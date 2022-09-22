ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemont College Re-Opens Historic Residence Hall After Multimillion-Dollar Restoration

Image via Rosemont College.

Rosemont College has re-opened Mayfield Hall, one of the most historic buildings on campus, after a $7.5 million restoration that lasted 10 months.

“We are thrilled to unveil Mayfield Hall today,” Jim Cawley, Interim President of Rosemont College, said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month. “Construction focused on updating and revitalizing the interior while preserving the historic integrity of the exterior. The result is a stunning building with state-of-the-art amenities that will enhance the student life experience for our students.”

The restoration began in November with a complete demolition of the existing interior. To maximize unit square footage, a modern room configuration was designed with a focus on expanding and upgrading spacious common spaces, a kitchen, laundry rooms, and bathrooms. The project included new windows, new mechanical systems, and other systems updates with little impact to the existing structure, while bringing the facility into the 21st century. 

The new layout adds 86 new beds to the campus.

The current Mayfield Hall is on the site of the Joseph Sinnott family’s stables. When the Society of the Holy Child Jesus purchased the land that is now Rosemont College, the stable was converted for use as a science building, an art studio, and an auditorium in 1921.

By 1929, the need for a new dormitory and dining hall grew. A plan was developed to use the foundation and back portion of the stables, then add a new front and upper floors. Today, from the rear of Mayfield, you can see the remnants of the arched stable doors.  

While the dining room was removed in 1956, the building has continued to serve as a residence hall for more than nine decades.

Rosemont College is a community of learners dedicated to excellence and joy in the pursuit of knowledge. The college seeks to develop in all members of the community open and critical minds and the ability to make reasoned moral decisions. Learn more.

