Austintown, OH

Jim M
3d ago

where they come from is totally irrelevant. Where they're getting away with these crimes is the problem.

Tribune-Review

Natrona Heights man hurt in Salem crash

A Natrona Heights man has been identified by state police as the driver of a car that overturned Thursday on Route 66 and hit a tractor-trailer at the entrance to Sunoco Logistics Partners in Salem Township. Noah E. Bianco, 19, suffered what state police said was a serious injury in...
NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA
Travel Maven

This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio

If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Ohio Town Hidden Underwater

While many people are familiar with Ohio's many ghost towns, most are unaware that some of them may be hiding under popular lakes. Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
OHIO STATE
explore venango

Seneca Woman Scammed Out of Over $12K

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – A Seneca woman has been scammed out of over $12,000.00 in gift cards. Franklin-based State Police responded to a report of theft by deception at a residence along Heckathorn Church Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Sometime between August 25 and September 22, a...
SENECA, PA
WYTV.com

Local, popular bar/dance hall to become car dealership

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the area’s oldest and most popular bars and dance halls will become a used car dealership. The Rolling Mills Bar & Grill on Route 422 in Girard was recently sold at auction to Sam Ali, a partner in the Six Brothers Mega Lot on Youngstown’s Oak Street.
GIRARD, OH
sciotopost.com

Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival

BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Ohio County Sheriff Passes Away While in Office

Carroll County – A Ohio county is reporting a loss of a longtime sheriff. According to Carroll County Sheriff, Dale R. Williams passed away peacefully on Saturday morning. Sheriff Willams has been holding the highest seat as Sheriff since 2005, being re-elected over the years. The County reported the...
CARROLL COUNTY, OH

