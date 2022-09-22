Read full article on original website
“Larger than life”: Vigil held for transgender man gunned down at Jacksonville motel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Family and friends held a vigil to honor a 33-year-old shot and killed on Youngerman Circle. Action News Jax has learned the victim was Semaj “Lita” Billingslea, family told us he was a transgender man. Police say Billingslea was gunned down in a parking...
Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
Loved ones gather at candlelight vigil to remember father of 4 gunned down in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The name “Erik” echoed throughout Friendship Fountain on Thursday as loved ones gathered to remember 37-year-old Erik Fountano. “He’s very unique, he was handsome, he was very, very talented and funny,” his mother Johnthia Heggs said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Woman dies following shooting at unknown location, Jacksonville police ask community for information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a shooting late on Saturday night at an unknown location. Jacksonville police responded to a local hospital around 12:15 p.m. after a woman arrived with at least one gunshot wound. The unidentified woman died from her injuries. This is an active...
Candlelight vigil held for father who was killed in Alderman Park area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A candlelight vigil was held in honor of a 37-year-old father who was killed in an Alderman Park area shooting, on Thursday night. The vigil for Erik Fountano was held at 7:30 p.m. at 1015 Art Museum Drive. The community came to show support and love to the Fountano family.
Mayor Curry to replace JTA board member Kevin Holzendorf after arrest for DUI
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry will be replacing 55-year-old Jacksonville Transportation board member Kevin Holzendorf after he was arrested on a charge of drunk driving. Holzendorf failed to stop at two red lights at Monument Road and Interstate 295 around 2:10 a.m. September 16, according to an arrest...
Lawsuit aimed at Confederate monuments targets five counties’ names, including Baker and Bradford
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A new legal push could change the names of five Florida counties. The lawsuit, filed by Earl Johnson Jr., was filed over a year ago challenging the use of tax dollars to fund Confederate monuments in Jacksonville, but it was recently amended to encompass street names and counties named after Confederate figures.
MAD DADS teams up with JSO, local bikers to crank up attention for unsolved murders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Riding for change was the goal Saturday for one group that aims to put a stop to violence. The group MAD DADS teamed up with local bikers and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office for its 14th annual motorcycle ride through the city. Their goal was to...
JSO investigating a Brookewood Bluff shooting that left a teen in the hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s office state that around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, a 19-year-old girl was dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to her lower extremities. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO states that the injuries are non-life-threatening and...
Woman killed in Moncrief was recent grad with military aspirations, mom tells MAAD Dads
The woman killed earlier this week in the Moncrief area of Jacksonville has been identified by members of her family, according to a community organization. MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter says that Gabrielle Bolton died as a result of the incident. The group says her mother wanted to identify the 18-year-old in order to share with the community that her daughter's life mattered.
Deputies investigating undetermined death at Omega Park
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has reported an investigation into an undetermined death at Omega Park in Middleburg. Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more information. Deputies report that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat...
Atlantic Beach mayor, commissioners
Atlantic Beach Commission posts are nonpartisan and elected at-large, meaning all registered voters in the city can vote for candidates of all seats up for election, regardless of their district. Three contested races are on the ballot in November: Mayor/City Commission Seat 1 and City Commission seats 4 and 5.,
Positively Jax: Registration for “Angel Tree” giveaway starts Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Monday, families in need can begin registering their children for the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Angel Tree giveaway. Every year, the event allows people in the community to help make Christmas wishes come true for thousands of local children. A now-closed Arlington department store...
Scam Alert: JaxBest will NEVER charge winners for plaques
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’ll say it again: If you’re named the winner of a JaxBest category, News4JAX will notify you — but, you will never be asked to pay a fee. Recently, we’ve been made aware that multiple participants have been contacted by someone and asked to pay $200 for winner plaques.
Shoot out out on Price Park Drive leaves victim with critical injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 9600 block of Price Parker Drive. While officers were on the way, neighbors reportedly also called 911 stating that they had heard gunfire.
Two late night shootings leave a teen in the hospital and a woman dead
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that the first shooting happened at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday, patrol officers were dispatched to a local hospital in reference to a shooting victim. Upon arrival, JSO officers found two victims. One was a teen and the other,...
Mother says 18-year-old found dead in Moncrief home planned to join military
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The crime-fighting group MAD DADS on Friday night identified and shared photos of an 18-year-old woman that Jacksonville police said was found dead earlier this week at a home in the Moncrief neighborhood. She was identified as Gabrielle Bolton, and her mother shared photos with MAD...
Brunswick man sentenced to life in prison for felony murder
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — District Attorney Keith Higgins announced that Ricky Darrell Morrow, 58, of Brunswick, was found guilty of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, following a criminal jury trial that began on Sept. 19 in Glynn County Superior Court. STORY:...
INSIDE LOOK: USS Orleck to open to public in Jacksonville on Sept. 28
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The USS Orleck, a retired Navy warship, is just days away from its grand opening to the public. On Wednesday, September 28, community members will have the opportunity to experience the ship’s rich history up close in Downtown Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Jacksonville students collecting bottled water for Jackson, Mississippi
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Local students will collect bottles of water to send to people in Jackson, Mississippi, who are dealing with the aftermath of another clean water crisis. That water drive is happening at James Weldon Johnson Park on Sunday afternoon from noon to 4 p.m. There are two...
