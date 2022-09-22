ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn’s rent price increased 23.6 percent compared to August ’21

The Legal Aid Society called upon Albany lawmakers today to enact proposed “Good Cause” legislation to respond to sharp increases in rent prices across the Brooklyn borough and equip renters with unregulated units with basic protections against unwarranted evictions or unjust rent increases, citing the August 2022 Elliman Report which indicates rising housing costs.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Short-term rental company taking over Midtown hotel

A short-term rental company is zeroing in on New York City’s hotel market, signing two leases in the span of a week. Miami-based CorpHousing Group announced a 15-year master lease operation agreement for The Tuscany Hotel in Murray Hill. The property at 120 East 39th Street is currently a St. Giles Signature Hotel.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in NYC

You gotta love New York City! It used to smell like ass, garbage and piss and now thanks mostly to Uncle Budd NYC it smells like that sweet sweet cheeba. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. They kept it moving by launching a dope new app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the cites finest cannabis products.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

NYC homes affordable to first-time buyers offer less square footage

StreetEasy data shows a typical starter home in NYC today is 9 percent smaller than it was in the summer of 2019. Starter homes in Queens and the Bronx have shrunk the most, by 150 square feet and 208 square feet respectively. Steep increases in mortgage rates and home prices have made it more challenging for buyers to find their first home (see our analysis on the interest rate impact on a homebuyer’s budget). Our data indicates these buyers, who often have smaller budgets, have to compromise on space in order to stay within their budgets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

Review: 2nd Ave Deli in New York

Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I had never tried 2nd Ave Deli, which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — and although Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight, Sunday, September 25, 2022, I thought I would write about my recent experience dining at 2nd Ave Deli the first time even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Blackstone’s 8 Spruce sues tenant over alleged pop-up restaurant

No amount of crabs with salmon roe will save a pop-up dinner business owner from eviction, so long as those in charge at 8 Spruce Street gets its way. Beam Living, which manages the luxury apartment building in the Financial District, is suing to have Carlos Gasperi removed from his 75th-floor unit, Crain’s reported. The building manager alleged Gasperi, who owns a speakeasy dining concept that operates out of several spots in the city, has been hosting restaurant service in his one-bedroom apartment.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets

NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

LIC tenant claims Tishman Speyer violated rent stabilization

A tenant at a Tishman Speyer development in Long Island City is suing the developer, claiming it violated rent stabilization regulations tied to the now-defunct 421a tax break. Housing Rights Initiative filed the lawsuit alongside the 28-10 Jackson Avenue tenant, the Commercial Observer reported. Only one tenant was involved at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million

Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

These are the 10 US cities people want to leave most: Redfin

(NEXSTAR) – A combination of economic uncertainty, lofty valuations and rising mortgage rates has Americans in some U.S. cities looking to relocate in droves, according to a study from real estate brokerage Redfin. An analysis of user data revealed that pricy, coastal cities were high on the list of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
