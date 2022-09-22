ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Android Police

Samsung Galaxy S22's third One UI 5 beta fixes animations and adds new app icons

In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22. A few weeks later, the company rolled out the second beta and expanded the program to more countries. Now, nearly a month after that, the Korean giant has dropped the third One UI 5 beta firmware for the Galaxy S22. Typically, Samsung releases a new beta once every 2-3 weeks, but it seemingly had to delay the third beta's release to fix some issues with animations in the previous builds.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

YouTube Music for Android is getting updated Material You buttons

The YouTube Music playlist and album redesign first rolled out for Android tablets, though it gradually began trickling down to some phones, too. Some of these changes were made with Material You in mind, thus enabling users to experience a more consistent UI experience across all Google apps. YouTube Music is now getting another visual update which includes some new buttons that are more in line with the Material You design principles.
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Apple's iOS 16.1 beta changes battery icon, fixes copy and paste bug

If you were annoyed by the new battery icon in iOS 16, we've got good news for you: Apple has changed it for the better. After the advent of the notch on iPhone X, which launched in 2017, Apple (annoyingly) stopped showing the battery charge indicator icon in the top right corner, presumably due to lack of space. In iOS 16, the company brought the icon back, but it made it different, with the percentage number appearing inside of the battery icon, which was (confusingly) always drawn as full.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

How to move notifications to the top on iOS 16’s lock screen

The latest iOS update brings an overhaul to the lock screen, but it might not be to everyone's tastes. With iOS 16, Apple is changing the way you interact with notifications on your iPhone's lock screen — so much so that the notifications now show up in a different location. By default, you'll see notifications at the bottom of the lock screen where they are stacked on top of one another. That's a big change for a lot of people.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to remove the background from a photo in iOS 16

Now you can share photos without the photo-bombing exhibitionist in the background. iOS 16 has introduced many new features, but one really useful feature has to do with photo editing. Usually, when you have to remove backgrounds from photos, you need an editing tool like Photoshop, Gimp, or an online removal tool. But iOS now has a built-in tool to remove the background from a photo. It’s not perfect by any means (yet), but it looks very promising. Here’s how it works.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Hands-on: ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor [Video]

Having a great external monitor to use with your Mac or iPad is not only satisfying, but also necessary for professionals who need a high-resolution display with good color accuracy. And ALOGIC, a company well known for providing great IT peripheral solutions, has a product that fits all of these needs – which is the ALOGIC Clarity 4K UHD Display Monitor.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

PSA: Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality not yet available

One of the most impressive features shown in the Apple keynote was the Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality. This effectively allows the new rugged watch to completely replace a dedicated dive computer. However, anyone who’s just taken delivery of their Apple Watch Ultra, and is wanting to don their...
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

How to change AirPods Pro ear tips and run the custom fit test

AirPods Pro include four different sets of ear tips for a customizable fit, and they also have a neat fit-test feature that uses the internal microphones to analyze whether you’ve picked the right ear tips. Read on for how to change AirPods Pro ear tips and run the Ear Tip Fit Test.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Apple isn’t selling its own lanyard for AirPods Pro 2; here are some other options

AirPods Pro 2 is already out. One of the interesting features of this product is that a lanyard can hold it, so customers can lock their earbuds on their bags, jeans, or hands. While Apple is not planning to make its own AirPods Pro 2 lanyard – probably fearing the enormous success it had with the Polishing Cloth and customers having to wait months to get their own – here are some options to better protect your new wireless earbuds.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Four features we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro

Apple is expected to announce a new generation of the iPad Pro in the rumored October event. As it’s been months since rumors about this tablet started, there are some features that are very likely to be available with this new generation of iPad Pro. Read on as we round up four of them that we expect to see on the 2022 iPad Pro.
TECHNOLOGY
Popular Science

How to ditch the default Google TV home screen and build something better

Google TV (until recently known as Android TV), used to be pretty clean—there was a row of apps, a few video suggestions, and not much else. But not anymore. The home screen of the platform now has a large featured section advertising shows on services you may not subscribe to, along with algorithmically curated recommendations and trailers. There’s also a smaller row of apps in the midst of everything, which can make it hard to find what you’re actually looking for.
TV SHOWS
9to5Mac

Apple releases iOS 16.0.2 to fix iPhone 14 Pro camera shake bug, copy and paste permission, more

Apple on Thursday released iOS 16.0.2 for all iPhone users. The update comes with important bug fixes, not only for iPhone 14 owners, but also other models as well. For instance, today’s update fixes an issue that could cause the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera to shake unexpectedly in some apps, while also resolving the persistent copy and paste prompt across the system.
CELL PHONES

