Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many New Yorkers having problems with self checkoutsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Rape Cases Seeing An Increase In NYCJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Check Out All The Fun and Spooky Things To Do in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Related
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn’s rent price increased 23.6 percent compared to August ’21
The Legal Aid Society called upon Albany lawmakers today to enact proposed “Good Cause” legislation to respond to sharp increases in rent prices across the Brooklyn borough and equip renters with unregulated units with basic protections against unwarranted evictions or unjust rent increases, citing the August 2022 Elliman Report which indicates rising housing costs.
therealdeal.com
Short-term rental company taking over Midtown hotel
A short-term rental company is zeroing in on New York City’s hotel market, signing two leases in the span of a week. Miami-based CorpHousing Group announced a 15-year master lease operation agreement for The Tuscany Hotel in Murray Hill. The property at 120 East 39th Street is currently a St. Giles Signature Hotel.
Why are spotted lanternflies attracted to high-rise office buildings around NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are our pesky spotted lanternflies getting lost?. As the invasive insects continue to swarm the tristate area, more and more have been spotted near high-rise office buildings blocks away from the lush trees of suburbia. Last month, scores of the colorful bugs were seen around a...
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Hidden Hilltop Oasis,’ $6.2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this “turn-of-the-century storybook home is perfectly placed in the gated seclusion of 1.31 lush acres. A grand foyer welcomes you to the timeless 10,814-square-foot interior, where nine bedrooms and seven baths await.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in NYC
You gotta love New York City! It used to smell like ass, garbage and piss and now thanks mostly to Uncle Budd NYC it smells like that sweet sweet cheeba. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. They kept it moving by launching a dope new app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the cites finest cannabis products.
Deadline nears to apply for $397 a month affordable housing apartments in new luxury building
We recently reported on an affordable housing luxury building opening in the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens with rents starting at $397 a month for a studio apartment. Gotham Point’s North Tower is located at 1-15 57th Ave, Queens, NY 11101.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYC homes affordable to first-time buyers offer less square footage
StreetEasy data shows a typical starter home in NYC today is 9 percent smaller than it was in the summer of 2019. Starter homes in Queens and the Bronx have shrunk the most, by 150 square feet and 208 square feet respectively. Steep increases in mortgage rates and home prices have made it more challenging for buyers to find their first home (see our analysis on the interest rate impact on a homebuyer’s budget). Our data indicates these buyers, who often have smaller budgets, have to compromise on space in order to stay within their budgets.
Take in colorful fall foliage with a visit to these nearby New York towns
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leaf peepers, behold! Summer days are behind us, so it’s time to look ahead to the bright, beautiful colors of fall, and reports say New York can still expect “spectacular’' colors, though it may be a shorter foliage season. Just a short...
RELATED PEOPLE
Review: 2nd Ave Deli in New York
Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I had never tried 2nd Ave Deli, which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — and although Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight, Sunday, September 25, 2022, I thought I would write about my recent experience dining at 2nd Ave Deli the first time even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
therealdeal.com
Blackstone’s 8 Spruce sues tenant over alleged pop-up restaurant
No amount of crabs with salmon roe will save a pop-up dinner business owner from eviction, so long as those in charge at 8 Spruce Street gets its way. Beam Living, which manages the luxury apartment building in the Financial District, is suing to have Carlos Gasperi removed from his 75th-floor unit, Crain’s reported. The building manager alleged Gasperi, who owns a speakeasy dining concept that operates out of several spots in the city, has been hosting restaurant service in his one-bedroom apartment.
NYC booting cars to collect nearly $500 million in unpaid tickets
NEW YORK -- You might be seeing more parked cars with boots on them around the five boroughs. New York City says it is owned nearly $500 million in unpaid parking tickets and looking to collect, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Friday. "I came outside and there was a boot on it," said Antoinette Riley, a Hell's Kitchen resident. From Midtown, to Brooklyn, to Staten Island, booted cars have recently started lining the streets. Like many other drivers, Riley is stuck in park for the moment. "Right now I can't lose my car. So I have no choice but to pay this $5,000,"...
NBC Connecticut
These 10 Cities Have the Best Pizzerias in the World—See Where New York Lands on the List
Whether you like the thin style of a New York pie or prefer the chunkier Detroit-style option, you're likely to have a pretty strong opinion about what makes for the perfect slice — and where to find it. The Italian pizza experts behind 50 Top Pizza released their 2022...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York City rally Sunday for subways, buses to run at least every 6 minutes
There are additional calls to improve mass transit after the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocates rallied in Brooklyn Sunday to urge Governor Kathy Hochul to make subways and buses run at least every six minutes.
therealdeal.com
LIC tenant claims Tishman Speyer violated rent stabilization
A tenant at a Tishman Speyer development in Long Island City is suing the developer, claiming it violated rent stabilization regulations tied to the now-defunct 421a tax break. Housing Rights Initiative filed the lawsuit alongside the 28-10 Jackson Avenue tenant, the Commercial Observer reported. Only one tenant was involved at...
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
informnny.com
These are the 10 US cities people want to leave most: Redfin
(NEXSTAR) – A combination of economic uncertainty, lofty valuations and rising mortgage rates has Americans in some U.S. cities looking to relocate in droves, according to a study from real estate brokerage Redfin. An analysis of user data revealed that pricy, coastal cities were high on the list of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After Ida, NYC brought in a private forecaster to help. Now, the city waits in limbo.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A private forecasting company hired by New York City in the wake of Hurricane Ida had its contract expire and it cannot be renewed as emergency funds have dried up, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) hired DTN in 2021 to...
Home Sale Prices In Newark, New Jersey Have Gone Up Drastically
Based on our recent collection of data, we've noticed the prices of homes in Newark, New Jersey, have quickly increased since 2018. Here's why.
behindthescenesnyc.com
3 New Must-Visit Buildings in NYC With Amazing Architectural Features
Today, we can to share with you 3 new must-visit building in NYC with amazing architectural features! The city has so many amazing buildings, so be sure to look up, as you walk!. There are over 6,400 high rise buildings in NYC. While some of the most famed include that...
This New York Town Ranks Among Best Places In U.S. to See Fall Foliage!
The Fall foliage season is about to increase the amount of distracted driving around the Capital Region. As of today you might see a tree or two around the neighborhood but we are still a couple of weeks away from colors really starting to pop around New York State. Where...
Comments / 0