New York Knicks Fill Final Roster Spot Ahead Of Training Camp

By Brett Siegel
 3 days ago

The New York Knicks announced Wednesday night that they had signed M.J. Walker to fill their 20th roster spot ahead of the start of training camp next week.

Filling their final roster spot ahead of the start of training camp next week, the New York Knicks have signed guard M.J. Walker, the team announced Wednesday night.

Walker, 24, went undrafted out of Florida State in 2021 and ended up signing an undrafted rookie deal with the New York Knicks. Being waived by New York before the start of the 2021-22 season, Walker joined the Westchester Knicks, the Knicks G League affiliate, and ended up playing in a total of 26 games.

In Westchester, Walker averaged 10.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent from three-point range.

However, he did not spend the entire 2021-22 season in the G League with the Westchester Knicks, as M.J. Walker signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Phoenix Suns in December, playing in just two games for a total of eight minutes. After his contract with Phoenix was up, Walker was reacquired by Westchester.

While the terms of his new contract with New York have not been released, it is very likely that Walker has signed an Exhibit-10 training camp deal with the Knicks, allowing them to retain his G League rights.

The Knicks currently have 13 players with guaranteed contracts for the 2022-23 season and both of their two-way roster spots are filled by Feron Hunt and rookie Trevor Keels, leaving M.J. Walker with a small chance to make the team’s opening night roster.

The New York Knicks are set to begin the 2022-23 NBA season on October 19 against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road.

