Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Witnesses: Police presence at 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville, shut down for the night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A police presence has been reported at the 13th Floor Haunted House in Jacksonville Saturday night. A First Coast News staff member who was inside the 13th Floor Haunted House says visitors were kept inside the actor's room for 15 to 20 minutes. She says that staff members told her there was a shooter outside and visitors needed to stay inside for their safety.
First Coast News

Woman killed in Moncrief was recent grad with military aspirations, mom tells MAAD Dads

The woman killed earlier this week in the Moncrief area of Jacksonville has been identified by members of her family, according to a community organization. MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter says that Gabrielle Bolton died as a result of the incident. The group says her mother wanted to identify the 18-year-old in order to share with the community that her daughter's life mattered.
News4Jax.com

Atlantic Beach mayor, commissioners

Atlantic Beach Commission posts are nonpartisan and elected at-large, meaning all registered voters in the city can vote for candidates of all seats up for election, regardless of their district. Three contested races are on the ballot in November: Mayor/City Commission Seat 1 and City Commission seats 4 and 5.,
News4Jax.com

Positively Jax: Registration for “Angel Tree” giveaway starts Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Starting Monday, families in need can begin registering their children for the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Angel Tree giveaway. Every year, the event allows people in the community to help make Christmas wishes come true for thousands of local children. A now-closed Arlington department store...
News4Jax.com

Scam Alert: JaxBest will NEVER charge winners for plaques

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’ll say it again: If you’re named the winner of a JaxBest category, News4JAX will notify you — but, you will never be asked to pay a fee. Recently, we’ve been made aware that multiple participants have been contacted by someone and asked to pay $200 for winner plaques.
