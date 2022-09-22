Read full article on original website
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fargo (ND)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Fargo, ND?. Fargo, North Dakota, United States, is a historic city that no one should miss visiting. Fargo is the seat of Cass County in North Dakota. Fargo is the most populated in North Dakota, having a population...
valleynewslive.com
Veterans prepare for next Honor Flight trip
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 90 veterans from the Red River Valley met Sunday afternoon to learn about their upcoming trip to Washington DC. The latest Honor Flight takes off next Sunday for a whirlwind 3-day tour of the memorials and monuments. Most of the veterans on...
valleynewslive.com
Fundraiser being held for Cayler Ellingson near New Rockford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The small-town communities near McHenry, ND, continue to rally with support and love for the grieving family of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. An autocross is being held today on County Rd 9 just west of New Rockford. The Ellingson family has been an active family...
kvrr.com
We Talk Spirits With The Long Island Medium Before Her Grand Forks Appearance
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fans of the Long Island Medium get a chance to see her live and in action Thursday night at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks. Wednesday afternoon, TJ Nelson had a chance to talk with Theresa Caputo about talking to the dead. “Maybe you...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Spirit fueled West Fargo church to offer gas discounted by $1.25 a gallon
(Fargo, ND) -- A pastor at Living Hope Baptist Church in West Fargo talked about why they're offering discounted gas. "Primarily it's because as Christians we've been given the greatest gift of all time. We've been given salvation through Jesus Christ, and one of the things that God calls us to do is to love our neighbors as ourselves. So we want to show God's love that he has shown us. We want to show that to everyone around us," said Pastor Tanner Olson.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo tech firm founder to focus on workforce development if elected as state representative for District 27
(Fargo, ND) -- One of the republican candidates for state representative in District 27 is talking about his motivation for running for office for the first time. "I found North Dakota and especially the Fargo metro area to be something that is very friendly to business creation, a great place to raise a family, and I just want to try to pay that forward in whatever way I can," said Josh Christy.
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
kvrr.com
Apartment Fire Fueled By Gusty Wind Displaces People in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Most tenants of a 52-unit apartment in south Fargo were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. The fire, at The West Winds Apartments on 42nd Street South, south of 32nd Avenue, broke out at about 3 o’clock.Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the first arriving crews reported smoke and flames on the balconies of three units on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors. An aerial truck had to be used to get at the flames that had spread to the attic. Erickson says the cause has not been determined. There were no reports of injuries.
valleynewslive.com
Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an apartment in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Firefighters got the call just after 3 p.m. According to a reporter on scene, at least 6 apartment units were heavily damaged. Residents have been evacuated and...
valleynewslive.com
Rise in STDs locally and nationally sparking major concern
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise both in the metro and across the country, and it’s sparking major concern with healthcare officials calling on more screenings and better communication on safe sex among partners and families. The CDC says 2.5 million STI...
Family: Connor Erickson, injured in football game, shows improvement
FARGO, North Dakota –- After two weeks of fighting, Conner Erickson is showing improvement.The Brainerd high school football player suffered a serious head injury Sept. 9 during a game against Moorhead. Erickson was taken by ambulance to Sanford hospital in Fargo, where he underwent surgery on his head immediately. According to an update given by the family's GoFundMe organizer, Erickson was moved to an ICU shortly afterward.Despite the surgery going well, Erickson has had to fight through high fevers, little to no muscle response, and high blood pressure. According to an update by the family, Erickson has struggled to use the muscles on the right side of his body.RELATED: Brainerd high school senior suffers serious head injury during football gameToday, however, came a beam of hope - Erickson wrote his name and smiled for the first time since his injury. He also took part in a physical therapy session, and can now sit on the edge of his bed with assistance.Erickson's family says, "No words can express how much we appreciate Conner's medical team, therapy teams, our family, friends, businesses, teammates, students, school faculty, and community."Erickson will be transferred to Mayo inpatient rehabilitation early next week.
This Minnesota Town, Population 4, Has One Of The Coolest Bars Ever
I feel like we need to put together a best of Minnesota small-town bars list, just based on how many there seem to be in the land of 10,000 lakes. Edwards, Minnesota population 4, yes FOUR, located in Otter Tail County has one of the coolest bars I've ever seen before. It's set in an old school house, complete with the bell tower, and it offers up just what you'd expect in a town of 4, ice-cold beer, burger baskets, and good times.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson
(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
ndsuspectrum.com
Bison moving on from loss; start conference play
Following a tough loss last Saturday in Tucson, Ariz., to the Arizona Wildcats, the Bison will jump straight into conference play this weekend. This Saturday, the Bison will make the trip to Vermillion, S.D., to take on the South Dakota Coyotes. The Bison haven’t made the trip to Vermillion since 2018 when they walloped the Coyotes 59-14. For most Bison players, this will mark the first time they play in the DakotaDome. The Bison and Coyotes were scheduled to meet in Vermillion in the Spring of 2021, but due to Covid-19, the game was canceled.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police Sergeant shares why he is running to become school board member
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Police Sergeant is running to become a member of the city's school board. Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz joined WDAY Midday to speak about his priorities as a candidate. He spoke on his interest in youth programs, and addressed his experience in committees and programs across the Minnesota and even across the country.
kvrr.com
Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
valleynewslive.com
‘One day at a time.’ Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival, resilience
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Life is much different than Eric O’Meara ever thought it would be. “I’ll never be 100% again. It’s one day at a time which I’m not used to doing,” O’Meara said. 66 days after crashing hard into the...
kvrr.com
Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police asking for your help in identifying those responsible for distributing racially divisive materials
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual, or individuals, responsible for distributing racially divisive materials throughout West Fargo neighborhoods. The Department tells WDAY Radio it received reports of racially divisive materials littered throughout streets and private properties...
kfgo.com
Federal agents, including the DEA, raid home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood
FARGO (KFGO) – Federal agents moved into Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood early Wednesday in what is being called a “planned, proactive operation.”. It involved agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, investigators from Homeland Security, and officers with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. They were at home 812 7th Street South, located a block south of the Fargo Public School District headquarters.
