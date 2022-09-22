Read full article on original website
The cheapest AirPods and AirPods pro prices in September that you need to listen up to
Cast your mind back to the middle of 2010, when Bluetooth headphones were slowly but surely entering the tech world, you’ll likely remember the negative connotations associated with them. They sounded bad, were horribly laggy and cut out at the smallest movement. But things have moved on significantly since then, and you can’t go far without seeing someone with a pair of white shiny stemmed-earbuds sticking out of their ears.There really is no denying that Apple led the way when it released its AirPods in 2016. It blew its competitors out of the water with the AirPods pro in 2019,...
Apple @ Work: What problem does Jamf Safe Internet solve for school IT admins?
PSA: Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality not yet available
One of the most impressive features shown in the Apple keynote was the Apple Watch Ultra dive computer functionality. This effectively allows the new rugged watch to completely replace a dedicated dive computer. However, anyone who’s just taken delivery of their Apple Watch Ultra, and is wanting to don their...
Top Apple Deals for September 2022: Get a 2021 iPad for $279, AirPods for $99, Apple Watch 7 for $299
Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $668.76 Best Beats Studio Deals Believe it or not, we’re already at the end of summer, and with kids heading back to school, the deals have been in abundance. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and...
Gurman: Apple Pay Later could be delayed to 2023 as it faces ‘significant technical and engineering challenges’
Apple Pay Later was announced during the WWDC 2022 keynote. It will be a way to let customers pay in installments simply by choosing the option in the Wallet app when they make payments. Rumored to be introduced this year, it seems this service could be delayed to Spring 2023 with iOS 16.4.
iPhone 14 charging slowly? How to fast charge your iPhone
Is your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro charging slower than your old phone did? The best way to fast charge is with a Lightning to USB-C cable and a 30 watt charger, either from Apple or a cheaper third-party option like Anker. Here’s everything you need to know about fast charging your new iPhone …
9to5Mac Daily: September 23, 2022 – iOS 16.0.2 and Apple’s new NFL deal
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by ALOGIC: Order the new ALOGIC Clarity Monitor and...
Gurman: Upcoming Apple product announcements could come as press releases, not an October Event
Apple’s rumored October event might not happen at all. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, Apple might not have enough products to justify a keynote. Instead, the journalist believes the company could focus on a few press releases instead. A few years ago, Apple...
HomeKit Weekly: TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini is a great value for HomeKit smart plugs
Smart plugs are easy to use and a great way to make your home smarter. But what if you’re looking for something that is not as expensive? There are many brands of smart plugs out there, including TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini. This is one of the best values on the market when it comes to HomeKit compatible smart plugs. Not only does this plug have a low price, but it’s also compact enough that it will not block other outlets when placed next to each other. Let’s take a look at the HomeKit edition of the TP-Link Smart Plug Mini.
9to5Mac Happy Hour: Hands-on with the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island, Always-On display and new camera system
Benjamin and Zac give their hands-on impressions with all the new features of the iPhone 14 Pro, including the Dynamic Island, Always-On Display and new camera system. We also discuss some of the launch-day bugs going around, test Apple Wallet Order tracking, and the surprising internal design change to the iPhone 14 that helps with repairability.
Taylor Swift reportedly set to play first Apple Music-sponsored Super Bowl halftime show
Taylor Swift is reportedly set to play the Super Bowl halftime show for the first time in 2023, according to a new report from Variety. The report points out that one of the reasons this long-awaited performance is finally happening is that Apple is taking over the Super Bowl halftime sponsorship from Pepsi.
Gurman: 15-inch MacBook Air, new Mac Pro, updated HomePod, and more expected for 2023
We’re still a few months away – and at least one more major announcement by Apple – before the calendar ticks to 2023. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, however, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has detailed some of the hardware announcements he expects from Apple in 2023.
Don’t open your Apple Watch Ultra
The Apple Watch Ultra has just started arriving in customers’ hands, and unlike previous Apple Watches, it has four exposed screw heads on the bottom of the device. I like taking a look inside my tech, whether to add a thermal pad to an M2 MacBook Air to improve performance or just to see what’s inside making the tech work. The moment I saw the screws on the bottom of the Apple Watch Ultra, I knew I wanted to take a peek inside. But I probably shouldn’t have …
Hands-on with Apple Watch Ultra: First impressions and gallery
Apple Watch Ultra is here and I’ve just unboxed mine. Follow along for my first impressions of the 49mm titanium wearable from Apple that features an all-new design, larger screen, and much more. I’ll dig into what it feels like size-wise compared to the 45mm Apple Watch, weight, buttons, the Alpine Loop, and more.
These Apple Watch Ultra features will only be available later this year
The Apple Watch Ultra is finally here. Unfortunately, not all features that will make this device the perfect gadget for extreme sports users are already out. We gathered all the functions Apple promised but will still take a while to introduce to Apple Watch Ultra customers. Race Route: One of...
Apple reminds customers about unlimited AppleCare+ repairs for accidental damage
Earlier this month, Apple quietly introduced some changes to the AppleCare+ plan, which extends the warranty on Apple products and also adds coverage for accidental damage. While previously AppleCare+ offered service for two accidental damages per year, Apple now says that repairs are “unlimited.”. On Friday, the company began...
iPhone users continue to complain of battery life issues after installing iOS 16
IOS 16 has been available for just about two weeks, and users are continuing to complain that the update has destroyed their iPhone’s battery life. While a temporary hit to battery life is normal after a software update, something different seems to be going on this time around, with iPhone users still complaining two weeks later…
