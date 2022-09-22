Things to do in Pueblo: Chile & Frijoles Festival, Oktoberfest and Gravel Locos

Friday, Sept. 23

Rocky Mountain Mexican Folklórico Dance Competition at Colorado State University Pueblo

Hoag Recital Hall, 2200 Bonforte Blvd. | 2-6 p.m.| Event continues from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Dancers from throughout Colorado, California and Texas will showcase their talents, including the CSU Pueblo Ballet Folklorico and Omawari, both Pueblo groups. The event is open to the public.

Friday, Sept. 23 to Sunday, Sept. 25

28th annual Chile & Frijoles Festival

Union Avenue | 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday | This annual event celebrating Pueblo's favorite pepper will feature live entertainment, more than 180 street vendors, roasted Pueblo chile sales, a chili and salsa showdown, hot air balloon festival, Chihuahua parade and jalapeno eating contest. Presale tickets are $5 on the Greater Pueblo chamber website or $6 at the gate.

Saturday, Sept. 24

17th annual Pueblo West Eagles Benefit Car Show at Lovell Park

362 E. Hahn's Peak Ave. | 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. | The event lineup will feature a car show, music, silent auction and food sales. Entry fee is $20 for cars and free for spectators. Proceeds will benefit Halfway Home Pueblo, a nonprofit youth resource center dedicated to educating and mentoring children.

Women's Symposium for female veterans at American Legion Post 2

701 W. Ninth St. | 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | The purpose of the event is to provide Veterans Administration information and services that veterans who are women may not be taking advantage of. The event includes guest presenters from the Veterans Administration, Military Women's Memorial at Arlington Cemetery, local veterans service officers and representatives from other veteran organizations. Lunch will be provided at no cost to the participants.

Chile Festival Fly In at Pueblo Memorial Airport

31201 Bryan Circle | Visitors should arrive by 9:45 a.m. or 1:45 p.m. | This event for recreational pilots includes a shuttle to the Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival, which runs at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with last return of the day at 5 p.m., as well as free admission to the festival, free admission to the Pueblo Weisbrod Aviation Museum and special fuel pricing from Freeman Jet Center. Call 719-553-2760 for details.

Ballet Folklórico dance groups at El Pueblo History Museum

301 N. Union Ave. | 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. | Folklorico dancers from Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Denver, California and Illinois will perform on the museum's front lawn. The event is free with chile festival admission.

NeighborWorks of Southern Colorado home raffle final ticket sales

Located at the Chile & Frijoles Festival on Union Avenue | 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday | For the price of a $100 raffle ticket, Puebloans can enter to win a $365,000 home on the city's west side as NeighborWorks of Southern Colorado celebrates its 45th anniversary. The three-bedroom, two-bath home at 2407 W. 19th St. in the Hyde Park Gardens subdivision will be raffled during the annual fundraising dinner at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Pueblo Convention Center, 320 Central Main St.

Hope thru Hooves Barn Dance Fundraiser

25550 Hillside Road | 6 p.m. | An evening of food, live music by the Atomic Fireballs, a silent auction and raffles will highlight the fundraiser for the equine assisted learning program. The staff at Hope thru Hooves partners with a herd of horses to help local youths develop emotional resilience, relationship skills and other skills they need to be successful in life. Tickets are $30 per person or $210 for a table of eight. Go to Hope thru Hooves for tickets.

Friday, Sept. 30

Oktoberfest at Walter's Brewery

126 S. Oneida St. | 4 to 11 p.m. | Keg tapping ceremony featuring Kris Robertson and Mary Selz, daughters of the late Karl Walter, former brewery president. Highlights include the lan Polivka Band playing polka and other music, specially brewed Märzenbier Oktoberfest Bier, food trucks with some German food, Oktoberfest decorations, dancing and contests organized by the Pueblo German American Club.

Historical Pueblo Ghost Walk Tour at El Pueblo History Museum

301 N. Union Ave. | 5 to 8:30 p.m. | Tours continue Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15. Walking tours leave the museum every 15 minutes to see famous sites of Pueblo. Proceeds support the Pueblo Domestic Violence Community Task Force. Cost is $10 per person while children 5 and younger are admitted free. Get tickets online at eventrbrite.com.

Brian Bielanski live at Blo Back Gallery

131 Spring St. | 7 to 10 p.m. | Acoustic rock singer-songwriter Bryan Bielanski, who hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, will bring his U.S. and world tour to Pueblo, showcasing songs from his latest album, "Bryan's Super Happy Fun Time II." His inspirations include rock greats like Tom Petty and REM, but he has his own distinct musical style.

Impossible Players present 'The Outsider'

1201 N. Main St. | 7:30 p.m. | Presented again at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15 and 2 p.m. Oct. 9. The community theater group presents a play by Paul Slade Smith focusing on political satire of the run for governor by Ned Newley, who might be the worst candidate ever to run for office. Tickets range from $10 for students to $15 for adults. Get tickets at the Impossible Players website.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Gravel Locos Pueblo cycling event

Main and D Streets | Mass starts at 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m.| Cyclists will raise funds for the Red Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue program. Four course options range from a 30-mile noncompetitive untimed ride to three longer timed and competitive rides covering up to 170 miles. The event wraps up with an awards presentation and live music at Walter's Brewery. Cost is $65 to $175. To find out more go to gravellocos.bike/pueblo/event-info.

Fall Poker Run at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3641

724 E. Fourth St. | Registration at 9 a.m., kickstands up at 10 a.m. | Motorcycle run proceeds go to helping veterans in the community. Cost is $20 for first hand or $10 for passengers and each additional hand.

Pueblo Diversified Industries Harvest Fest at the Riverwalk

101 S. Union Ave. | 9 a.m. | Vendors will offer promotions and product sales. The event is free for spectators and there is a fee of $30 to $40 for vendor booths. For details, contact Terri Weldon via email at terri.weldon@pdipueblo.org.

Family Wellness Fair at Rocky Mountain SER Empowerment Center

330 Lake Ave. | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | All Pueblo Reads is hosting the free public event, which will feature The Bubble Tower - the world's largest bubble toy, Fun with Fire Fit Kids, face painting, free haircuts for children 18 and younger, a Zumba class from noon to 1 p.m., activities, food trucks and more.

Latin Jam Pueblo at Pueblo Convention Center

320 Central Main St. | 6 p.m. VIP meet and greet; doors open at 7 p.m. | The event is a concert and dance event as well as a tribute to Latinx soldiers. Reserved seating is $35. Get tickets at LatinJamPueblo.com.

Movies in the Park at City Park

800 Goodnight Ave. | 7 p.m. | Pueblo Parks and Recreation will show "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Bring the whole family and a blanket or chair to sit on for the free event. Food trucks will be on site.

Want us to include your event in this calendar? Send details by email, with "Things to Do" in the subject line, totharmon@chieftain.com. The calendar is available online and is published in the paper on Fridays.