Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
MOCA lights Duluth teal at the DECC
Saturday marked an evening for survivors of ovarian cancer and their loved ones. Light Duluth Teal took over the Harborside Ballroom at the DECC. This fundraiser helps the Minnesota ovarian cancer alliance, also known as MOCA, in their mission. They support survivors, and provide funding for critical research for better...
WDIO-TV
Ursa Minor brings food, beer and goats back with Oktoberfest
German culture and activities took over Ursa Minor Brewing this weekend in Duluth. Oktoberfest kicked off Thursday and is wrapping up Sunday, September 25th at 10 PM. “It’s a great celebration of end of summer, with a dark German lager. And each day kind of has its own twist and theme, and it’s a free event to the public. We have music all day long and fun activities,” says Ben Hugus, founder of Oktoberfest.
WDIO-TV
Frosty Ridge celebrates National Alpaca Farm Days
Saturday and Sunday, Frosty Ridge Alpacas is hoping the people of the Northland will join them for National Alpaca Farm Days. It’s just two miles west of Midway Road in Duluth you can experience the fun, fleece, and fun for yourself from September 24th and 25th. Loni Blumerich and...
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Sept. 23, 2022
Rangers love to ride, and this weekend the Run-a-Muck ATV Club is having its second annual Fall Fest. Bring your four-wheelers to Pengilly on Saturday morning for games, music, a raffle, and of course an ATV ride. Proceeds will support building trails to connect Iron Range communities. Across the Range...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
UMD football falls in close game to Sioux Falls
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team was on the road Saturday taking on the University of Sioux Falls. UMD would score the first touchdown of the game and lead 31-27 with one minute left in the 4th quarter. Sioux Falls however drove 80 yards, winning the game 34-31.
WDIO-TV
Leaders celebrate new meat processing facility at NERCC
A celebration at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center included meat processed right on-site. After all, the event marks the completion of the new meat processing facility. It’s been in the works for years, and was funded through bonding money requested over several sessions. Leaders from Arrowhead Regional Corrections joined...
WDIO-TV
The Duluth Branch of the NAACP held its second annual Decriminalize Color Rally
In Duluth, the Clayton, Jackson, McGhie Memorial was the center of a rally for the NAACP. The Duluth branch of the NAACP( https://duluthnaacp.org/) held its 2nd annual Decriminalize Color Rally. The focus of the annual event is on breaking down systemic racial inequities within the criminal justice system. “We have...
WDIO-TV
Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center celebrate their 20th Anniversary
Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center is celebrating 20 years, and honoring the memory of the beloved veteran. The center is holding a three day weekend of events ranging from weapon displays, to a puppy parade. On Friday, visitors were able to tour the museum for half price admission, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey sweeps weekend at LIU
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was taking on Long Island University for their second game of the season Sunday. After a 4-1 win on Saturday, Emma Soderberg shut out LIU 5-0. Ashton Bell collected the game winning goal on the powerplay. The Bulldogs registered 58...
WDIO-TV
UWS hosts ‘Yellowjacket For a Day’ event
The University of Wisconsin Superior hosted high school students today as a part of their Yellowjacket For a Day program. This program allows students grades nine through twelve to try out facilities at the university. There are several different programs offered by UWS that students can partake in. They range...
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey wins season opener
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team began their season on the road taking on Long Island University Saturday. This was the teams first non-conference opening series action since 2019. “For many years we haven’t had those non-conference starts. We just drove right into WCHA play. So...
WDIO-TV
UWS volleyball wins third straight
The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) volleyball team was taking on Bethany Lutheran Saturday. UWS came into the game going 4-1 in their last five matches. They registered 48 kills against Bethany Lutheran, winning 3-1. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. Homeowners Are Trading in Their Doorbell Cams for This...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDIO-TV
UMD volleyball stays undefeated
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball team was at home Friday taking on Augustana, riding a 12 game winning streak. The Bulldogs lead the game with 47 total kills and eight blocks. Cianna Selbitschka lead the team with 12 kills of her own, as UMD won their 13th straight...
WDIO-TV
UMD volleyball loses first game of season to No.1 ranked Wayne State
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball team was sitting at 13-0 heading into Saturdays match against No.1 ranked Wayne State. Hope Schjenken lead the way for the Bulldogs with seven kills. In total UMD registered 127 total attacks to Wayne States 109. As they dropped their first game of...
Comments / 0