Raton-based Schmier Property Group, which owns the 2.23-acre property through its...
