Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Lee Corso Calls 1 College Football Team "Overrated"
On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso called out one of the biggest programs in the country. Ahead of an ACC showdown between Wake Forest and Clemson, Corso made sure the latter knows what he thinks about the team. "Clemson is overrated" Corso said this morning. Unsurprisingly, he...
CBS Sports
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Tennessee rises, Kansas joins college football rankings
The scores and results from Week 4 in made it clear, in case fans and AP Top 25 voters weren't aware: The 2022 college football season is going to be extremely fluid. Good luck to everyone -- those of us here who vote in the CBS Sports 131 included -- who has to figure out how to stack these teams up against each other in their college football rankings because comparing losses and trying to slot these programs is going to be quite difficult for a couple weeks.
Lou Holtz names his most disappointing teams of the season so far…and yes, Notre Dame is on the list
It has been a relatively steady college football season to date, even with such seismic moments as Texas A&M losing to Appalachian State and Auburn getting routed at home this past weekend. With that being said, there has been a few shockers this year and some teams that are vastly underperforming expectations. Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz talked about the programs that have surprised him the most to start the season. He said that Kansas, off to a 3-0 start, has been a pleasant surprise. He also rattled off several other programs including Kentucky, Minnesota and Rutgers as teams...
NFL・
Many takes down Arch Manning, Newman in much-hyped Louisiana 2A showdown
By LaMar Gafford Photo of Many's Jeremiah James courtesy of Jeremiah James' Twitter page MANY, La. – For five months, the matchup between Many and Newman built up in anticipation. It did not fail to live up to hype as the Tigers defeated the Greenies, 25-17, Friday at John W. Curtis Tiger ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football Insider Suggests Major Coach Could Be Fired This Weekend
If the Auburn Tigers lose today against the Missouri Tigers, they could have a new coach come Monday morning. Fox college football insider Bruce Feldman suggested that Bryan Harsin could be fired if Auburn loses today. "You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him,” Feldman said on FOX’s Big Noon Saturday.
LeBron James gifts Ohio State football team some sweet swag
It is well known that LeBron James is a huge Ohio State fan. James can often be found on the sidelines as a special guest for one or two games each year. And being one of the wealthiest athletes in the universe, King James likes to show his affection from time to time in the form of gifts. He has delivered once again.
High School Football Scores: Week 5
Week 5 of high school football is underway in north central West Virginia. We will post score updates as we get them in this story through the night.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to Georgia’s struggles against Kent State
ESPN college commentator Paul Finebaum earlier this week said that the Georgia Bulldogs were the new Alabama, but if you take a look at the Dawgs play today against the Kent State Golden Flashes, you’d beg to differ. The Golden Flashes are giving the No. 1 team in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama
Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 revealed following Week 4 of college football
The USA TODAY Coaches Poll Top 25 has been updated following an exciting Week 4 of college football. and Penn State both moved up three spots, while Washington was catapulted six spots to No. 18 overall. On the other hand, Oklahoma dropped ten spots to No. 16 after a loss to Kansas State, while Arkansas saw their ranking fall nine spots to No. 19 after Texas A&M handed them their first loss.
Kirk Herbstreit Had Message For Tennessee Fans After College GameDay
The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers hosted ESPN's College GameDay for a featured matchup against the No. 20 Florida Gators on Saturday. After today's Week 4 installment of the show, veteran analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared some words of respect for the Tennessee fanbase. "What a reminder the @Vol_Football fan base is...
Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision
Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: ACC Suspended Referee Who Botched Call in Notre Dame vs. Cal
The Fighting Irish beat the Golden Bears by seven points last week, and a missed call in the first half contributed to the result.
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
College Football Head Coach Expected To Be Fired Monday
A Power 5 college football coach is expected to be fired on Monday, per reports. Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is expected to be let go on Monday. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel shared the latest on Collins on Sunday afternoon. "The buyout for Geoff Collins if he’s...
Breaking: Week 5 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released
College football's Week 5 Coaches' Poll top 25 is out on Sunday afternoon. Week 4 of the 2022 college football regular season featured a big upset, with then-No. 6 Oklahoma getting shocked at home by Kansas State. The voters have updated their ballots as we head into Week 5 of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Game Prediction: No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Wisconsin Badgers
Big Ten football is back in Columbus. Could this be a potential Big Ten Championship preview on Saturday night?
Atlanta high school football captain dies shortly after throwing touchdown at senior-night game
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta high school senior died Wednesday, moments after throwing a touchdown at his school’s senior-night football game, according to his family. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Eitan Force was an honors student at Weber High School, where he was...
CBS Sports predicts the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 4 of college football
With an interesting Week 4 behind us, CBS Sports has predicted the AP Top 25 poll following a weeks worth of nail-biters, upsets and overtimes, and some of the moves may come as a surprise. According to CBS Sports, the biggest losers from Saturday were Oklahoma and Arkansas, dropping down...
College Football World Reacts To Sunday Night Firing News
Georgia Tech became the latest Power 5 program to make a coaching change today, firing Geoff Collins after three-plus seasons. Collins was never able to find his footing in Atlanta, compiling a 10-28 overall record and 7-19 mark in ACC play. He had a tough task taking over for Paul Johnson and adapting from being a triple option program, but eventually, if you don't produce results, you're going to get axed.
Comments / 11