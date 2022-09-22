Following a tough loss last Saturday in Tucson, Ariz., to the Arizona Wildcats, the Bison will jump straight into conference play this weekend. This Saturday, the Bison will make the trip to Vermillion, S.D., to take on the South Dakota Coyotes. The Bison haven’t made the trip to Vermillion since 2018 when they walloped the Coyotes 59-14. For most Bison players, this will mark the first time they play in the DakotaDome. The Bison and Coyotes were scheduled to meet in Vermillion in the Spring of 2021, but due to Covid-19, the game was canceled.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO